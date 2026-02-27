Ellisys and Metirionic Partner on Bluetooth® Channel Sounding with Embedded World Demonstration

Ellisys Bluetooth® Vanguard™

NUREMBERG, GERMANY, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ellisys, a leading worldwide provider of protocol test, analysis, and qualification solutions for Bluetooth wireless technology and other communication standards, and Metirionic, a pioneer in wireless ranging and positioning technologies, today announced a collaborative effort to provide a joint public demonstration of tools and technology that enables developers to comprehensively evaluate Bluetooth Channel Sounding features and functionalities. Debuting at Embedded World , the setup will combine the Metirionic Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS) with the Ellisys BluetoothVanguard™ Advanced Bluetooth Analysis System to capture and transform raw I/Q (PCT) data from commercial chipset solutions, derived from Channel Sounding procedures, into application-ready distance and precision-angle information.“Bluetooth Channel Sounding is moving quickly from specifications into real products, and developers need practical ways to evaluate and implement these new capabilities,” said Attila Römer, Managing Director at Metirionic. “By combining MARS with the Ellisys BluetoothVanguard platform, we’re giving engineers a clear path to explore and implement high-accuracy distance and angle estimation, with the confidence to leverage the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities in their products. Our offering is three-fold: we provide the core signal processing algorithm MARS, the evaluation software for rapid testing, and the engineering services required to move a project from initial PoC to full commercialization.”“Bluetooth Channel Sounding, released in late 2024 as the core feature in Bluetooth 6.0, is starting to see widespread integration at the consumer level,” said Mario Pasquali, Ellisys President and CEO. This complex technology introduces important and exciting new capabilities to the Bluetooth ecosystem, and developers need clear visibility into how these capabilities perform in real-world implementations. Partnering with Metirionic at Embedded World will provide attendees with an opportunity to explore what is now available to them for testing, debug, services, and IP relating to Bluetooth Channel Sounding.”Embedded World LocationThose attending Embedded World can view the joint Bluetooth Channel Sounding demonstration at the Metirionic booth in Hall 4, Stand 4-580. The Metirionic booth will feature subject matter experts available to walk through the workflow, discuss implementation considerations, and answer technical questions.AvailabilityFor engineers evaluating Channel Sounding in their own labs, the setup that will be shown at Embedded World can be reproduced using the Ellisys BluetoothVanguard platform together with the Metirionic Channel Sounding Evaluation Application. Contact Metirionic or Ellisys as needed for further information.Ellisys BluetoothVanguard™The BluetoothVanguard platform, with its reconfigurable design, was available to the earliest Channel Sounding developers more than three years prior to the public release of the specification and is in use at most developers currently working on Bluetooth Channel Sounding technology. BluetoothVanguard is designed to give engineers the insight and confidence they need when working with advanced Bluetooth features like Channel Sounding.Metirionic Advanced Ranging Stack (MARS)The collaborative demonstration will highlight how the MARS algorithm produces a high-resolution Channel Impulse Response (CIR). By isolating the direct signal path from complex multipath reflections, the integration ensures precision on the order of tens of centimeters, even in the harshest indoor environments where signal degradation typically occurs.About EllisysEllisys, a member of the Symbiosys Alliance, is a leading worldwide supplier of advanced protocol test solutions for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ultra-Wideband, USB 2.0, SuperSpeed USB 3.2, USB Power Delivery, USB Type-C, DisplayPort™, and Thunderbolt™ technologies. More information is available at www.ellisys.com About MetirionicMetirionic develops signal-processing algorithmic solutions for mobile and IoT applications, along with evaluation tools and engineering services that help customers accelerate development, validate performance, and bring next-generation wireless products to market. The company’s expertise includes advanced distance and angle-estimation techniques for Bluetooth and other short-range wireless systems, supporting industrial, consumer, and IoT applications. More info at www.metirionic.com Ellisys, the Ellisys logo, Better Analysis, and Bluetooth Tracker, Bluetooth Explorer, and Bluetooth Vanguard are trademarks of Ellisys, and may be registered in some jurisdictions. The Bluetoothword mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc Wi-Fiand the Wi-Fi Alliance logo are trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

