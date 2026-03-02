Capco Water Solutions Issues Statement on Its Pioneering Role in Chlorination Technologies

Capco Water Solutions Reaffirms Leadership in Safe, OEM-Compliant Chlorination Technologies with 50+ Years of Engineering Expertise

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capco Water Solutions today issued a formal position statement reaffirming its long-standing commitment to advancing safe, reliable, and OEM-compliant water disinfection systems. Headquartered in India, with a fully integrated 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Belagavi, Karnataka, the company brings more than five decades of turnkey contractual experience in gas chlorination and water treatment solutions. Capco Water Solutions is widely recognized for developing the all-vacuum chlorination system that set global benchmarks for safety and performance.The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio covering the entire spectrum of chlorination needs. Its solutions include chlorine gas feeders ranging from 11 gms/hr to compact floor-mounted cabinets up to 250 kg/hr, electro-chlorination systems for both seawater and brine applications, and chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) generating systems using two-chemical, three-chemical, and electrolytic processes. These technologies support municipal, industrial, and offshore sewage treatment requirements while adhering strictly to OEM standards.Capco Water Solutions’ competitive advantage lies in its vertically integrated manufacturing and rigorous quality control. The Belagavi facility is equipped with CNC machines, lathe machines, automated tooling, in-house fabrication, dedicated testing benches, and well-stocked spare parts stores. This infrastructure enables precise manufacturing, consistent quality, and timely dispatch. Guided by the principle, “The bitterness of poor quality remains long after the sweetness of low price is forgotten”—Benjamin Franklin—the company continues to prioritize long-term performance over short-term cost savings.For more information or to learn more about water treatment and chlorination equipment manufacturing, please contact their leasing office at +91-22-4091 0000.About Capco Water Solutions: Capco Water Solutions is a pioneer in gas chlorination and electro-chlorination systems, delivering end-to-end water disinfection solutions for onshore and offshore applications. With decades of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing capabilities, the company remains focused on quality, safety, and dependable system performance.Company name: Capco Water SolutionsAddress: 15-AJ Laxmi Estate, Link Road, Andheri West, Mumbai 400053, Maharashtra, IndiaPhone number: +91-22-4091 0000E-Mail: info@capcowater.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.