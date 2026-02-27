Three Charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine on behalf of Mexico-Based Trafficker

Three defendants have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in the Kansas City metropolitan area. One defendant is also charged with his role in a conspiracy to commit international money laundering

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.