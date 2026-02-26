Drug Trials Snapshots: KOMZIFTI

What are the possible side effects (results of trials used to assess safety)? Table 4. Safety Results, Safety Population Adverse Reaction KOMZIFTI, N=112 All Grades† % Grade 3 or 4 % Infections and infestations Infection without identified pathogena 52 38 Bacterial infectionb 28 17 Viral infectionc 16 5 Vascular disorders Hemorrhaged 38 8 Hypertension 11 5 Gastrointestinal disorders Diarrheae* 36 5 Nauseaf* 35 2 General disorders and administration site conditions Fatigueg 34 8 Edemah* 30 3 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders Musculoskeletal paini 28 4 Neoplasms benign, malignant, and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) Differentiation syndrome 26 13 Skin and subcutaneous Pruritusj* 23 0 Blood and lymphatic system disorder Febrile neutropenia 22 22 Leukocytosisk* 16 5 Investigations Transaminases increasedl 21 8 Electrocardiogram QT prolonged* 12 8 Renal and urinary disorders Renal impairmentm 19 6 Respiratory, thoracic, and mediastinal disorders Hypoxia 9 5 Source: KOMZIFTI Prescribing Information

† Includes the following fatal adverse reactions: infection (n=1) and differentiation syndrome (n=2).

* No Grade 4 events were reported for this adverse reaction.

a Includes abdominal abscess, abscess limb, anal abscess, anorectal infection, bronchitis, conjunctivitis, device related infection, device related sepsis, diverticulitis, emphysematous cystitis, enterocolitis infectious, gingivitis, hordeolum, infection, large intestine infection, nail infection, necrotizing fasciitis, penile infection, periodontitis, perirectal abscess, peritonitis, pneumonia, postoperative abscess, respiratory tract infection, rhinitis, sepsis, septic shock, sinusitis, skin infection, soft tissue infection, tooth infection, upper respiratory tract infection, urosepsis, vaginal infection, vascular device infection, and wound infection.

b Includes bacteremia, bacterial infection, bacterial pyelonephritis, breast cellulitis, cellulitis, clostridial infection, clostridium difficile colitis, clostridium difficile infection, enterobacter sepsis, enterococcal bacteremia, erysipelas, escherichia bacteremia, escherichia infection, escherichia sepsis, escherichia urinary tract infection, klebsiella bacteremia, klebsiella infection, klebsiella urinary tract infection, paronychia, pneumonia bacterial, pneumonia klebsiella, pseudomonal bacteremia, and staphylococcal bacteremia.

c Includes adenovirus infection, COVID-19, genital herpes, herpes simplex reactivation, herpes virus infection, herpes zoster, nasal herpes, oral herpes, pneumonia influenzas, pneumonia parainfluenza viral, respiratory syncytial virus infection, and rhinovirus infection.

d Includes angina bullosa hemorrhagic, bladder tamponade, catheter site hematoma, conjunctival hemorrhage, contusion, disseminated intravascular coagulation, ecchymosis, epistaxis, gastric hemorrhage, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, gingival bleeding, hematemesis, hematochezia, hematoma, hematuria, hemoptysis, hemorrhage, hemorrhoidal hemorrhage, hyperfibrinolysis, injection site hematoma, injection site hemorrhage, lower gastrointestinal hemorrhage, melaena, mouth hemorrhage, oral blood blister, petechiae, purpura, rectal hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhage, shock hemorrhagic, skin hemorrhage, subdural hematoma, tongue hemorrhage, traumatic hematoma, upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage, vaginal hemorrhage, and vitreous hemorrhage.

e Includes diarrhea, colitis, and colitis erosive.

f Includes nausea and vomiting.

g Includes fatigue, asthenia, and malaise.

h Includes edema, edema peripheral, generalized edema, localized edema, and peripheral swelling.

i Includes arthralgia, back pain, bone pain, flank pain, musculoskeletal chest pain, musculoskeletal pain, myalgia, neck pain, and pain in extremity.

j Includes pruritus and nasal pruritus.

k Includes white blood cell count increased, leukocytosis, and hyperleukocytosis.

l Includes transaminases increased, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, gamma-glutamyl transferase increased, and hypertransaminasemia.

m Includes renal impairment: acute kidney injury, azotemia, blood creatinine increased, blood urea increased, chronic kidney disease, postrenal failure, and renal failure.

Abbreviations: incl, including

