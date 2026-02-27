Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1459
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1459
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1185
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, COSTA,
SANTARSIERO, KANE, COMITTA, SCHWANK, PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY AND
VOGEL, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 15, 1982 (P.L.1291, No.292),
entitled "An act to provide for the reasonable
standardization and minimum loss ratios of coverage and
simplification of terms and benefits of group medicare
supplement accident and health insurance policies or group
subscriber contracts of health plan corporations and
nonprofit health service plans; to facilitate public
understanding and comparison of such policies; to eliminate
provisions contained in such policies which may be misleading
or confusing in connection with the purchase thereof or with
the settlement of claims; and to provide for full disclosure
in the sale of such coverages to persons eligible for
medicare by reason of age," providing for annual open
enrollment period; and abrogating a regulation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 15, 1982 (P.L.1291, No.292),
known as the Medicare Supplement Insurance Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 4.1. Annual open enrollment period.
(a) An insurer shall offer to an individual insured under a
policy or certificate an annual open enrollment period
commencing on the day of the individual's birthday and remaining
