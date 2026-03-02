VisibleFirst | AI Visibility Optimization Platform

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VisibleFirst, an AI visibility optimization platform headquartered in Boise, Idaho, has announced the launch of a free WordPress plugin designed to help businesses get discovered by AI-powered search platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The plugin is now available for download at no cost on WordPress.org and is free forever, with no credit card or email address required to get started.The Problem VisibleFirst Is SolvingAs AI assistants become an increasingly common way for consumers to find and evaluate businesses, a significant gap has emerged between traditional search engine optimization and what it takes to be recommended by AI platforms. According to data published on the VisibleFirst website, 2.4 billion searches occur monthly on AI platforms, 67% of consumers now use AI to research businesses before making a purchase, and 89% of businesses are not currently optimized to be found through these channels. When AI assistants are asked for business recommendations, most businesses are effectively invisible while their competitors are mentioned instead.Traditional SEO tools were designed for a different era of search and were not built to address how AI models discover, interpret, and recommend businesses. VisibleFirst was built specifically to close that gap.Product Overview: The VisibleFirst AI Visibility Optimization PlatformThe VisibleFirst platform gives business owners, digital marketers, and WordPress users a clear picture of where they stand in AI search and the tools to improve it. At the center of the product is a free AI Visibility Score that analyzes how AI platforms currently see a given business, with results delivered in 60 seconds. The score is accessible directly from the VisibleFirst website and requires no account creation, email address, or payment information.The free WordPress plugin extends the platform's capabilities directly into a business's existing website infrastructure, automating key technical and content optimizations that help AI models understand and recommend the business.Key FeaturesThe VisibleFirst free WordPress plugin includes:AI Visibility Score Dashboard - An ongoing view of how each major AI platform sees the business, enabling owners to track changes over time and identify gaps in discoverability.llms.txt File Generation The plugin auto-generates an llms.txt file, a newly emerging standard that functions similarly to robots.txt for traditional search engines. This file is placed on the business's website to help AI language models understand who the business is, what it does, and how to accurately describe its products or services.Structured Schema Markup The plugin creates schema markup specifically optimized for AI discovery, providing the structured data that AI platforms rely on to identify and categorize a business's offerings.SEO and Social Optimization Tools Additional on-site optimization features for traditional search and social media visibility are included, providing a broader foundation for discoverability across multiple channels.Redirect Manager A built-in redirect management tool to maintain site structure and prevent broken links that can undermine both search and AI visibility.AI-Powered Content Generation Tools to help businesses generate optimized content that aligns with how AI platforms assess and describe businesses in their category.5,000 AI Credits Per Month (Free Tier) The free plan includes a monthly allotment of AI credits to use across the platform's generation and optimization features.Intended Use and ApplicationsVisibleFirst is designed for small to mid-size business owners, digital marketers, SEO professionals, and WordPress users who want to ensure their businesses are being recommended by AI assistants. The platform is intended to be accessible without technical expertise the WordPress plugin is described on the website as a one-click installation, and the AI Visibility Score tool requires only a website URL to generate results.The platform is suited for businesses across a range of industries, including local services, B2B companies, professional services, e-commerce, healthcare, and real estate, among others.Variants and PricingThe VisibleFirst WordPress plugin is free forever on WordPress.org and includes all core features along with 5,000 AI credits per month. For businesses that require additional AI credits or expanded capabilities, paid plans begin at $19 per month. According to the VisibleFirst website, every feature is included on every plan.For businesses seeking more comprehensive visibility support beyond what the plugin provides including citation building, reputation management, and advertising across platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and LinkedIn VisibleFirst also offers professional services, with service plans starting at $299 per month.Quote from the Founder"Traditional SEO tools weren't built for the AI era. We created VisibleFirst so any business owner can see exactly where they stand in AI search and fix it without needing a marketing degree or an expensive agency." Dwight Davis, Founder, VisibleFirstAbout VisibleFirstVisibleFirst is an AI visibility optimization platform based in Boise, Idaho, helping businesses get discovered by ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews. The company was founded by Dwight Davis, a digital marketing professional who spent six years at Intuit managing a $256 million budget and a team of 28, and has consulted for companies ranging from IBM to local startups. VisibleFirst was built with a stated mission to make the complex simple giving businesses the clarity, tools, and confidence to be found by the people who need what they offer. The company has worked with businesses across industries since 2006.More information is available at https://visiblefirst.com . The free WordPress plugin can be downloaded at https://wordpress.org/plugins/visiblefirst/ VisibleFirst's free WordPress plugin is available now on WordPress.org. Business owners can check their AI Visibility Score free, with no email or credit card required, and results in 60 seconds at https://visiblefirst.com

