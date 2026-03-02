Assisted Living Education Welcomes Heather Reyes as Instructor for Initial and Recertification Programs

ALE’s focus on practical, high-quality education aligns closely with my experience in assisted living” — Heather Reyes

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assisted Living Education (ALE), a leading provider of education and certification programs for assisted living professionals, announced today that Heather Reyes has joined the organization as an instructor for assisted living administrator certification and continuing education programs. Reyes brings extensive , real-world experience in assisted living and memory care operations, resident engagement, and regulatory compliance. She is a Certified RCFE Administrator and Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP), with a professional background spanning senior living operations, staff leadership, family communication, and program development.“Heather brings a practitioner’s perspective that is invaluable in the classroom,” said Jane Van Dyke Perez, CEO of Assisted Living Education. “Her experience leading teams, supporting residents and families, and navigating day-to-day regulatory and operational challenges makes her an outstanding addition to our team.”Reyes served as Director of Resident Engagement at Silverado Calabasas Memory Care Community, where she led measurable improvements in staff retention, resident programming, and community reputation. Her background also includes leadership roles at Ivy Park, Sunrise Senior Living, and the Los Angeles Jewish Home for the Aging, where she supported assisted living and memory care operations, compliance, and interdisciplinary collaboration.In her role at ALE, Reyes will instruct both new and experienced Assisted Living Administrators, bringing practical insight into resident care, memory care best practices, leadership development, and regulatory compliance.“I’m excited to join Assisted Living Education as an instructor,” said Reyes. “ALE’s focus on practical, high-quality education aligns closely with my experience in assisted living, and I look forward to supporting administrators with real-world insight they can apply immediately.”Reyes holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Administration with a minor in Gerontology from California State University, Northridge, and an Associate Degree in Communications Studies from College of the Canyons.About Assisted Living Education (ALE)Assisted Living Education (ALE) is a leading provider of education, certification, and training programs for assisted living and Residential Care Facility for the Elderly (RCFE) administrators, operators, and care professionals. ALE specializes in high-quality initial certification, continuing education, and recertification programs designed to support compliance, operational excellence, and effective leadership within assisted living and RCFE communities.With a focus on practical application and regulatory alignment, ALE delivers education through live online and on-demand formats to meet the evolving needs of RCFE assisted living professionals across the industry. ALE is committed to supporting administrators at every stage of their career through clear guidance, expert instruction, and accessible learning experiences.Learn more at www.assistedlivingeducation.com

