ForgeFX Simulations Transforms OEM Instructor Expertise into Scalable Training Infrastructure at CONEXPO/CONAGG 2026

ForgeFX Simulations CONEXP-CON/AGG 2026 JLG Access Ready Fusion XR Trainer

ForgeFX and Pico XR partner to advance immersive training that preserves expert knowledge and scales operator readiness worldwide

When you capture that expertise and build it into systems that make it accessible anywhere in the world, you protect your knowledge, your standards, and ultimately your brand.” — Greg Meyers, CEO & CO-Founder of ForgeFX Simulations

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ForgeFX Simulations announces it will showcase scalable immersive training infrastructure at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in the North Hall, Booth N10330, including a collaboration with Pico XR to advance enterprise operator training for construction, mining, and heavy equipment OEMs—embedding subject matter expertise, accelerating skill development, and standardizing training across global dealer networks.

Heavy equipment manufacturers depend on a limited number of experienced instructors to train operators—often using live machines that consume fuel, wear components, and interrupt production. As these trainers retire, their knowledge becomes difficult to replace. With globally distributed dealer networks and field teams, access to machines and expert instructors is limited. The result is uneven skill development, increased safety risk, extended time to proficiency, and avoidable operating costs. This is not simply a labor shortage—It is a scarcity of scalable expertise.

Decades of performance research show that without reinforcement, trainees can lose 50–70% of new information within 24 hours, and procedural proficiency declines without practice. In complex equipment environments, that erosion leads to inconsistency and avoidable errors. A 2020 PwC study found VR learners were 4x faster to train than classroom learners and 275% more confident applying skills—demonstrating measurable performance gains in immersive learning environments.

ForgeFX solves knowledge erosion by working directly with leading OEM subject matter experts to capture and embed their expertise into 3D simulation software. Sequencing logic, performance standards, corrective feedback, and decision frameworks are engineered into realistic environments, machine operation, and knowledge infrastructure. OEMs retain their expertise and scale it with repeatable, measurable reinforcement to every trainee—regardless of geography, machine availability, or instructor access. Across deployments, ForgeFX has reduced training travel, improved procedural consistency, and accelerated time to proficiency for global OEM customers.

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG, attendees can experience firsthand how that expertise is engineered into ForgeFX’s heavy equipment simulators—replicating real-world operator and maintenance workflows with authentic equipment behavior, integrated controls, multi-user collaboration, and performance tracking built for global OEM deployment.

ForgeFX’s collaboration with Pico XR expands its operator training and deployment flexibility for OEMs at scale. Pico XR’s enterprise offering features high-resolution optics, advanced inside-out tracking, and lightweight industrial-ready form factors. Combined with centralized device management tools, the platform enables secure, fleet-scale rollout for global OEM operations.

On Wednesday, March 4 at 3:00 PM, CEO Greg Meyers will expand on these topics during his Ground Breakers Stage presentation, From Iron to Impact: How VR Simulation Is Transforming Heavy Equipment Training. Meyers will share patterns observed across industries and insights gained from working alongside leading equipment manufacturers as they operationalize immersive training at scale.

The knowledge engineered into ForgeFX’s training systems forms the foundation for AI-assisted guidance supporting operators and technicians in real time. As wearable and smart-glass technologies mature, that same instructor-level expertise can extend into live field operations—bringing procedural guidance to teams at the moment of execution.

“The industry doesn’t just face a shortage of operators,” said Meyers. “We face a shortage of master trainers—and no scalable way to preserve what they know before it leaves the workforce. When you capture that expertise and build it into systems that make it accessible anywhere in the world, you protect your knowledge, your standards, and ultimately your brand.”

OEM executives, workforce development leaders, and media attending CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 are invited to visit Booth N10330 to experience the technology firsthand and attend Meyers’ presentation.

About PICO XR

Founded in March 2015, PICO is a leading VR company focused on VR all-in-one technology. Embracing a mission to bridge connections, enrich life, and release infinity, PICO is committed to building an integrated XR platform that inspires the community and empowers developers, creators, and businesses.

About ForgeFX Simulations

ForgeFX Simulations is a leader in custom 3D simulation software development for training, marketing, and digital twin applications. For more than 20 years, ForgeFX has partnered with leading equipment manufacturers and enterprise organizations to design immersive training systems that improve safety, accelerate skill development, and scale workforce readiness worldwide.

For more information, visit www.forgefx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.