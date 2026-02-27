Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1462
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - (3) offers or maintains dogs, cats or rabbits at
wholesale for resale to another person.
"Department." The Department of Agriculture of the
Commonwealth.
"Dog." The genus and species known as Canis familiaris.
"Dog Law." The act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225),
known as the Dog Law.
"Establishment." As follows:
(1) The premises on, in or through which a dog, cat or
rabbit is kept, bred, harbored, boarded, sheltered,
maintained, sold, given away, exchanged or in any way
transferred.
(2) The term encompasses all of the following on, in or
through which any of the activities under paragraph (1) take
place:
(i) The home, homestead, place of business or
operation of a person, including a dealer, which includes
all of the land, property, housing facilities or any
combination of land, property or housing facilities of
the person.
(ii) All of the individuals residing in or on the
establishment.
(iii) A person, organization, business or operation
which utilizes offsite or rescue network kennel homes to
keep, maintain, breed, train, harbor, board, shelter,
sell, give away, adopt, exchange or in any way transfer
dogs, cats or rabbits.
(3) The term does not include a gathering of dog, cat or
rabbit owners in which dogs, cats and rabbits remain in the
custody and care of their owners, including:
