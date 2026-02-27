Senate Bill 1194 Printer's Number 1467
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - "Autologous blood transfusion." The process by which an
individual donates the individual's own blood solely for the
individual's own future use, typically before the scheduled time
for a medical procedure.
"Direct allogeneic blood transfusions." Donation of blood or
its components for the purpose of transfusion into a specified
individual.
"Health care facility." An institution providing health care
services. The term includes a hospital, clinic or other
inpatient center, outpatient facility or diagnostic or treatment
center that is licensed by the Department of Health of the
Commonwealth.
"Medical procedure." Medical interventions designed to
alleviate, manage or cure various health conditions and
diseases.
Section 4. Autologous blood transfusions and direct allogeneic
blood transfusions.
A health care facility shall allow an individual on whom a
medical procedure is to be performed at the health care facility
an autologous blood transfusion or direct allogeneic blood
transfusion for the medical procedure if, not less than 72 hours
before the scheduled time for the medical procedure, the
individual:
(1) notifies the health care facility of the intention
to provide an autologous blood transfusion or receive a
direct allogeneic blood transfusion; and
(2) for a direct allogeneic blood transfusion, provides
a list of eligible blood donors.
Section 5. Effective date.
This act shall take effect in 60 days.
