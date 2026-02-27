Senate Resolution 225 Printer's Number 1458
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1458
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
225
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY COLLETT, COSTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, SCHWANK,
SANTARSIERO, MILLER, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FLYNN, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, KANE, KEARNEY, KIM, MALONE, MUTH, PISCIOTTANO,
SAVAL, STREET, A. WILLIAMS AND L. WILLIAMS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Condemning the use of deadly force by officers of Federal
immigration enforcement in incidents that raise serious
constitutional and moral concerns.
WHEREAS, The Constitution of the United States guarantees due
process, equal protection and freedom from unreasonable searches
and seizures to all persons within the jurisdiction of the
United States, including those within this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, While members of this Senate may hold differing
views about how Federal immigration laws should be enforced,
there must be broad consensus, grounded in constitutional
fidelity, that no policy objective justifies the abuse of power,
the erosion of civil liberties or the failure to respect basic
human dignity; and
WHEREAS, On January 7, 2026, officers of United States
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fatally shot Renée
Good in Minneapolis in circumstances that have raised profound
concerns about the use of deadly force during a Federal
