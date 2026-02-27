Senate Bill 1157 Printer's Number 1470

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - "Discharge." The spilling, leaking, pumping, pouring,

emitting, emptying, escaping, leaching, dumping or disposing of

a hazardous substance into the environment, including soil,

groundwater, surface water or indoor air.

"Hazardous substance." As follows:

(1) For purposes of this chapter only, a substance that,

when discharged into the environment, presents or may present

a threat to public health, safety or the environment,

including any of the following:

(i) Petroleum, crude oil, gasoline, jet fuel, diesel

fuel, fuel oil and petroleum products.

(ii) A hazardous substance as defined in 42 U.S.C. §

9601(14) (relating to definitions).

(iii) A substance designated as hazardous by a

regulation promulgated by the department.

(2) The term shall not be construed to expand or modify

the definition of hazardous substance or hazardous waste

under any other provision of this act.

"Immediate environmental concern." A condition resulting

from a discharge that presents or may present an immediate or

substantial threat to human health, safety or the environment,

including impacts to residential areas, private drinking water

wells, occupied structures or natural resources.

"Residential area." An area used or zoned for residential

purposes, including areas served by public or private drinking

water wells.

"Responsible person." A person who has discharged a

hazardous substance or is otherwise responsible for a hazardous

substance, including an owner, operator, transporter or a person

otherwise liable under this act.

