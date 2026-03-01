MPD Seeking Suspect in Southwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault with intent to rob in Southwest.

On Friday, February 27, 2026, at approximately 7:10 p.m., First District officers responded to the report of an assault in the 500 block of C Street, Southwest. The suspect approached the victims, demanded their property, and attempted to take both victims' property. When one of the victims refused, the suspect began assaulting her. The suspect fled the scene without taking any property. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was captured on camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26026372

