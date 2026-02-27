Studycat Connects School Routines to At-Home Practice With Its Kids' Language App

Studycat helps families extend classroom language learning into home routines through a kids’ app focused on speaking practice, short lessons, and privacy.

Our goal is to help children practice language naturally beyond the classroom, giving families simple tools that support learning through play while keeping young learners engaged.” — CEO

HK, HONG KONG, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Studycat , a developer of language-learning apps for young children, today highlighted how its classroom-ready learning approach can be carried into everyday family routines at home through its kids' language app experience across iOS and Android. The company’s announcement comes as families and educators continue to navigate rapidly changing digital habits among young children and renewed attention to privacy standards for child-directed services.Studycat’s kids' language app lineup is available on iOS and Android. Studycat’s product pages describe a 7-day free trial (no credit card required) and a free version with limited features. Learn more at https://studycat.com/ In its 2025 Common Sense Census: Media Use by Kids Zero to Eight (Feb. 26, 2025), Common Sense Media reported that screen time for children eight and under remains steady at about 2.5 hours per day, while gaming time has increased 65% since 2020. The findings have intensified conversation in both schools and homes about what “high-quality” digital learning should look like for early learners—especially when practice needs to be short, engaging, and repeatable.Studycat’s apps are designed for early learners and are intended for children ages 2–8, with content described as appropriate for ages 3 and up, in an ad-free, kidSAFE-listed environment. Studycat offers five language-learning apps—English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese—built around short activities intended to help children build vocabulary, listening comprehension, and speaking confidence through play.“After years of teaching, watching bright, curious kids slowly lose the will to learn under traditional language teaching methods made us realize—there had to be a better way,” said Mark Pemberton, Studycat co-founder, in a statement published on the company’s About page. “Learning can and should be fun, playful, and engaging.”The company’s stated methodology follows a “Hear it, Learn it, Say it, Use it” progression designed to help children listen to language in context, practice through interactive games, speak out loud, and then reuse the same words and phrases in new activities. Studycat also publishes free, language-learning resources for children—such as printable worksheets, stories, songs, and activities—intended to support teachers and families who want offline practice aligned with app-based learning.To help connect classroom routines to home practice, Studycat points to its broader ecosystem, which includes Studycat for Schools. Across its product pages, Studycat describes progress visibility through learner reports and weekly learning reports, a feature designed to help caregivers and educators review completed practice sessions and learning outcomes.Studycat also emphasizes speaking practice as part of early language learning. Its VoicePlay™ feature introduces “speak-to-play” activities that provide real-time pronunciation feedback. On its VoicePlay™ page, Studycat states that VoicePlay™ runs entirely on-device, requires no internet connection, and does not upload or store voice data—an approach the company positions as privacy-forward for young learners.Privacy expectations are increasingly central in both school procurement and family decision-making. The Federal Register notice for the Federal Trade Commission’s final amendments to the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA) lists an effective date of June 23, 2025, and a compliance date of April 22, 2026, for most regulated entities—signaling heightened scrutiny and updated expectations for how child-directed online services handle personal data.Studycat reports broad adoption and recognition across home and school settings. On its About page, the company states it has reached 16 million app store downloads, has a presence in homes and schools across 125 countries, and has accumulated 70 million YouTube views. Studycat’s product pages also list third-party awards, including being “Highly Commended” at the 2026 Bett Awards and recognition in 2025 from LearnX and EdTech Breakthrough.About Studycat​​Studycat builds language-learning apps for children, combining educational research with interactive games, stories, and songs to support early learners as they build vocabulary, listening skills, and speaking confidence. Founded in 2000, Studycat offers iOS and Android apps in English, Spanish, French, German, and Chinese, plus supplemental learning resources such as worksheets and activities. Studycat also offers Studycat for Schools, a platform for classroom use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.