Senate Resolution 229 Printer's Number 1461
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1461
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
229
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY STREET, SANTARSIERO, HUGHES, SAVAL, KEARNEY,
HAYWOOD, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL AND
ROBINSON, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the observance of the Holy Month of Ramadan, a month
of reflection and prayer for the Muslim community in
Pennsylvania, from February 18 through March 19, 2026.
WHEREAS, It is estimated that there are more than 300,000
Muslims in this Commonwealth, comprising an extraordinary mosaic
of ethnic, linguistic, ideological, social, economic and
religious groups; and
WHEREAS, Ramadan is the holiest month in the Islamic faith,
occurring during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar; and
WHEREAS, The Holy Month of Ramadan is observed each year
based on the sighting of the crescent moon and is revered as the
month during which the Quran was revealed to the Prophet
Muhammad, including on the occasion known as Laylat al-Qadr, the
Night of Power; and
WHEREAS, Observers celebrate the ritual fast known as Sawm,
one of the five pillars of Islam, by fasting from dawn until
sunset and experiencing hunger and thirst as a means of becoming
more sympathetic, pious and charitable; and
