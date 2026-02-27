Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1461

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1461

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

229

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY STREET, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, SAVAL, KEARNEY,

HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND

ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month

of reflection and prayer for the Muslim community in

Pennsylvania, from February 18 through March 19, 2026.

WHEREAS, It is estimated that there are more than 300,000

Muslims in this Commonwealth, comprising an extraordinary mosaic

of ethnic, linguistic, ideological, social, economic and

religious groups; and

WHEREAS, Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic faith,

occurring during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar; and

WHEREAS, The Holy Month of Ramadan is observed each year

based on the sighting of the crescent moon and is revered as the

month during which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet

Muhammad, including on the occasion known as Laylat al-Qadr, the

Night of Power; and

WHEREAS, Observers celebrate the ritual fast known as Sawm,

one of the five pillars of Islam, by fasting from dawn until

sunset and experiencing hunger and thirst as a means of becoming

more sympathetic, pious and charitable; and

