DPS Welcomes DAMAC Properties as a Year-Long Partner
DPS has officially expanded its year-round presence, marking a significant milestone today by onboarding DAMAC Properties as a key collaborator for 2026.
The partnership bridges the gap between high-end developers and the public, creating a constant point of contact for the industry. Syed Irshad Rahman, VP Sales, emphasized that this shift provides a level of accessibility previously unseen in the sector.
On March 4th, DPS opens on the main Umm Suqeim Street. Now, you can just walk in, talk to an expert, and get help with everything. From picking an apartment to signing the papers, you can do it all in one spot.
