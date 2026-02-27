Senate Bill 1192 Printer's Number 1464
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - exceed the index unless an exception under subsection (f) or
(n) is approved pursuant to subsection (j), provided that a
board of school directors that did not elect to participate
in the former act of July 5, 2004 (P.L.654, No.72), known as
the Homeowner Tax Relief Act, shall have the authority to
petition the court of common pleas for an additional tax rate
increase if the tax rate increase allowed by the index and
any exception approved pursuant to subsection (j) is
insufficient to balance the proposed budget. No later than
July 15, 2006, the court shall grant the school district's
request for the tax rate increase upon good cause shown if
the school district proves by clear and convincing evidence
that the tax rate increase authorized under this paragraph is
insufficient to balance the proposed budget. For a board of
school directors subject to this paragraph, the dates by
which the board of school directors, the department and the
court of common pleas shall be required to comply with
section 311 and subsections (e) and (j) shall be 92 days
after the dates set forth in those provisions, except that
the date by which the board of school directors shall be
required to comply with all of the provisions of section
311(c) shall be ten days prior to the date by which the board
of school directors is required to adopt a preliminary
budget. Any exceptions granted to a board of school directors
under section 333 of the former Homeowner Tax Relief Act
shall remain in full force and effect. Notwithstanding the
provisions of this paragraph, a board of school directors
that sought and was granted approval for one or more
exceptions under section 333 of the former Homeowner Tax
Relief Act may apply for any exception under subsections (f)
20260SB1192PN1464 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.