E3n Officially Launches as ERB and EMA Finalize Merger

Nonprofit organization unites trusted enrollment and academic expertise to deliver exponential impact for independent schools, students, and families

SKILLMAN, N.J. AND NEW YORK, N.Y., NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The merger of the Enrollment Management Association (EMA) and Educational Records Bureau (ERB) has been finalized, officially creating E3n, a nonprofit organization designed to strengthen independent school communities and deliver innovative solutions for schools, leaders, students, and families."We're excited to begin this next chapter in partnership with our members," said Mike Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of E3n. "With the merger now complete, we are focused on what matters most: providing schools with the integrated tools and insights they need. Our combined strength positions us to be the trusted partner independent schools deserve."The merger unites two organizations with nearly 170 years of combined expertise in serving independent schools. ERB has long been recognized as the leader in academic assessment and data-driven insights for independent school educators, students, and families, and is also the developer of the ISEE, a highly regarded admissions assessment. EMA has provided unparalleled leadership in the enrollment space, administering the highly valued SSAT admission assessment and delivering data-driven and community-based support for enrollment professionals, schools, students, and families.E3n will continue to offer the comprehensive suite of services EMA and ERB have long been known for, including the ISEE, SSAT, and other assessments, along with conferences, enrollment tools, and professional development resources. With all of these tools, data and insights in a single organization, E3n aims to remove barriers between enrollment and academic functions, providing schools with a unified view of student data from initial inquiry through graduation."Independent schools face increasing pressure to demonstrate all of the ways they provide value," Flanagan said. "E3n serves as the industry's most reliable source of data, insights, and resources supporting student readiness and growth, helping schools quantify their impact."E3n will continue to support the vibrant professional communities that ERB and EMA have cultivated over many decades. Enrollment and academic leaders will now have access to an expanded network of peers and resources, fostering collaboration across disciplines while maintaining the specialized support each community values.E3n's Board of Directors is chaired by Fran Bisselle, former board chair of ERB, who will serve in this capacity until summer 2026, when she will be succeeded by Vice Chair Jim Hamilton. The board comprises all incumbent trustees from both organizations, ensuring continuity and a shared vision for the future.For more information about E3n, visit www.e3n.org ###About the E3n NameBorn from the merger of EMA and ERB, E3n recognizes the best of both legacy organizations while also expressing the exponential impact created by bringing them together. With a focus on the three Es—Enroll, Educate, and Excel—E3n takes the "n," a traditional mathematical symbol for any variable, to represent the new organization's ability to take our offering to the next level, championing our stakeholders and propelling our organization forward.About E3nE3n is a nonprofit organization and champion for schools, leaders, students, and families, creating exponential impact in independent education. The organization's mission is to deepen school impact and foster whole-student growth with data-driven insights that serve, develop, and unite a community of enrollment and academic leaders. E3n provides comprehensive assessments, professional tools, conferences, and data insights that help independent schools demonstrate their value and support student success from pre-enrollment through graduation.

