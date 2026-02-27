Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,831 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1458

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1458

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

225

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SCHWANK,

SANTARSIERO, MILLER, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FLYNN, FONTANA,

HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO,

SAVAL, STREET, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Condemning the use of deadly force by officers of Federal

immigration enforcement in incidents that raise serious

constitutional and moral concerns.

WHEREAS, The Constitution of the United States guarantees due

process, equal protection and freedom from unreasonable searches

and seizures to all persons within the jurisdiction of the

United States, including those within this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, While members of this Senate may hold differing

views about how Federal immigration laws should be enforced,

there must be broad consensus, grounded in constitutional

fidelity, that no policy objective justifies the abuse of power,

the erosion of civil liberties or the failure to respect basic

human dignity; and

WHEREAS, On January 7, 2026, officers of United States

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot Renée

Good in Minneapolis in circumstances that have raised profound

concerns about the use of deadly force during a Federal

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1458

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.