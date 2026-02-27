Tamara Steele recognized for anti-racism leadership

CANADA, February 27 - Tamara Steele has been a champion for change and a strong advocate for anti-racism most of her life.

She brought that passion to the various community organizations she’s been involved with in Prince Edward Island for over a decade, including serving as former executive director and board member of the Black Cultural Society of PEI (BCSPEI).

Her contributions have been recognized with a range of awards that highlight both her impact and influence.

Most recently, Tamara received the province’s first Anti-Racism Recognition Award for her impactful leadership, dedication and commitment to anti-racism. The award was established as part of the Anti-Racism Action Plan for Prince Edward Island 2023-2028.

“This award has the potential to motivate people and organizations to keep going or get involved and it shows how important this work is to the province,” Tamara says. “Its creation can make a meaningful impact in the community.”

Tamara also believes it’s important to frame anti‑racism in a positive light.

“Instead of just saying ‘racism is bad,’ we’re saying ‘anti‑racism is good’ and celebrating the progress being made toward a more inclusive and accepting society. The award recognizes how these efforts contribute to meaningful change,” she says.

She has aways had an interest in promoting anti-racism, but she became more actively involved after joining the BCSPEI in 2018 to help plan the 2019 Black History Month.

Tamara also organized the Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, leading thousands of people in PEI’s largest peaceful protest. The march helped drive real change, prompting government to create an anti-racism policy advisor and establish the Anti-Racism Table to identify actions to address systemic racism in PEI.

She was featured in Chatelaine Magazine’s September 2020 list of 33 Black Canadians Making Change Now, and has since received the Fusion Charlottetown Community Organizer Award (2021), the PEI Museum Heritage Award (2022), the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal (2023), and the King Charles III Coronation Medal (2025).

“The work never stops and it’s so important to continue driving anti-racism change,” Tamara says. “As many people as there are learning anti-racism, there are just as many teaching their children hate.”

There are many ways to get involved in promoting anti-racism such as reading books, watching movies and volunteering with organizations.

“Educate yourself with an open mind,” she says. “If you’re going into lessons not prepared to unlearn concepts and thought processes and mindsets that you don’t already know are wrong and harmful to others, then you’re not going to fully absorb the lesson.”

She goes on to explain that learning isn’t just about absorbing new information, it’s about what you choose to do with it afterward.

“By applying that education to your everyday life, you’re doing the work and it can start at the individual level before expanding. For example, listening to people’s stories to understand them and not just waiting for your turn to talk,” she says.

She also believes government policies should focus on supporting people with the fewest resources because when their needs are met everyone benefits.

For Tamara, her most recent award that recognizes her hard work with BCSPEI is a meaningful way to end her chapter with the organization.

Even when her roles are not focused solely on anti‑racism, that commitment will continue to guide her perspective and shape all of her work.