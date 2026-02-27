Senate Bill 1192 Printer's Number 1464

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - exceed the index unless an exception under subsection (f) or

(n) is approved pursuant to subsection (j), provided that a

board of school directors that did not elect to participate

in the former act of July 5, 2004 (P.L.654, No.72), known as

the Homeowner Tax Relief Act, shall have the authority to

petition the court of common pleas for an additional tax rate

increase if the tax rate increase allowed by the index and

any exception approved pursuant to subsection (j) is

insufficient to balance the proposed budget. No later than

July 15, 2006, the court shall grant the school district's

request for the tax rate increase upon good cause shown if

the school district proves by clear and convincing evidence

that the tax rate increase authorized under this paragraph is

insufficient to balance the proposed budget. For a board of

school directors subject to this paragraph, the dates by

which the board of school directors, the department and the

court of common pleas shall be required to comply with

section 311 and subsections (e) and (j) shall be 92 days

after the dates set forth in those provisions, except that

the date by which the board of school directors shall be

required to comply with all of the provisions of section

311(c) shall be ten days prior to the date by which the board

of school directors is required to adopt a preliminary

budget. Any exceptions granted to a board of school directors

under section 333 of the former Homeowner Tax Relief Act

shall remain in full force and effect. Notwithstanding the

provisions of this paragraph, a board of school directors

that sought and was granted approval for one or more

exceptions under section 333 of the former Homeowner Tax

Relief Act may apply for any exception under subsections (f)

