REMINDER: Sheepshead regulations to change March 1

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries is reminding fishermen that Sheepshead regulations will change for both recreational and commercial fisheries beginning March 1. The Division is implementing changes because of increases in sheepshead harvest, particularly juvenile fish, in recent years.

Recreational Regulations

Size Limit: 1 4-inch total length minimum size limit

4-inch total length minimum size limit Bag Limit: Five fish per person per day

Commercial Regulations

Size Limit: 14-inch total length minimum size limit

14-inch total length minimum size limit Trip Limits: Pound Nets — 1,500 pounds per operation per day Gigs and Spears — 10 fish per person per day or trip (including trips that occur over more than one calendar day) Other Gears — 300 pounds per trip



The size limit should no longer be measured as fork length (from the tip of the snout to the fork in the tail). The new regulations require measuring total length (from the tip of the snout to the longest part of the tail when pinched together as illustrated below).

The measurement changes align with regulations for Black Drum, a similar-looking species commonly caught alongside Sheepshead. Aligning the measurement point for the two species simplifies regulations for the public.

The Division considered public input provided during the fall public comment period in determining management changes.

For more detailed information, see Proclamation FF-14-2026 or visit the Proactive Sheepshead Management webpage on the Division’s website.