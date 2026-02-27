Senate Bill 1190 Printer's Number 1462

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - (3) offers or maintains dogs, cats or rabbits at

wholesale for resale to another person.

"Department." The Department of Agriculture of the

Commonwealth.

"Dog." The genus and species known as Canis familiaris.

"Dog Law." The act of December 7, 1982 (P.L.784, No.225),

known as the Dog Law.

"Establishment." As follows:

(1) The premises on, in or through which a dog, cat or

rabbit is kept, bred, harbored, boarded, sheltered,

maintained, sold, given away, exchanged or in any way

transferred.

(2) The term encompasses all of the following on, in or

through which any of the activities under paragraph (1) take

place:

(i) The home, homestead, place of business or

operation of a person, including a dealer, which includes

all of the land, property, housing facilities or any

combination of land, property or housing facilities of

the person.

(ii) All of the individuals residing in or on the

establishment.

(iii) A person, organization, business or operation

which utilizes offsite or rescue network kennel homes to

keep, maintain, breed, train, harbor, board, shelter,

sell, give away, adopt, exchange or in any way transfer

dogs, cats or rabbits.

(3) The term does not include a gathering of dog, cat or

rabbit owners in which dogs, cats and rabbits remain in the

custody and care of their owners, including:

