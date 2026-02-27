Senate Bill 1185 Printer's Number 1459

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1459

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1185

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, COSTA,

SANTARSIERO, KANE, COMITTA, SCHWANK, PISCIOTTANO, KEARNEY AND

VOGEL, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 15, 1982 (P.L.1291, No.292),

entitled "An act to provide for the reasonable

standardization and minimum loss ratios of coverage and

simplification of terms and benefits of group medicare

supplement accident and health insurance policies or group

subscriber contracts of health plan corporations and

nonprofit health service plans; to facilitate public

understanding and comparison of such policies; to eliminate

provisions contained in such policies which may be misleading

or confusing in connection with the purchase thereof or with

the settlement of claims; and to provide for full disclosure

in the sale of such coverages to persons eligible for

medicare by reason of age," providing for annual open

enrollment period; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 15, 1982 (P.L.1291, No.292),

known as the Medicare Supplement Insurance Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 4.1. Annual open enrollment period.

(a) An insurer shall offer to an individual insured under a

policy or certificate an annual open enrollment period

commencing on the day of the individual's birthday and remaining

