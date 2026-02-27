Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1463
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - Under her direction, the early childhood education program
grew to become a national model.
(7) In 1983, Dr. Clayton defeated 83 other candidates to
become superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia,
the first African American and first woman to do so. She
inherited a school district marred by budget setbacks, low
test scores, declining enrollment and persistently high
student poverty rates. Nonetheless, she won plaudits for her
visionary and innovative leadership, enhancing mathematics
and science instruction, achieving fiscal stability,
implementing a long overdue capital improvements plan and
effectively navigating tense labor relations. Under her
leadership, the school district attracted significant
private-sector support.
(8) Dr. Clayton excelled at financial management,
balancing the budget and leaving the School District of
Philadelphia with a surplus by the end of her tenure. She
standardized the curriculum and authored the school
district's first curriculum guide for African-American
studies, conducting regular teacher training in African-
American studies to ensure well-informed staff and educators.
She also provided significant support to district students,
launching the homeless student initiative, a broader sexual
education program and America 2000, a national plan for urban
schools to improve student achievement by the year 2000.
(9) Dr. Clayton's leadership led to her appointment to
numerous boards, including the Public Broadcasting Service,
the Private Industry Council and the National Board of
Medical Examiners. She was named a trustee of Drexel
University, Widener University and Bryn Mawr College and was
