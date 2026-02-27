Suspect Sought in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who brandished a knife in the direction of an employee in a business in Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the suspect entered a business in the 500 block of 12th Street, Northwest. While inside of the business the suspect stole merchandise. The suspect was approached by an employee who attempted to stop the suspect. The suspect produced a knife and lunged at the employee before fleeing the scene. The employee was not injured.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo and video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26025233

###