Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1463

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - Under her direction, the early childhood education program

grew to become a national model.

(7) In 1983, Dr. Clayton defeated 83 other candidates to

become superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,

the first African American and first woman to do so. She

inherited a school district marred by budget setbacks, low

test scores, declining enrollment and persistently high

student poverty rates. Nonetheless, she won plaudits for her

visionary and innovative leadership, enhancing mathematics

and science instruction, achieving fiscal stability,

implementing a long overdue capital improvements plan and

effectively navigating tense labor relations. Under her

leadership, the school district attracted significant

private-sector support.

(8) Dr. Clayton excelled at financial management,

balancing the budget and leaving the School District of

Philadelphia with a surplus by the end of her tenure. She

standardized the curriculum and authored the school

district's first curriculum guide for African-American

studies, conducting regular teacher training in African-

American studies to ensure well-informed staff and educators.

She also provided significant support to district students,

launching the homeless student initiative, a broader sexual

education program and America 2000, a national plan for urban

schools to improve student achievement by the year 2000.

(9) Dr. Clayton's leadership led to her appointment to

numerous boards, including the Public Broadcasting Service,

the Private Industry Council and the National Board of

Medical Examiners. She was named a trustee of Drexel

University, Widener University and Bryn Mawr College and was

20260SB1191PN1463 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30