Drug Trials Snapshots: KOMZIFTI

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)?

Table 4. Safety Results, Safety Population

Adverse Reaction   

KOMZIFTI, N=112

All Grades†

%

Grade 3 or 4

%

Infections and infestations 

   Infection without identified pathogena

52

38

   Bacterial infectionb

28

17

   Viral infectionc

16

5

Vascular disorders

   Hemorrhaged

38

8

   Hypertension

11

5

Gastrointestinal disorders

   Diarrheae*

36

5

   Nauseaf*

35

2

General disorders and administration site conditions 

   Fatigueg

34

8

   Edemah*

30

3

Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders

   Musculoskeletal paini

28

4

Neoplasms benign, malignant, and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)

   Differentiation syndrome

26

13

Skin and subcutaneous 

   Pruritusj*

23

0

Blood and lymphatic system disorder

   Febrile neutropenia

22

22

   Leukocytosisk*

16

5

Investigations

   Transaminases increased

21

8

   Electrocardiogram QT prolonged*

12

8

Renal and urinary disorders

   Renal impairmentm

19

6

Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders

   Hypoxia

9

5

Source: KOMZIFTI Prescribing Information 
Includes the following fatal adverse reactions: infection (n=1) and differentiation syndrome (n=2). 
* No Grade 4 events were reported for this adverse reaction. 
a Includes abdominal abscess, abscess limb, anal abscess, anorectal infection, bronchitis, conjunctivitis, device related infection, device related sepsis, diverticulitis, emphysematous cystitis, enterocolitis infectious, gingivitis, hordeolum, infection, large intestine infection, nail infection, necrotizing fasciitis, penile infection, periodontitis, perirectal abscess, peritonitis, pneumonia, postoperative abscess, respiratory tract infection, rhinitis, sepsis, septic shock, sinusitis, skin infection, soft tissue infection, tooth infection, upper respiratory tract infection, urosepsis, vaginal infection, vascular device infection, and wound infection. 
b Includes bacteremia, bacterial infection, bacterial pyelonephritis, breast cellulitis, cellulitis, clostridial infection, clostridium difficile colitis, clostridium difficile infection, enterobacter sepsis, enterococcal bacteremia, erysipelas, escherichia bacteremia, escherichia infection, escherichia sepsis, escherichia urinary tract infection, klebsiella bacteremia, klebsiella infection, klebsiella urinary tract infection, paronychia, pneumonia bacterial, pneumonia klebsiella, pseudomonal bacteremia, and staphylococcal bacteremia. 
c Includes adenovirus infection, COVID-19, genital herpes, herpes simplex reactivation, herpes virus infection, herpes zoster, nasal herpes, oral herpes, pneumonia influenzas, pneumonia parainfluenza viral, respiratory syncytial virus infection, and rhinovirus infection. 
d Includes angina bullosa hemorrhagic, bladder tamponade, catheter site hematoma, conjunctival hemorrhage, contusion, disseminated intravascular coagulation, ecchymosis, epistaxis, gastric hemorrhage, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, gingival bleeding, hematemesis, hematochezia, hematoma, hematuria, hemoptysis, hemorrhage, hemorrhoidal hemorrhage, hyperfibrinolysis, injection site hematoma, injection site hemorrhage, lower gastrointestinal hemorrhage, melaena, mouth hemorrhage, oral blood blister, petechiae, purpura, rectal hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhage, shock hemorrhagic, skin hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, tongue hemorrhage, traumatic hematoma, upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage, vaginal hemorrhage, and vitreous hemorrhage. 
e Includes diarrhea, colitis, and colitis erosive. 
f Includes nausea and vomiting. 
g Includes fatigue, asthenia, and malaise. 
h Includes edema, edema peripheral, generalized edema, localized edema, and peripheral swelling. 
i Includes arthralgia, back pain, bone pain, flank pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, and pain in extremity. 
j Includes pruritus and nasal pruritus. 
k Includes white blood cell count increased, leukocytosis, and hyperleukocytosis. 
l Includes transaminases increased, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyl transferase increased, and hypertransaminasemia. 
m Includes renal impairment: acute kidney injury, azotemia, blood creatinine increased, blood urea increased, chronic kidney disease, postrenal failure, and renal failure. 
Abbreviations: incl, including

