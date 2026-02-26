Submit Release
Five First Generation Scholars Graduate Through Cambodia Scholarship Program

Young Cambodian woman in graduation gown holding cap in front of ornate Phnom Penh architecture after completing university through Love Without Boundaries scholarship program.

Love Without Boundaries celebrates university degrees in nursing, engineering, mathematics, accounting, and design.

A first generation university degree strengthens not just one student, but an entire family’s future.”
— Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of LWB
PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) is celebrating the graduation of five first generation university scholars in Cambodia, marking continued progress in expanding higher education access for students from financially vulnerable families.

The graduates from Phnom Penh earned degrees in nursing, civil engineering, mathematics, accounting, and interior design. These professions contribute directly to workforce development, economic mobility, and long-term community stability.

Men Cocheata graduated from the Royal University of Fine Arts with a degree in Interior Design. Om Leahkana earned her Accounting degree from the National University of Management. Tep Yethean completed Civil Engineering studies at the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia. Khoy Sammkann graduated in Mathematics from the Royal University of Phnom Penh. Dany Dany earned her Nursing degree from the University of Health Sciences.

For each of these students, earning a university degree represents a generational breakthrough. In Cambodia, financial hardship continues to prevent many capable rural youth from advancing beyond secondary school. When the first member of a family completes higher education, the economic impact extends to the entire family, strengthening financial stability and inspiring younger siblings to pursue higher education.

LWB launched its Cambodia education initiatives in 2016 to remove financial barriers and provide consistent mentorship for academically driven students who would otherwise be unable to pursue university study. Today, 27 students are currently enrolled in higher education through the program, many of them first-generation college students. An additional 67 sponsored scholars have successfully graduated.

The long-term impact of this investment is already visible.

Vann Lisa, a university student supported by LWB, grew up working at a landfill before entering the organization’s catch-up education program as a teenager. After progressing rapidly through secondary coursework, he studied Environmental Studies at the Royal University of Phnom Penh while working full time to help support his family. His journey reflects the broader purpose of the scholarship program: equipping first generation students with the credentials and confidence to break cycles of poverty.

“A first generation university degree strengthens not just one student, but an entire family’s future,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of LWB.

Over the past decade, alumni of LWB’s Cambodia scholarship program have entered careers in healthcare, education, engineering, and business, contributing directly to local development and economic growth.

As these newest graduates begin their professional journeys, LWB continues its commitment to ensuring that financial hardship does not determine whether talented young people in Cambodia can complete their education and transform their families, strengthen their communities, and impact the world.

More information about LWB’s Cambodia education initiatives can be found at www.lwbkids.org.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, World & Regional


