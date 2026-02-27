Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1467

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - "Autologous blood transfusion." The process by which an

individual donates the individual's own blood solely for the

individual's own future use, typically before the scheduled time

for a medical procedure.

"Direct allogeneic blood transfusions." Donation of blood or

its components for the purpose of transfusion into a specified

individual.

"Health care facility." An institution providing health care

services. The term includes a hospital, clinic or other

inpatient center, outpatient facility or diagnostic or treatment

center that is licensed by the Department of Health of the

Commonwealth.

"Medical procedure." Medical interventions designed to

alleviate, manage or cure various health conditions and

diseases.

Section 4. Autologous blood transfusions and direct allogeneic

blood transfusions.

A health care facility shall allow an individual on whom a

medical procedure is to be performed at the health care facility

an autologous blood transfusion or direct allogeneic blood

transfusion for the medical procedure if, not less than 72 hours

before the scheduled time for the medical procedure, the

individual:

(1) notifies the health care facility of the intention

to provide an autologous blood transfusion or receive a

direct allogeneic blood transfusion; and

(2) for a direct allogeneic blood transfusion, provides

a list of eligible blood donors.

Section 5. Effective date.

This act shall take effect in 60 days.

