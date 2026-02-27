DPS Welcomes DAMAC Properties as a Year-Long Partner

DPS has officially expanded its year-round presence, marking a significant milestone today by onboarding DAMAC Properties as a key collaborator for 2026.

By having DPS, which is 365 days a year, anyone can just walk in and meet all the top developers of Dubai. This is very unique” — Syed Irshad Rahman, VP Sales, DAMAC Properties

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This shift moves away from the traditional model of isolated, short-term exhibitions, offering a consistent point of contact for global investors to engage with the city's luxury real estate market.The partnership bridges the gap between high-end developers and the public, creating a constant point of contact for the industry. Syed Irshad Rahman, VP Sales, emphasized that this shift provides a level of accessibility previously unseen in the sector.On March 4th, DPS opens on the main Umm Suqeim Street. Now, you can just walk in, talk to an expert, and get help with everything. From picking an apartment to signing the papers, you can do it all in one spot.

Zero Friction. Pure Efficiency. Welcome to DPS

