Annual Accounts 2025

Balance sheet Loss for the year The ECB’s balance sheet contracted by €37.3 billion in 2025, mainly owing to the decline in monetary policy securities, as the Eurosystem no longer reinvested principal payments from maturing securities under the APP and the PEPP. The ECB’s loss was significantly lower in 2025 than in 2024, mainly owing to a decrease in the interest expense resulting from the net TARGET liability. The 2025 loss, like the losses from the previous two years, will remain on the ECB’s balance sheet to be offset against future profits.

Balance sheet Profit/(loss) for the year (EUR billions) (EUR millions)

1.1 Purpose of the ECB’s management report

The management report is an integral part of the ECB’s Annual Accounts and is designed to provide readers with contextual information related to the financial statements.[1],[2] Given that the ECB’s activities and operations are undertaken in support of its policy objectives, the ECB’s financial position and result should be viewed in conjunction with its policy actions.

To this end, the management report presents the ECB’s main tasks and activities, as well as their impact on its financial statements. Furthermore, it analyses the main developments in the balance sheet and the profit and loss account during the year and includes information on the ECB’s net equity.[3] Finally, it describes the risk environment in which the ECB operates, providing information on the specific risks to which the ECB is exposed, and the risk management policies used to mitigate risks.

1.2 Main tasks and activities

The ECB is part of the Eurosystem, which, besides the ECB, comprises the national central banks (NCBs) of the Member States of the European Union (EU) whose currency is the euro.[4] The Eurosystem has the primary objective of maintaining price stability. The ECB performs its tasks as described in the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union[5] and in the Statute of the European System of Central Banks and of the European Central Bank (Statute of the ESCB)[6] (Figure 1). The ECB conducts its activities in pursuit of its mandate and not with the intention of generating a profit.

Figure 1 The ECB’s main tasks

Reflecting the principle of decentralised implementation of monetary policy in the Eurosystem, monetary policy operations are recorded in the financial statements of the ECB and the euro area NCBs. Some instruments included in the monetary policy operational framework of the Eurosystem are not used by the ECB and accordingly have no impact on the ECB’s financial statements.[7]

Table 1 provides an overview of the ECB’s key activities in the pursuit of its mandate and their impact on the ECB’s financial statements.

Table 1 The ECB’s key activities and their impact on its financial statements Defining and implementing euro area monetary policy Securities held for monetary policy purposes Purchases of these securities were conducted by the ECB and the NCBs of the Eurosystem and recorded in the balance sheet under “Securities held for monetary policy purposes”. The debt securities currently held are accounted for at amortised cost, subject to impairment. Coupon accruals and amortised premiums and discounts are included in the profit and loss account under either “Interest income” or “Interest expense”, depending on whether the net amount is positive or negative. Realised gains and losses, if any, are included in the profit and loss account under “Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations”. Securities lending Securities held for monetary policy purposes are available for lending by the Eurosystem.[8] For the ECB, securities lending operations are conducted via specialised institutions. These operations are recorded in the balance sheet under “Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro”, “Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro – Other liabilities” and “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro” if collateral is provided in the form of cash and this cash remains uninvested. Otherwise, the related securities lending operations are recorded in off-balance-sheet accounts. Interest accruals are included in the profit and loss account as “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Liquidity provision in foreign currency The ECB acts as an intermediary between non-euro area central banks and euro area NCBs by means of swap transactions aimed at offering short-term foreign currency funding to Eurosystem counterparties.[9] These operations are recorded in the balance sheet under “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro” and “Claims related to TARGET (net)” / “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”, as well as in off-balance-sheet accounts. Interest accruals are included in the profit and loss account as “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Liquidity provision to non-euro area central banks in euro The Eurosystem may provide euro liquidity to non-euro area central banks by means of swap and repo transactions in exchange for eligible collateral.[10] For the ECB, the swap operations are recorded in the balance sheet under “Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency” and “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro” or “Claims related to TARGET (net)” / “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”, as well as in off-balance-sheet accounts. Interest accruals are included in the profit and loss account as “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Conducting foreign exchange operations, and holding and managing foreign reserves Foreign exchange operations and management of foreign reserves Foreign reserves are presented in the balance sheet mainly under “Gold and gold receivables”, “Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency” and “Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency”, while related liabilities, if any, are presented under “Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency” and “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency”. Foreign exchange transactions are reflected in off-balance-sheet accounts until the settlement date. Coupon accruals and amortised premiums and discounts are included in the profit and loss account as “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Unrealised price and exchange rate losses exceeding, at the year-end, previously recorded unrealised gains on the same items, and realised gains and losses arising from the sale of foreign reserves are also included in the profit and loss account under “Write-downs on financial assets and positions” and “Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations” respectively. Unrealised gains are recorded in the balance sheet under “Revaluation accounts”. Promoting the smooth operation of payment systems Payment systems (TARGET) Intra-Eurosystem balances of euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB arising from TARGET are presented together in the balance sheet of the ECB as a single net asset or liability position under “Claims related to TARGET (net)” or “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”.[11] Intra-ESCB balances of non-euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB arising from their participation in TARGET are recorded in the balance sheet under “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”. Balances of ancillary systems connected to TARGET through the TARGET-ECB component are recorded in the balance sheet under “Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro” or “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”, depending on whether the managing entity is established in or outside the euro area.[12] Interest accruals are included in the profit and loss account under “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Contributing to the safety and soundness of the banking system and the stability of the financial system through banking supervision Banking supervision – the Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) The annual expenses of the ECB in relation to its supervisory tasks are recovered via annual supervisory fees levied on the supervised entities. The supervisory fees are included in the profit and loss account under “Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions”. Furthermore, the ECB is entitled to impose administrative penalties on supervised entities for failure to comply with applicable EU banking law on prudential requirements (including ECB supervisory decisions). The related income is also recorded in the profit and loss account under “Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions”. Other Banknotes in circulation The ECB has been allocated an 8% share of the total value of euro banknotes in circulation. This share is backed by claims on the NCBs which are recorded in the balance sheet under “Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem” and remunerated at the latest available interest rate applied to the deposit facility offered by the Eurosystem. The interest is included in the profit and loss account under “Interest income”. Expenses arising from the cross-border transportation of euro banknotes between banknote printing works and NCBs, for the delivery of new banknotes, and between NCBs, for the compensation of shortages with surplus stocks, are borne centrally by the ECB. These expenses are presented in the profit and loss account under “Banknote production services”. Own funds portfolio The own funds portfolio of the ECB is presented in the balance sheet, mainly under “Other financial assets”. Coupon accruals and amortised premiums and discounts are included in the profit and loss account under “Interest income” or “Interest expense”. Unrealised price losses exceeding, at the year-end, previously recorded unrealised price gains on the same items are also included in the profit and loss account under “Write-downs on financial assets and positions”, while realised gains and losses arising from the sale of securities are included under “Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations”. Unrealised price gains are recorded in the balance sheet under “Revaluation accounts”.

1.3 Financial developments

1.3.1 Balance sheet

Until 2022 the ECB’s balance sheet continued to expand (Chart 1), primarily owing to outright purchases of securities by the ECB under the asset purchase programme (APP) and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) as part of the implementation of the Eurosystem’s monetary policy.[13] The increase in 2022 was more moderate owing to the discontinuation of net purchases of securities under the PEPP and the APP as of the end of March 2022 and 1 July 2022 respectively. The balance sheet contracted in both 2023 and 2024, driven by a gradual decline in holdings under the APP as a result of the only partial reinvestment of principal payments from maturing securities between March and June 2023 and the complete discontinuation of such reinvestments as of July 2023. A gradual decline in holdings under the PEPP, owing to only partial reinvestment of principal payments in the second half of 2024, also contributed to the decrease in the ECB’s balance sheet in that year. These reinvestments were discontinued at the end of 2024.

€37.3 billion

Decrease in the ECB’s balance sheet

In 2025 the ECB’s balance sheet contracted further, by €37.3 billion to €603.3 billion, again driven by redemptions of securities held under the APP and the PEPP. These redemptions resulted in a reduction in securities held for monetary policy purposes, while the cash settlement of these transactions via TARGET accounts led to a corresponding decline in intra-Eurosystem liabilities. That decline was only partially offset by cash outflows as a result of lower deposits placed with the ECB, which simultaneously resulted in a decrease in other liabilities.

Chart 1 Main components of the ECB’s balance sheet (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

Note: For the purpose of preparing the ECB’s Annual Accounts, the ECB’s net equity consists of its paid-up capital, any amounts held in the provision for financial risks and the general reserve fund, the revaluation accounts (excluding the revaluation account for post-employment benefits), any accumulated losses from previous years and any profit/(loss) for the year.

For information on the adjustments of the figures for 2023, see “Changes to presentation in the financial statements” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” of the ECB’s Annual Accounts 2024.

54%

Share of securities held for monetary policy purposes in total assets

Euro-denominated securities held for monetary policy purposes made up 54% of the ECB’s total assets at the end of 2025. Under this balance sheet item, the ECB holds securities acquired in the context of the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase programme (ABSPP), the public sector purchase programme (PSPP) and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP). The securities purchased under these programmes are valued at amortised cost, subject to impairment.

€51.5 billion

Decrease in securities held for monetary policy purposes

Based on the relevant Governing Council decisions, the Eurosystem discontinued reinvestments of principal payments from maturing securities under the APP and the PEPP as of July 2023 and at the end of 2024 respectively. As a result of these decisions, securities held by the ECB for monetary policy purposes have been decreasing at a measured and predictable pace. In total, monetary policy portfolios declined by €51.5 billion to €325.3 billion in 2025 (Chart 2). The APP portfolio decreased by €33.7 billion to €186.5 billion, with the PSPP, ABSPP and CBPP3 holdings decreasing by €26.5 billion, €4.0 billion and €3.1 billion respectively. The PEPP portfolio fell by €17.8 billion to €138.6 billion.

Chart 2 Securities held for monetary policy purposes (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

The securities held by the ECB under the APP and the PEPP at the end of 2025 had a diversified maturity profile (Chart 3).[14]

Chart 3 Maturity profile of the APP and the PEPP Source: ECB.

Note: For asset-backed securities, the maturity profile is based on the weighted average life of the securities rather than the legal maturity date.

In 2025 the total euro equivalent value of the ECB’s foreign reserve assets, which consist of gold, special drawing rights, US dollars, Japanese yen and Chinese renminbi, increased by €13.6 billion to €116.8 billion.

€18.9 billion

Increase in the value of the ECB’s holdings of gold owing to the rise in the market price of gold

The euro equivalent value of the ECB’s holdings of gold increased by €18.9 billion to €59.8 billion in 2025 (Chart 4) owing to the rise in the market price of gold in euro terms. This increase also led to an equivalent rise in the ECB’s gold revaluation accounts (see Section 1.3.2 “Net equity”).

Chart 4 Gold holdings and gold prices (left-hand scale: EUR billions; right-hand scale: euro per fine ounce of gold) Source: ECB.

Note: “Gold revaluation accounts” does not include the contributions of the central banks of the Member States that joined the euro area after 1 January 1999 to the accumulated gold revaluation accounts of the ECB as at the day prior to their entry into the Eurosystem.

€4.8 billion

Decrease in the ECB’s foreign currency holdings

The ECB’s foreign currency holdings of US dollars, Japanese yen and Chinese renminbi decreased in euro terms by €4.8 billion to €55.2 billion in 2025 (Chart 5), mainly owing to the depreciation of the US dollar and Japanese yen against the euro.[15] The depreciation of the US dollar is also reflected in the lower balances in the ECB’s revaluation accounts (see Section 1.3.2 “Net equity”), while the depreciation of Japanese yen resulted in an exchange rate write-down recognised in the profit and loss account at the year-end, as the related revaluation accounts had been fully depleted in 2024 (see Section 1.3.3 “Profit and loss account”). Despite this write-down, the holding of Japanese yen increased as a result of a standard rebalancing to align the composition of the ECB’s foreign reserves with the target allocation. As part of this rebalancing, during the first quarter of 2025 the ECB sold a small portion of its US dollar holdings and fully reinvested the proceeds in Japanese yen.

Chart 5 Foreign currency holdings (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

The US dollar continues to be the main component of the ECB’s foreign currency holdings, accounting for 78% of the total at the end of 2025.

The ECB manages the investment of its foreign currency holdings using a three-step approach. First, a strategic benchmark portfolio is designed by the ECB’s risk managers and approved by the Governing Council. Second, the ECB’s portfolio managers design the tactical benchmark portfolio, which is approved by the Executive Board. Third, investment operations are conducted in a decentralised manner by the NCBs on a day-to-day basis.

The ECB’s foreign currency holdings are invested in securities, reverse repurchase agreements and money market deposits or are held in current accounts (Chart 6). Securities in this portfolio are valued at year-end market prices.

Chart 6 Composition of foreign currency investments (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

Note: As of 2025, the ECB presents overnight investment of cash balances under “Reverse repurchase agreements” if these funds are part of a repurchase pool. The related balances for the years 2021-24 were reclassified from “Current accounts” to “Reverse repurchase agreements” accordingly.

48%

Foreign currency-denominated securities with a maturity of less than one year

The purpose of the ECB’s foreign currency holdings is to finance potential interventions in the foreign exchange market. For this reason, the ECB’s foreign currency holdings are managed in accordance with three objectives (in order of priority): liquidity, safety and return. Therefore, almost half of this portfolio comprises securities with short maturities (Chart 7).

Chart 7 Maturity profile of foreign currency-denominated securities Source: ECB.

The ECB’s own funds portfolio predominantly consists of investments of its paid-up capital and amounts set aside in the general reserve fund and in the provision for financial risks.[16] The value of this portfolio increased by €0.4 billion to €23.1 billion in 2025 (Chart 8), primarily owing to the reinvestment of interest income generated on this portfolio.

Chart 8 Own funds portfolio (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

The own funds portfolio consists almost entirely of euro-denominated securities valued at year-end market prices. In 2025 government debt securities accounted for 73% of the total portfolio.

33%

Share of green investments in the ECB’s own funds portfolio

The share of green investments in the own funds portfolio continued to increase, rising from 28% at the end of 2024 to 33% at the end of 2025.[17] The ECB plans to further increase this share over the coming years.[18] In 2021 and 2022 purchases of green bonds in secondary markets were complemented by investments in the euro-denominated green bond investment fund for central banks (EUR BISIP G2) launched by the Bank for International Settlements in January 2021. In October 2024 the ECB started investing a small share of its own funds in equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking Paris-aligned benchmarks.[19] This diversification enhances the return potential of the ECB’s own funds portfolio and further aligns its investments with a decarbonisation path consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the European Climate Law.[20]

The purpose of the own funds portfolio is to provide income to help fund those ECB operating expenses that are not related to the delivery of its supervisory tasks.[21] It is invested in euro-denominated assets, subject to the limits imposed by its risk control framework. This results in a more diversified maturity structure (Chart 9) compared with the foreign reserves portfolio.

Chart 9 Maturity profile of own funds securities Source: ECB.

At the end of 2025 the total value of euro banknotes in circulation issued by the Eurosystem was €1,619.5 billion, an increase of 2.0% compared with the end of 2024. The ECB has been allocated an 8% share of the total value of euro banknotes in circulation, which amounted to €129.6 billion as at the end of the year. Legally, both the ECB and the NCBs of the euro area have the right to issue euro banknotes. In practice, however, only the NCBs physically issue euro banknotes or withdraw them from circulation. Therefore, the ECB holds intra-Eurosystem claims vis-à-vis the euro area NCBs equivalent to the value of the banknotes in circulation allocated to it.

The ECB’s intra-Eurosystem liabilities, which mainly comprise the net TARGET balance of euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB and the ECB’s liabilities with regard to the foreign reserve assets transferred to it by the euro area NCBs when they joined the Eurosystem, decreased by €34.6 billion to €354.1 billion in 2025.

€34.6 billion

Decrease in the ECB’s net TARGET liability

The development of the intra-Eurosystem liabilities is predominantly determined by the evolution of the net TARGET liability. The main factors contributing to the changes in the net TARGET liability over the period 2021-25 were purchases and redemptions of monetary policy securities, which are settled via TARGET accounts, and changes in liabilities to euro area and non-euro area residents denominated in euro (Chart 10). In 2025 the ECB’s net TARGET liability decreased by €34.6 billion, mainly owing to cash inflows from redemptions of monetary policy securities, which were partially offset by cash outflows related to (i) the decrease in liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro, and (ii) the interest expense paid on the ECB’s net TARGET liability.

Chart 10 Net intra-Eurosystem TARGET balance, liabilities to euro area and non-euro area residents denominated in euro and securities held for monetary policy purposes (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

Note: For the purpose of the chart, “Liabilities to euro area and non-euro area residents denominated in euro” consists of “Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro”, “Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro” and “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”.

In 2025 the ECB’s other liabilities fell by €16.1 billion to €58.8 billion, mainly owing to a decrease in euro-denominated liabilities to non-euro area residents as a result of lower deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent.[22]

1.3.2 Net equity

€60.9 billion

The ECB’s net equity

The ECB’s net equity consists of its paid-up capital, any amounts held in the provision for financial risks and the general reserve fund, the revaluation accounts, any accumulated losses from previous years and any profit or loss for the year.[23],[24]

At the end of 2025 the ECB’s net equity totalled €60.9 billion (Chart 11 and Table 2). This was €11.0 billion higher than at the end of 2024 owing to the increase in the revaluation accounts, mainly as a result of the rise in the market price of gold in euro terms in 2025. The increase in the ECB’s net equity was partially offset by the loss incurred in 2025.

Chart 11 The ECB’s net equity (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

Note: “Revaluation accounts” includes total revaluation gains on gold, foreign currency, and securities and other instruments but excludes the revaluation account for post-employment benefits.

Table 2 Changes in the ECB’s net equity (EUR millions) Capital Revaluation accounts Accumulated losses carried forward Loss for the year Total net equity Balance as at 31 December 2024 8,925 50,236 (1,266) (7,944) 49,951 Loss carried forward (7,944) 7,944 - Revaluation accounts 12,247 - Gold 18,860 - Foreign currency (6,777) - Securities and other instruments 164 Loss for the year (1,254) (1,254) Balance as at 31 December 2025 8,925 62,483 (9,210) (1,254) 60,944

46%

Rise in the market price of gold in euro terms

Unrealised gains on gold, foreign currency, and securities and other instruments that are subject to price revaluation are not recognised as income in the profit and loss account but are recorded directly in revaluation accounts shown on the liabilities side of the ECB’s balance sheet. The balances in these accounts can be used to absorb the impact of any future unfavourable movement in the respective prices and/or exchange rates and thus strengthen the ECB’s resilience against the underlying risks. In 2025 the revaluation accounts for gold, foreign currency, and securities and other instruments increased by €12.2 billion to €62.5 billion, predominantly owing to higher revaluation balances for gold as a result of the rise in the market price of gold in euro terms. This effect was partially offset by the decline in revaluation balances for foreign currencies, predominantly the US dollar, owing to their depreciation against the euro (Chart 12).

Chart 12 The main foreign exchange rates and gold price over the period 2021-25 (percentage changes vis-à-vis 2021; year-end data) Source: ECB.

In view of its exposure to financial risks (see Section 1.4.1 “Financial risks”), the ECB may set aside a provision for financial risks to be used to the extent deemed necessary by the Governing Council to offset losses that arise as a result of this exposure. Since the end of 2023 this provision has stood at zero as it was released in full to cover ECB losses that arose in 2022 and 2023. In the context of the annual review of the size of this provision, the Governing Council may decide to replenish it once the ECB has returned to making a profit and has offset the accumulated losses carried forward from past years.

The ECB’s loss for the year was €1.3 billion (see Section 1.3.3 “Profit and loss account”). Like the previous two years, the Governing Council decided to carry the loss forward on the ECB’s balance sheet to be offset against future profits.

1.3.3 Profit and loss account

Throughout the preceding four-year period (Chart 13) the ECB’s result fell year on year. In 2022 and 2023 the reduction in the ECB’s result was primarily due to the materialisation of interest rate risk, as the rise in interest rates in the euro area led to an immediate increase in the interest expense incurred by the ECB on its net TARGET liability, which was remunerated at the rate on the main refinancing operations (MRO rate).[25] At the same time, the income earned on the ECB’s assets did not increase to the same extent or at the same pace. This situation continued in 2024, despite policy rate cuts commencing in June of that year, as the interest expense incurred on the net TARGET liability was on average still higher than the interest income earned on assets. In 2025 the ECB’s result, though still a loss, was considerably better than in 2024, as the gap between interest rates on interest-bearing assets and those applicable to liabilities narrowed, mainly owing to the lower average remuneration rate on the net TARGET liability, in particular following further policy rate cuts (see Section 1.4.1 “Financial risks”).

Profits or losses are side effects of the ECB’s primary goal of price stability

The ECB’s losses since 2022, which were preceded by a long period of substantial profits, reflect the role and necessary policy actions of the Eurosystem in fulfilling its primary mandate of maintaining price stability. Moreover, the monetary policy measures involved, such as asset purchase programmes, have helped to improve economic outcomes. Until 2022 the ECB’s balance sheet expanded significantly, mainly driven by purchases of securities under outright purchase programmes. On the assets side, most monetary policy securities currently held have long maturities and fixed coupons and were purchased during a period when interest rates were very low or zero. These assets are not immediately affected by changes in the key ECB interest rates and continue to generate relatively low interest income. At the same time, the cash settlement of these purchases via TARGET led to a rise in the ECB’s net TARGET liability, which is sensitive to changes in the key ECB interest rates. As of 2023, the gradual decline in holdings of monetary policy securities owing to the phasing-out of reinvestments led to a corresponding decrease in the net TARGET liability, resulting in a decline in the interest rate risk (see Section 1.4.1 “Financial risks”).

ECB expected to return to profit in 2026 or year after

The ECB is expected to return to profit in 2026 or the year after, although this will depend on future levels of the key ECB interest rates and foreign exchange rates, as well as on the size and composition of the ECB’s balance sheet.

In any case, the ECB’s financial strength is underlined by its capital and its substantial revaluation accounts, which together amounted to €71.4 billion at the end of 2025 (see Section 1.3.2 “Net equity”), and the ECB remains fully capable of fulfilling its primary objective of maintaining price stability regardless of any losses.[26]

Chart 13 Main components of the ECB’s profit and loss account (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Note: “Other income and expenses” consists of “Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions”, “Income from equity instruments and participating interests”, “Other income” and “Other expenses”.

€1,254 million

ECB’s loss for 2025

In 2025 the ECB’s loss for the year amounted to €1,254 million, which was much lower than the loss incurred in 2024 owing to a significant reduction in the net interest expense (Chart 14).

Chart 14 Drivers of the ECB’s profit/(loss) for 2024 and 2025 (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Net interest expense mainly resulted from the ECB’s net TARGET liability

The ECB’s net interest expense amounted to €178 million in 2025, compared with €6,983 million in 2024 (Chart 15). The main component remained the significant interest expense arising from the ECB’s net TARGET liability, which more than offset the interest income arising from (i) monetary policy securities, (ii) the ECB’s claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem, and (iii) foreign reserves.

Chart 15 Net interest income/(expense) (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Slightly lower interest income from monetary policy securities as a result of lower holdings following the end of reinvestments

Net interest income generated on securities held for monetary policy purposes decreased only slightly, by €36 million to €3,814 million, in 2025 (Chart 16), mainly owing to lower interest income from holdings under the APP (CBPP3, ABSPP and PSPP). Net interest income from APP holdings decreased by €301 million to €2,318 million, mainly owing to lower interest income from holdings under the ABSPP, which fell by €281 million to €137 million as a result of the significant decline in holdings following repayments of securities. Interest income on securities held under the PSPP was €2,022 million, almost the same as in 2024, as the securities held under this portfolio were mostly acquired at low yields and their maturing therefore had only a minor impact on the related interest income. By contrast, the net interest income from securities held under the PEPP rose by €275 million to €1,481 million, which almost entirely offset the decline in income from other monetary policy portfolios and was mainly attributable to the lower premium amortisation expense on public sector securities.

Chart 16 Net interest income/(expense) on securities held for monetary policy purposes (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Decrease in interest income on the US dollar portfolio

Net interest income on foreign reserves declined by €449 million to €2,089 million, predominantly as a result of lower interest income from securities denominated in US dollars.

Interest income arising from the allocation of euro banknotes to the ECB and interest expense stemming from the remuneration of NCBs’ claims in respect of foreign reserves transferred decreased by €2,332 million to €2,900 million and by €659 million to €790 million respectively in 2025. These decreases resulted from the lower average remuneration rate (2.3% in 2025, compared with 4.1% in 2024) following the decline in the key ECB interest rates and, to a lesser extent, the application of the deposit facility rate (DFR) as the basis for remuneration instead of the MRO rate.

€7,706 million

Interest expense resulting from the ECB’s net TARGET liability

Largely for the same reason, the net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs decreased by €7,968 million to €7,706 million in 2025. Lower TARGET balances, mainly as a result of maturing monetary policy securities, also contributed to this decrease.

Net other interest expense decreased by €994 million to €485 million in 2025. This was mainly due to a lower interest expense on (i) deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent, (ii) balances of euro area ancillary systems, and (iii) cash received as collateral in securities lending transactions, owing to lower average remuneration rates in 2025 and lower average balances of these three items. These changes were partially offset by lower interest income on the own funds portfolio, mainly owing to lower amortisation on discount bonds.

Net realised exchange rate gains arose mainly from a standard rebalancing of the ECB’s foreign reserves

Net realised gains arising from financial operations amounted to €950 million in 2025, compared with a loss of €17 million in 2024 (Chart 17). This is predominantly attributable to the realised exchange rate gains as a result of a standard rebalancing of the composition of the ECB’s foreign reserves during the first quarter of 2025 to align with the target allocation. The proceeds from the sale of a small portion of US dollar holdings were fully reinvested in Japanese yen (Chart 18).

Net price gains realised on sales of US dollar-denominated securities, whose market price was positively affected by the decrease in the corresponding US yields during the year (Chart 19), also contributed to the overall result.

Chart 17 Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Chart 18 Quarterly realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations in 2024 and 2025 (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

Chart 19 Two-year sovereign bond yields in the United States, Japan and China (percentages per annum; month-end data) Source: LSEG.

€1,316 million

Exchange rate write-downs, mainly on the ECB’s holding of Japanese yen

Unrealised revaluation losses are expensed in the form of write-downs at the year-end in the ECB’s profit and loss account. In 2025 these write-downs amounted to €1,446 million (Chart 20). As a result of the depreciation of foreign currencies against the euro to exchange rates below the acquisition cost, unrealised exchange rate losses amounted to €1,316 million. Most notably, the Japanese yen depreciated 13% year on year, resulting in a €1,229 million write-down on holdings in that currency. There were also unrealised price losses of €130 million owing to a decline in the market value of a number of securities held mainly in the own funds and Japanese yen portfolios.

Chart 20 Write-downs on financial assets and positions (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

The ECB’s total operating expenses, including depreciation and banknote production services, decreased by €42 million to €1,428 million (Chart 21). This was largely due to lower staff costs in relation to post-employment and other long-term benefits, mainly because the rules governing the ECB’s pension plans were amended in 2024 and a related non-recurring cost was recognised in full in the profit and loss account for that year.

€690 million

Supervisory fee income

Banking supervision-related expenses are fully covered by fees levied annually on the supervised entities. Based on the actual expenses incurred by the ECB in the performance of its banking supervision tasks, supervisory fee income for 2025 stood at €690 million.[27]

Chart 21 Operating expenses and supervisory fee income (EUR millions) Source: ECB.

1.4 Risk management

Risk management is a critical part of the ECB’s activities and is conducted through a continuous process of (i) risk identification and assessment, (ii) review of the risk strategy and policies, (iii) implementation of risk-mitigating actions, and (iv) risk monitoring and reporting − all of which are supported by effective methodologies, processes and systems (Figure 2).

Figure 2 Risk management cycle

The following sections focus on the risks, their sources and the applicable risk control frameworks.

1.4.1 Financial risks

The Executive Board proposes policies and procedures that ensure an appropriate level of protection against the financial risks to which the ECB is exposed. The Risk Management Committee (RMC), which comprises experts from Eurosystem central banks, contributes to the monitoring, measuring and reporting of financial risks related to the balance sheet of the Eurosystem and defines and reviews the associated methodologies and frameworks. In this way, the RMC helps the decision-making bodies to ensure an appropriate level of protection for the Eurosystem.

Financial risks arise from the ECB’s operations and associated exposures. The risk control frameworks and limits that the ECB uses to manage its risk profile differ across types of operation, reflecting the policy or investment objectives of the different portfolios and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets.

To monitor and assess the risks, the ECB relies on a number of risk estimation techniques developed by its experts. These techniques are based on a joint market and credit risk simulation framework. The core modelling concepts, techniques and assumptions underlying the risk measures draw on industry standards and available market data. The risks are typically quantified as the expected shortfall (ES) estimated at the 99% confidence level over a one-year horizon.[28] Two approaches are used to calculate risks: (i) the accounting approach, which focuses on the impact on the ECB’s profit and loss account, whereby losses are first absorbed by applicable revaluation accounts; and (ii) the financial approach, which focuses on the impact of financial losses on the ECB’s overall net equity and does not consider the revaluation accounts as a buffer in the risk calculation. The ECB also calculates other risk measures at different confidence levels, performs sensitivity and stress scenario analyses, and assesses longer-term projections of exposures and income to maintain a comprehensive picture of the risks.[29]

€15.2 billion

Total risks (ES 99%, accounting approach)

The total risks of the ECB decreased slightly during the year. At the end of 2025 the total financial risks of the ECB’s balance sheet, as measured by the ES at the 99% confidence level over a one-year horizon under the accounting approach, stood at €15.2 billion, which was slightly lower than the estimated risks at the end of 2024 (Chart 22). A decrease in risk driven by the decline in the ECB’s holdings of public sector securities under the APP and the PEPP was largely offset by increased risks associated with the ECB’s foreign reserve holdings and its euro-denominated own funds portfolio.

Chart 22 Total financial risks (ES 99%, accounting approach) (EUR billions) Source: ECB.

Credit risk arises from the ECB’s monetary policy portfolios, its euro-denominated own funds portfolio and its foreign reserve holdings. While debt securities held for monetary policy purposes are valued at amortised cost, subject to impairment, and are therefore, in the absence of sales, not subject to price changes associated with credit migrations, they are still subject to credit default risk. Euro-denominated own funds and foreign reserves are valued at market prices and, as such, are subject to credit migration risk and credit default risk. Credit risk decreased compared with 2024 as a result of the decline in securities held for monetary policy purposes.

Credit risk is mitigated mainly through the application of eligibility criteria, due diligence procedures and limits that differ across portfolios.

Currency and commodity risks

Currency and commodity risks arise from the ECB’s foreign currency and gold holdings. The currency risk increased compared with 2024.

In view of the policy role of these assets, the ECB does not hedge the related currency and commodity risks. Instead, these risks are mitigated through the existence of revaluation accounts and the diversification of the holdings across different currencies and gold.

A small share of the ECB’s euro-denominated own funds portfolio is invested in equity ETFs tracking Paris-aligned benchmarks, giving rise to equity risk.

Given the small allocation, the equity risk of the ECB is rather marginal. It is mitigated through diversification and applicable revaluation accounts.

The ECB’s foreign reserve holdings and euro-denominated own funds portfolio are mainly invested in fixed income securities and are subject to mark-to-market interest rate risk, given that they are valued at market prices. Almost half of the ECB’s foreign reserves are invested in assets with relatively short maturities (see Chart 7 in Section 1.3.1 “Balance sheet”), while the assets in the own funds portfolio generally have longer maturities (see Chart 9 in Section 1.3.1 “Balance sheet”). The interest rate risk of the ECB’s own funds portfolio, as measured under the accounting approach, increased compared with 2024.

The mark-to-market interest rate risk of the ECB is mitigated through asset allocation policies and the revaluation accounts.

The ECB is also subject to interest rate risk arising from mismatches between the interest rate earned on its assets and the interest rate paid on its liabilities, which has an impact on its net interest income. This risk is not directly linked to any particular portfolio but rather to the structure of the ECB’s balance sheet as a whole and, in particular, the existence of maturity and yield mismatches between assets and liabilities. Interest rate risk decreased in 2025, reflecting the decline in the ECB’s liabilities following the reduction of holdings of securities under the APP and the PEPP. In addition to being measured as part of the ES at the 99% confidence level over a one-year horizon, this risk is monitored by means of projections of the ECB’s profitability over a medium to long-term horizon.

This type of risk is managed through asset allocation policies and is further mitigated by the existence of unremunerated liabilities on the ECB’s balance sheet.

The materialisation of interest rate risk has led to losses since 2022, and the ECB still incurred a net interest expense in 2025. The net interest expense was significantly lower compared with the previous two years, mainly owing to a decreasing DFR, which from 1 January 2025 has been the main remuneration rate on the liabilities side. While the ECB is expected to start recording net interest income in the near future, the possibility of further interest losses in the coming years cannot be excluded, given the previously mentioned maturity and yield mismatches between assets and liabilities.

The risks associated with climate change are gradually being incorporated into the ECB’s risk management framework. In 2022 the Eurosystem conducted the first climate stress test of the Eurosystem balance sheet, which allowed a preliminary estimate of the impact of this risk on the ECB’s balance sheet.[30] Another climate stress test was conducted in 2024, and climate stress testing will continue to be performed on a regular basis in the coming years.[31]

1.4.2 Operational risk

Operational risk management (ORM) is an integral part of the ECB’s governance structure and management processes.[32] The Executive Board is responsible for and approves the ECB’s ORM policy and framework, and the Operational Risk Committee supports the Executive Board in the performance of its role in overseeing the management of operational risks.[33]

The main objective of the ECB’s ORM framework is to contribute to ensuring that the ECB achieves its mission and objectives, while protecting its reputation and assets against loss, misuse and damage. Under the ORM framework, each business area is responsible for identifying, assessing, responding to, reporting on and monitoring its operational risks, incidents and controls. In this context, the ECB’s risk tolerance policy provides guidance on risk response strategies and risk acceptance procedures. It is linked to a five-by-five risk matrix based on impact and likelihood grading scales using quantitative and qualitative criteria.

The environment in which the ECB operates is exposed to increasingly complex and interconnected threats, including geopolitical risks, cybersecurity threats and sustainability challenges. There are a wide range of operational risks associated with the ECB’s day-to-day activities. The main areas of concern for the ECB include a wide spectrum of non-financial risks resulting from people, systems, processes, third-party relationships and external events. Consequently, the ECB has put in place processes to facilitate ongoing and effective management of its operational risks and to integrate risk information into the decision-making process. Moreover, the ECB is continuing to focus on enhancing its resilience, taking a broad view of risks and opportunities from an end-to-end perspective, including sustainability aspects. Response structures and contingency plans have been established to ensure the continuity of critical business functions in the event of any disruption or crisis.

1.4.3 Conduct risk

The ECB has a dedicated Compliance and Governance Office as a key risk management function to strengthen the ECB’s governance framework in order to address conduct risk.[34] Its purpose is to support the Executive Board in protecting the integrity and reputation of the ECB, to promote ethical standards of behaviour and to strengthen the ECB’s accountability and transparency. An independent Ethics Committee provides advice and guidance to high-level ECB officials on integrity and conduct matters and supports the Governing Council in managing risks at the executive level appropriately and coherently. At the level of the Eurosystem and the Single Supervisory Mechanism, the Ethics and Compliance Committee works towards achieving coherent implementation of the conduct frameworks for NCBs and national competent authorities.

2.1 Balance sheet as at 31 December 2025

Assets (EUR millions) Note

number 2025 2024 Gold and gold receivables 1 59,754 40,895 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2 54,764 58,117 Receivables from the IMF 2.1 1,772 2,227 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 2.2 52,992 55,890 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2.2 2,236 4,094 Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 3 1 2 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 4 325,265 376,781 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 4.1 325,265 376,781 Intra-Eurosystem claims 5 129,563 127,067 Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem 5.1 129,563 127,067 Other assets 6 31,756 33,644 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 6.1 1,055 971 Other financial assets 6.2 23,211 22,781 Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences 6.3 273 681 Accruals and prepaid expenses 6.4 7,108 9,158 Sundry 6.5 110 53 Total assets 603,339 640,600 Note: Totals in the financial statements and in the tables included in the notes may not add up due to rounding. The figures 0 and (0) indicate positive or negative amounts rounded to zero, while a dash (-) indicates zero.

Liabilities (EUR millions) Note

number 2025 2024 Banknotes in circulation 7 129,563 127,067 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 8 489 2,388 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 9 26,022 24,554 General government 9.1 74 73 Other liabilities 9.2 25,947 24,482 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 10 26,846 39,859 Intra-Eurosystem liabilities 11 354,060 388,676 Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves 11.1 40,562 40,562 Liabilities related to TARGET (net) 11.2 313,491 348,074 Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net) 11.3 8 40 Other liabilities 12 4,745 7,615 Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences 12.1 0 - Accruals and income collected in advance 12.2 3,661 6,288 Sundry 12.3 1,084 1,327 Provisions 13 84 72 Other provisions 13.1 84 72 Revaluation accounts 14 63,068 50,653 Capital and reserves 15 8,925 8,925 Capital 15.1 8,925 8,925 Accumulated losses carried forward 16 (9,210) (1,266) Profit/(loss) for the year (1,254) (7,944) Total liabilities 603,339 640,600

2.2 Profit and loss account for the year ending 31 December 2025

(EUR millions) Note

number 2025 2024 Net interest income/(expense) 22 (178) (6,983) Interest income 39,328 66,898 Interest expense (39,507) (73,881) Net result of financial operations and write-downs (497) (286) Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations 23 950 (17) Write-downs on financial assets and positions 24 (1,446) (269) Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions 25 700 674 Income from equity instruments and participating interests 26 14 1 Other income 27 135 119 Staff costs 28 (809) (844) Administrative expenses 29 (516) (513) Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets (94) (104) Banknote production services 30 (8) (9) Profit/(loss) before the transfer (to)/from risk provisions (1,254) (7,944) Transfer (to)/from risk provisions 31 - - Profit/(loss) for the year (1,254) (7,944)

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026

European Central Bank

Christine Lagarde

President

2.3 Accounting policies

Form and presentation of the financial statements

The financial statements of the ECB have been drawn up in accordance with the following accounting policies,[35] which, in the view of the Governing Council of the ECB, achieve a fair presentation of the financial statements, reflecting at the same time the nature of central bank activities.

Accounting principles

The following accounting principles have been applied: economic reality and transparency, prudence, materiality, consistency and comparability, going concern, the accruals principle and recognition of post-balance-sheet events.

Recognition of assets and liabilities

An asset or liability is only recognised in the balance sheet when it is probable that any associated future economic benefit will flow to or from the ECB, substantially all of the associated risks and rewards have been transferred to the ECB, and the cost or value of the asset or the amount of the obligation can be measured reliably.

Basis of accounting

The accounts have been prepared on a historical cost basis, modified to include the market valuation of marketable securities (other than debt securities currently held for monetary policy purposes), gold and all other on-balance-sheet and off-balance-sheet assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency.

Transactions in financial assets and liabilities are reflected in the accounts on the basis of the date on which they were settled.

With the exception of spot transactions in securities, transactions in financial instruments denominated in foreign currency are recorded in off-balance-sheet accounts on the trade date. At the settlement date, the off-balance-sheet entries are reversed, and transactions are booked on-balance-sheet. Purchases and sales of foreign currency affect the net foreign currency position on the trade date, and realised results arising from sales are also calculated on that date. Accrued interest, premiums and discounts related to financial instruments denominated in foreign currency are calculated and recorded daily, and the foreign currency position is also affected daily by these accruals.

Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities

Assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency are translated into euro at the exchange rate prevailing on the balance sheet date. Income and expenses are translated at the exchange rate prevailing on the recording date. The revaluation of foreign exchange assets and liabilities, including on-balance-sheet and off-balance-sheet instruments, is performed on a currency-by-currency basis.

Revaluation to the market price for assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currency is treated separately from the exchange rate revaluation.

Gold is valued at the market price prevailing at the balance sheet date. No distinction is made between the price and currency revaluation differences for gold. Instead, a single gold valuation is accounted for on the basis of the price in euro per fine ounce of gold, which, for the year ending 31 December 2025, was derived from the exchange rate of the euro against the US dollar on 31 December 2025.

The special drawing right (SDR) is defined in terms of a basket of currencies and its value is determined by the weighted sum of the exchange rates of five major currencies (the US dollar, euro, Chinese renminbi, Japanese yen and pound sterling). The ECB’s holdings of SDRs were translated into euro using the exchange rate of the euro against the SDR as at 31 December 2025.

Securities

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

Debt securities currently held for monetary policy purposes are accounted for at amortised cost, subject to impairment.

Other securities

Marketable securities (other than debt securities currently held for monetary policy purposes) and similar assets are valued either at the mid-market prices or on the basis of the relevant yield curves prevailing on the balance sheet date, on a security-by-security basis. Options embedded in securities are not separated for valuation purposes. For the year ending 31 December 2025, mid-market prices on 30 December 2025 were used.

Marketable investment funds are revalued on a net basis at fund level, using their net asset value. No netting is applied between unrealised gains and losses in different investment funds.

Illiquid equity shares and any other equity instruments held as permanent investments are valued at cost, subject to impairment.

Income recognition

Income and expenses are recognised in the period in which they are earned or incurred.[36] Realised gains and losses resulting from the sale of foreign currency, gold and securities are recorded in the profit and loss account. Such realised gains and losses are calculated by reference to the average cost of the respective asset.

Unrealised gains are not recognised as income but are transferred directly to a revaluation account.

Unrealised losses are recorded in the profit and loss account if, at the year-end, they exceed previous revaluation gains accumulated in the corresponding revaluation account. Such unrealised losses in any one security or currency or in gold holdings are not netted against unrealised gains in other securities, currencies or gold. In the event of such unrealised losses in any item being recorded in the profit and loss account, the average cost of that item is reduced to the year-end exchange rate or market price.

Impairment losses are recorded in the profit and loss account and are not reversed in subsequent years unless the impairment decreases and the decrease can be attributed to an observable event that occurred after the impairment was first recorded.

Premiums or discounts arising on securities are amortised over the securities’ remaining contractual life.

Reverse transactions

Reverse transactions are operations whereby the ECB buys or sells assets under a repurchase agreement.

Under a repurchase agreement, securities are sold for cash with a simultaneous agreement to repurchase them from the counterparty at an agreed price on a set future date. Repurchase agreements are recorded as collateralised deposits on the liabilities side of the balance sheet. Securities sold under such an agreement remain on the balance sheet of the ECB.

Under a reverse repurchase agreement, securities are bought for cash with a simultaneous agreement to sell them back to the counterparty at an agreed price on a set future date. Reverse repurchase agreements are recorded as collateralised loans on the assets side of the balance sheet, but are not included in the ECB’s security holdings.

Reverse transactions (including securities lending transactions) conducted under a programme offered by specialised institutions are only recorded in the balance sheet when collateral has been provided in the form of cash and this cash remains uninvested.

Off-balance-sheet instruments

Currency instruments, comprising foreign exchange forward transactions, forward legs of foreign exchange swaps and other currency instruments involving an exchange of one currency for another at a future date, are included in the net foreign currency position for the purpose of calculating average cost and foreign exchange gains and losses.

Interest rate instruments are revalued on an item-by-item basis. Daily changes in the variation margin of open interest rate futures contracts are recorded in the profit and loss account.

The valuation of forward transactions in securities is carried out based on generally accepted valuation methods using observable market prices and rates, as well as discount factors from the settlement dates to the valuation date.

Fixed assets

Fixed assets, including intangible assets but excluding land and works of art, are valued at cost less depreciation. Land and works of art are valued at cost. The ECB’s main building is valued at cost less depreciation, subject to impairment. For the depreciation of the ECB’s main building, costs are assigned to the appropriate asset components, which are depreciated in accordance with their estimated useful lives. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the expected useful life of the asset, beginning in the quarter after the asset becomes available for use. The expected useful lives of the main asset classes are as follows:

Buildings 20, 25 or 50 years Plant in buildings 10 or 15 years IT hardware and software 4 years Technical equipment 4, 10 or 15 years Furniture 10 years Motor vehicles 4 years

The depreciation period for capitalised refurbishment expenditure relating to the ECB’s existing rented premises is adjusted to take account of any events that have an impact on the expected useful life of the asset concerned.

The ECB performs an annual impairment test of its main building and right-of-use assets relating to office buildings (see “Leases” below). If an impairment indicator is identified, and it is assessed that the asset may be impaired, the recoverable amount is estimated. An impairment loss is recorded in the profit and loss account if the recoverable amount is less than the net book value.

Fixed assets costing less than €10,000 are written off in the year of acquisition.

Fixed assets that comply with the capitalisation criteria, but are still under construction or development, are recorded under “Assets under construction”. The related costs are transferred to the relevant fixed asset classes once the assets are available for use.

Leases

The ECB acts both as a lessee and a sub-lessor.

The ECB as a lessee

For all leases for which the ECB is a lessee and which involve a tangible asset, the related right-of-use asset and lease liability are recognised in the balance sheet at the lease commencement date, i.e. once the asset is available for use, and are included under the relevant fixed asset classes in “Tangible and intangible fixed assets” and under “Sundry” (liabilities) respectively. Where leases comply with the capitalisation criteria, but the asset involved is still under construction or adaptation, the costs incurred before the lease commencement date are recorded under “Assets under construction”.

Right-of-use assets are valued at cost less depreciation. In addition, right-of-use assets relating to office buildings are subject to impairment (for more information on the annual impairment test, see “Fixed assets” above). Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis from the lease commencement date to either the end of the useful life of the right-of-use asset or the end of the lease term, whichever is earlier.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments (comprising only lease components), discounted using the ECB’s incremental borrowing rate. Subsequently, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The related interest expense is recorded under “Interest expense” in the profit and loss account. When there is a change in future lease payments arising from a change in an index or other reassessment of the existing contract, the lease liability is remeasured. Any such remeasurement results in a corresponding adjustment to the carrying amount of the right-of-use asset.

Short-term leases with a duration of 12 months or less and leases of low-value assets below €10,000 (consistent with the threshold used for the recognition of fixed assets) are recorded as an expense in the profit and loss account.

The ECB as a sub-lessor

For all leases for which the ECB is a sub-lessor, the ECB grants to third parties the right to use the underlying asset (or a part of such asset), while the lease between the original lessor and the ECB (head lease) remains in effect. The sub-lease is classified as a finance or operating lease[37] by reference to the right-of-use asset arising from the head lease, rather than by reference to the underlying asset.

The sub-leases for which the ECB is a sub-lessor are classified as a finance lease. For such leases, the ECB derecognises from “Tangible and intangible fixed assets” the right-of-use asset relating to the head lease (or a part of such asset) that is transferred to the sub-lessee and recognises a sub-lease receivable under “Sundry” (assets). The lease liability relating to the head lease remains unaffected by the sub-lease.

At the lease commencement date, the sub-lease receivable is initially measured at the present value of the future lease payments accruing to the ECB, discounted using the discount rate used for the head lease. Subsequently, the sub-lease receivable is measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method. The related interest income is recorded under “Interest income” in the profit and loss account.

Post-employment and other long-term benefits

Overview of arrangements

The ECB operates defined benefit plans for its staff and the members of the Executive Board, as well as for the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB.

The staff pension plan is funded by assets held in a long-term employee benefit fund. This comprises a defined benefit pillar and a defined contribution pillar. The ECB and staff members both make compulsory contributions to the defined benefit pillar of the plan. Staff members can make additional voluntary contributions to a defined contribution pillar. At retirement, staff members can convert the accumulated value of their defined contribution account into an additional annuity.[38]

For members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB, unfunded arrangements are in place for post-employment and other long-term benefits (including pensions). For staff, unfunded arrangements are in place for post-employment and other long-term benefits (other than pensions).

Net defined benefit liability

The liability recognised under “Sundry” (liabilities) in the balance sheet in respect of the defined benefit plans, including other long-term benefits, is the present value of the defined benefit obligation at the balance sheet date, less the fair value of plan assets.

The present value of the defined benefit obligation is calculated annually by independent actuaries using the projected unit credit method. This is done by discounting the estimated future cash flows using a rate which is based on market yields at the balance sheet date of high-quality euro-denominated corporate bonds that have similar terms to maturity to the related obligation.

Actuarial gains and losses can arise from experience adjustments (where actual outcomes are different from the actuarial assumptions previously made) and changes in actuarial assumptions.

Net defined benefit cost

The net defined benefit cost is split into components reported in the profit and loss account and remeasurements in respect of post-employment benefits shown in the balance sheet under “Revaluation accounts”.

The net amount charged to the profit and loss account comprises:

the current service cost of the defined benefits accruing for the year; the past service cost, if any, of the defined benefits resulting from a plan amendment; the net interest cost at the discount rate on the net defined benefit liability; remeasurements in respect of other long-term benefits.

The net amount shown under “Revaluation accounts” comprises the following items:

actuarial gains and losses in respect of post-employment benefits; the actual return on plan assets, excluding amounts included in the net interest on the net defined benefit liability.

These amounts are determined annually by independent actuaries.

Intra-ESCB/intra-Eurosystem balances

Intra-ESCB balances result primarily from cross-border payments in the European Union (EU) that are settled in central bank money in euro. These transactions are for the most part initiated by private entities (e.g. credit institutions, corporations and individuals). They are settled in TARGET – the Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross settlement Express Transfer system – and give rise to bilateral balances in the TARGET accounts of EU central banks. Payments conducted by the ECB and the national central banks (NCBs) also affect these accounts. All settlements are automatically aggregated and adjusted to form part of a single position for each NCB vis-à-vis the ECB. These positions in the books of the ECB represent the net claim or liability of each NCB against the rest of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB). The movements in TARGET accounts are reflected in the accounting records of the ECB and the NCBs on a daily basis.

Intra-Eurosystem balances of euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB arising from TARGET are presented in the balance sheet of the ECB as a single net asset or liability position under either “Claims related to TARGET (net)” or “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”. Intra-ESCB balances of non-euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB, arising from their participation in TARGET, are disclosed under “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”.[39]

Intra-Eurosystem balances arising from the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem are included as a single net asset under “Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem” (see “Banknotes in circulation” below).

Intra-Eurosystem balances arising from the transfer of foreign reserve assets to the ECB by NCBs joining the Eurosystem are denominated in euro and reported under “Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves”.

Other intra-Eurosystem balances denominated in euro (e.g. the ECB’s interim profit distribution to NCBs, if any) are presented in the balance sheet of the ECB as a single net asset or liability position under either “Other claims within the Eurosystem (net)” or “Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)”.

Banknotes in circulation

The ECB and the euro area NCBs, which together constitute the Eurosystem, issue euro banknotes.[40] The total value of euro banknotes in circulation is allocated to the Eurosystem central banks on the last working day of each month in accordance with the banknote allocation key.[41]

The ECB has been allocated an 8% share of the total value of euro banknotes in circulation, which is disclosed in the balance sheet under the liability item “Banknotes in circulation”. The ECB’s share in total euro banknotes in circulation is backed by claims on the NCBs. These claims, which bear interest,[42] are disclosed under “Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem” (see “Intra-ESCB/intra-Eurosystem balances” above). Interest income on these claims is included in the profit and loss account under “Interest income”.

Provision for financial risks

The Governing Council may decide to transfer all or part of the ECB’s income to a provision for financial risks. This provision can be used to the extent deemed necessary by the Governing Council to offset losses that arise as a result of exposures to financial risks. The size of and continuing requirement for the provision for financial risks is reviewed annually, based on the ECB’s assessment of its exposure to these risks and taking a range of factors into account, unless its size is zero and, at the same time, there is no ECB income to be transferred to it.[43]

Interim profit distribution

An amount that is equal to the sum of the ECB’s income on euro banknotes in circulation and income arising from the debt securities held for monetary policy purposes purchased under (i) the Securities Markets Programme, (ii) the third covered bond purchase programme, (iii) the asset-backed securities purchase programme, (iv) the public sector purchase programme, and (v) the pandemic emergency purchase programme is distributed in January of the following year by means of an interim profit distribution, unless otherwise decided by the Governing Council.[44] Any such decision is taken where, on the basis of a reasoned estimate prepared by the Executive Board, the Governing Council expects that the ECB will have an overall annual loss or will make an annual profit that is less than this income. The Governing Council may also decide to transfer all or part of this income to a provision for financial risks (see “Provision for financial risks” above).

Furthermore, the Governing Council may decide to reduce the amount of the income on euro banknotes in circulation to be distributed in January by the amount of the costs incurred by the ECB in connection with the issue and handling of euro banknotes.

Post-balance-sheet events

The values of assets and liabilities are adjusted for events that occur between the annual balance sheet date and the date on which the Executive Board authorises the submission of the ECB’s Annual Accounts to the Governing Council for approval, if such events materially affect the condition of assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date.

Important post-balance-sheet events that do not affect the condition of assets and liabilities at the balance sheet date are disclosed in the notes.

Changes to accounting policies

In 2025 there were no changes to the accounting policies applied by the ECB.

Other issues

On 13 March 2024 the Governing Council decided on changes to the operational framework for implementing monetary policy.[45] In the same context, the Governing Council also decided that from 1 January 2025 the interest rate applied to the deposit facility offered by the Eurosystem would become the basis for the remuneration of (i) claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem, (ii) TARGET balances due from/to NCBs, and (iii) liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves. Up until year-end 2024, the basis for such remuneration was the interest rate used by the Eurosystem in its tenders for main refinancing operations.

Appointment of external auditor

In accordance with Article 27 of the Statute of the ESCB, and on the basis of a recommendation of the Governing Council, the Council of the EU approved the appointment of Forvis Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Hamburg (Federal Republic of Germany) as the external auditor of the ECB for a five-year period up to the end of the financial year 2029. This five-year period may be extended for up to two additional financial years.

2.4 Notes to the balance sheet

Note 1 – Gold and gold receivables

The ECB’s holdings of gold were as follows:

2025 2024 Quantity Ounces of fine gold1 16,285,778 16,285,778 Price US dollars per fine ounce of gold 4,311.200 2,608.750 US dollars per euro 1.1750 1.0389 Market value (EUR millions) 59,754 40,895 1) This corresponds to 506.5 tonnes for both 2025 and 2024.

The increase in the euro equivalent value of the ECB’s gold holdings was due to the rise in the market price of gold in euro terms (see “Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 14 “Revaluation accounts”).

Note 2 – Claims on non-euro area and euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

Note 2.1 – Receivables from the IMF

This item represents the ECB’s holdings of SDRs, which amounted to €1,772 million as at 31 December 2025 (2024: €2,227 million). The holdings arise as the result of a two-way SDR buying and selling voluntary trading arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whereby the IMF is authorised to arrange sales or purchases of SDRs against euro, on behalf of the ECB, within minimum and maximum holding levels. For accounting purposes, SDRs are treated as a foreign currency (see “Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”). The ECB’s holdings of SDRs decreased in 2025 mainly as a result of transactions that took place in the context of the voluntary trading agreement mentioned above. Furthermore, the depreciation of the SDR against the euro during 2025 contributed to the decrease in the euro equivalent value of these holdings.

Note 2.2 – Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets; and claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

These two items consist of balances with banks and loans denominated in foreign currency, and investments in securities denominated in US dollars, Japanese yen and Chinese renminbi.

The components of this item were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Claims on non-euro area residents Current accounts1 4,685 3,809 876 Money market deposits 1,384 737 647 Reverse repurchase agreements 1,777 3,209 (1,432) Security investments 45,146 48,135 (2,989) Total claims on non-euro area residents 52,992 55,890 (2,899) Claims on euro area residents Current accounts 25 17 8 Money market deposits 670 1,464 (794) Reverse repurchase agreements 1,541 2,613 (1,072) Total claims on euro area residents 2,236 4,094 (1,858) Total 55,228 59,985 (4,757) 1) As of 2025, the ECB presents overnight investment of cash balances under “Reverse repurchase agreements” if these funds are part of a repurchase pool. The related balances of €2,968 million at the end of 2024 were reclassified from “Current accounts” to “Reverse repurchase agreements” accordingly.

The total value of these items decreased in 2025, mainly owing to the depreciation of the US dollar and the Japanese yen against the euro. This decrease was partially offset, mainly by the income earned during the year on the US dollar portfolio.

Net foreign currency holdings[46] were as follows:

(foreign currency, millions) 2025 2024 US dollars 53,316 55,047 Japanese yen 1,715,294 1,087,826 Chinese renminbi 4,802 4,694

During the first quarter of 2025 the ECB sold a small portion of its US dollar holdings and fully reinvested the proceeds in Japanese yen. This was part of a standard rebalancing of the composition of its foreign reserves to align with the target allocation.

No foreign exchange interventions took place during 2025.

Note 3 – Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

As at 31 December 2025 this item consisted of current account balances with euro area residents amounting to €1 million (2024: €2 million).

Note 4 – Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

Note 4.1 – Securities held for monetary policy purposes

As at 31 December 2025 this item consisted of debt securities acquired by the ECB under the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3), the asset-backed securities purchase programme (ABSPP), the public sector purchase programme (PSPP) and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP).

Start date End date1 Decision Universe of eligible securities2 Securities Markets Programme (SMP) SMP May 2010 September 2012 ECB/2010/5 Public and private debt securities issued in the euro area3 Asset purchase programme (APP) CBPP3 October 2014 June 2023 ECB/2020/8,

as amended Covered bonds of euro area residents ABSPP November 2014 June 2023 ECB/2014/45,

as amended Senior and guaranteed mezzanine tranches of asset-backed securities of euro area residents PSPP March 2015 June 2023 ECB/2020/9 Bonds issued by euro area central, regional or local governments or recognised agencies as well as by international organisations and multilateral development banks located in the euro area CSPP4 June 2016 June 2023 ECB/2016/16,

as amended Bonds and commercial paper issued by non-bank corporations established in the euro area Pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) PEPP March 2020 December 2024 ECB/2020/17,

as amended All asset categories eligible under the APP 1) For the SMP, “End date” refers to the termination date of the programme, while for the APP and PEPP it denotes the final date of purchases.

2) Further eligibility criteria for the individual programmes can be found in the relevant Governing Council decisions.

3) Only public debt securities issued by five euro area treasuries were purchased under the SMP.

4) The ECB did not acquire any securities under the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP).

In 2025 the asset purchase programme (APP)[47] and PEPP[48] portfolios continued to decline at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem no longer reinvested the principal payments from maturing securities.

The debt securities purchased by the ECB under these programmes are accounted for at amortised cost, subject to impairment (see “Securities” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

The amortised cost of the debt securities held by the ECB and their market value[49] (which is not recorded in the balance sheet or the profit and loss account, and is provided for comparison purposes only) were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Amortised

cost Market

value Amortised

cost Market

value Amortised

cost Market

value SMP 185 190 286 298 (101) (108) APP CBPP3 17,326 15,953 20,437 18,844 (3,111) (2,891) ABSPP 3,038 3,006 7,047 6,979 (4,010) (3,973) PSPP – government/agency securities 166,126 149,387 192,664 175,885 (26,539) (26,498) Total APP 186,490 168,345 220,149 201,708 (33,659) (33,362) PEPP PEPP – covered bonds 786 710 867 781 (80) (71) PEPP – government/agency securities 137,804 121,407 155,480 138,927 (17,676) (17,520) Total PEPP 138,590 122,118 156,347 139,709 (17,756) (17,591) Total 325,265 290,653 376,781 341,714 (51,516) (51,061)

The changes during the year in the amortised cost of the debt securities held by the ECB were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2024 Purchases1 Redemptions Net discount/

(premium)2 2025 SMP 286 - (105) 4 185 APP CBPP3 20,437 - (3,102) (9) 17,326 ABSPP 7,047 - (3,978) (32) 3,038 PSPP – government/agency securities 192,664 (102) (25,328) (1,108) 166,126 Total APP 220,149 (102) (32,408) (1,149) 186,490 PEPP PEPP – covered bonds 867 - (81) 1 786 PEPP – government/agency securities 155,480 - (16,545) (1,131) 137,804 Total PEPP 156,347 - (16,626) (1,131) 138,590 Total 376,781 (102) (49,139) (2,275) 325,265 1) For the APP, following the discontinuation of reinvestments, this column may show negative amounts resulting from sales of securities conducted primarily to ensure compliance with the risk control framework.

2) “Net discount/(premium)” includes net realised gains/(losses), if any.

The Governing Council assesses on a regular basis the financial risks associated with the securities held under these programmes.

In this context, impairment tests are conducted on an annual basis using year-end data and approved by the Governing Council. In these tests, impairment indicators are assessed separately for each programme. In cases where impairment indicators are observed, further analysis is performed to confirm that the cash flows of the underlying securities have not been affected by an impairment event. Based on the results of this year’s impairment tests, no losses have been recorded by the ECB for the debt securities held in its monetary policy portfolios in 2025.

The amortised cost[50] of the securities held by the Eurosystem was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 ECB Euro area NCBs Total Eurosystem ECB Euro area NCBs Total Eurosystem SMP 185 521 706 286 1,050 1,336 APP CBPP3 17,326 193,147 210,473 20,437 232,571 253,009 ABSPP 3,038 - 3,038 7,047 - 7,047 PSPP – government/agency securities 166,126 1,495,709 1,661,835 192,664 1,704,258 1,896,922 PSPP – supranational securities - 197,845 197,845 - 227,808 227,808 CSPP - 248,543 248,543 - 288,377 288,377 Total APP 186,490 2,135,245 2,321,734 220,149 2,453,015 2,673,164 PEPP PEPP – covered bonds 786 4,339 5,125 867 5,097 5,964 PEPP – government/agency securities 137,804 1,090,166 1,227,970 155,480 1,243,391 1,398,871 PEPP – supranational securities - 148,959 148,959 - 158,931 158,931 PEPP – corporate sector securities - 40,965 40,965 - 45,105 45,105 Total PEPP 138,590 1,284,429 1,423,019 156,347 1,452,524 1,608,871 Total 325,265 3,420,194 3,745,459 376,781 3,906,590 4,283,371 Note: “Euro area NCBs” figures are preliminary and may be subject to revision, which would also result in an equivalent change in the “Total Eurosystem” figures.

Note 5 – Intra-Eurosystem claims

Note 5.1 – Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem

This item consists of the claims of the ECB vis-à-vis the euro area NCBs relating to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem (see “Banknotes in circulation” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”). As at 31 December 2025 the total amounted to €129,563 million (2024: €127,067 million). Since 1 January 2025 the remuneration of these claims has been calculated on a daily basis at the latest available interest rate applied to the deposit facility offered by the Eurosystem. Until that date, such remuneration was calculated at the latest available interest rate used by the Eurosystem in its tenders for main refinancing operations (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 22.2 “Interest income arising from the claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem”).

Note 6 – Other assets

Note 6.1 – Tangible and intangible fixed assets

Tangible and intangible fixed assets were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Cost Land and buildings 1,004 1,015 (11) Right-of-use buildings 332 352 (20) Plant in buildings 222 222 (0) IT hardware and software 141 142 (1) Technical equipment, furniture and motor vehicles 117 114 3 Right-of-use equipment 0 1 (1) Assets under construction 0 10 (9) Other fixed assets 11 11 (0) Total cost 1,827 1,866 (39) Accumulated depreciation Land and buildings (256) (251) (5) Right-of-use buildings (102) (243) 141 Plant in buildings (172) (160) (12) IT hardware and software (137) (135) (2) Technical equipment, furniture and motor vehicles (102) (102) 0 Right-of-use equipment (0) (1) 1 Other fixed assets (4) (4) (0) Total accumulated depreciation (772) (895) 123 Total net book value 1,055 971 84

In 2025 the ECB recognised a new leased office building under “Right-of-use buildings”. The related increase in the cost for this asset class was more than offset by the derecognition of another leased office building when its lease term ended, which also led to a corresponding decrease in the related accumulated depreciation.

An impairment test was conducted on the ECB’s main building and right-of-use office buildings at the end of the year and no impairment loss was identified.

Note 6.2 – Other financial assets

This item comprises mainly the ECB’s own funds portfolio, which predominantly consists of investments of the ECB’s paid-up capital as well as of amounts set aside in the general reserve fund and in the provision for financial risks. It also includes 3,211 shares in the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) at an acquisition cost of €42 million and other current accounts denominated in euro.

The components of this item were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Current accounts in euro 41 45 (4) Securities denominated in euro 21,612 21,269 343 Reverse repurchase agreements in euro 1,516 1,425 91 Other financial assets 42 42 (0) Total 23,211 22,781 430

The net increase in this item in 2025 was primarily due to the reinvestment of interest income generated on the ECB’s own funds portfolio.

Note 6.3 – Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences

This item is composed primarily of valuation changes in swap and forward transactions in foreign currency that were outstanding on 31 December 2025 (see note 20 “Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions”). These valuation changes amounted to €273 million (2024: €681 million). They are the result of the translation of such transactions into their euro equivalents at the exchange rates prevailing on the balance sheet date, compared with the euro values resulting from the translation of the transactions at the average cost of the respective foreign currency on that date (see “Off-balance-sheet instruments” and “Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

Note 6.4 – Accruals and prepaid expenses

Accruals and prepaid expenses were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Accrued interest on TARGET balances due from NCBs 2,207 3,656 (1,449) Accrued interest on claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem 651 1,093 (442) Accrued interest on securities 3,386 3,519 (133) Accrued income related to supervisory tasks 690 681 9 Other accruals and prepaid expenses 175 210 (35) Total 7,108 9,158 (2,050)

As at 31 December 2025 this item included accrued coupon interest on securities, including outstanding interest paid at acquisition (see note 2.2 “Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets; and claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency”, note 4.1 “Securities held for monetary policy purposes” and note 6.2 “Other financial assets”).

It also included accrued interest receivable on TARGET balances due from euro area NCBs for December 2025 (see note 11.2 “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”) and accrued interest receivable from euro area NCBs for the final quarter of 2025 in respect of the ECB’s claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem (see note 5.1 “Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem”). These amounts were settled in January 2026.

Accrued income related to supervisory tasks corresponds to the supervisory fees to be received for the fee period 2025 that will be collected in 2026 (see note 25 “Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions”).[51]

The remainder of this item mainly included (i) accrued income from ESCB projects and services (see note 27 “Other income”), (ii) miscellaneous prepayments, and (iii) accrued interest income on other financial instruments.

Note 6.5 – Sundry

As at 31 December 2025 this item amounted to €110 million (2024: €53 million), comprising mainly balances with a value of €78 million (2024: €24 million) related to swap and forward transactions in foreign currency outstanding on 31 December 2025 (see note 20 “Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions”). These balances arose from the translation of such transactions into their euro equivalents at the respective currency’s average cost at the balance sheet date compared with the euro values at which the transactions were initially recorded (see “Off-balance-sheet instruments” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

It also included receivables in relation to ESCB projects and services (see note 27 “Other income”) and balances in respect of recoverable value added tax.

Note 7 – Banknotes in circulation

This item consists of the ECB’s share (8%) of total euro banknotes in circulation (see “Banknotes in circulation” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”), which amounted to €129,563 million as at 31 December 2025 (2024: €127,067 million).

Note 8 – Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

The Eurosystem central banks are permitted to accept cash as collateral in their PSPP and public sector PEPP securities lending facilities without having to reinvest it. In the case of the ECB, these operations are conducted via specialised institutions.

This item includes the balances arising from such outstanding lending transactions conducted with euro area credit institutions. Since the cash received in TARGET accounts as collateral remained uninvested at year-end, these transactions were recorded in the balance sheet (see “Reverse transactions” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 17 “Securities lending programmes”).[52]

Note 9 – Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

Note 9.1 – General government

As at 31 December 2025 this item consisted of deposits of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) amounting to €74 million (2024: €73 million). In accordance with Article 21 of the Statute of the ESCB, the ECB may act as fiscal agent for Union institutions, bodies, offices or agencies, central governments, regional, local or other public authorities, other bodies governed by public law, or public undertakings of Member States.

Note 9.2 – Other liabilities

As at 31 December 2025 this item amounted to €25,947 million (2024: €24,482 million), comprising balances of the euro area ancillary systems[53] connected to TARGET through the TARGET-ECB component.

Note 10 – Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change TARGET balances of non-euro area NCBs and ancillary systems 2,671 2,908 (236) Cash received as collateral in securities lending transactions 188 2,062 (1,874) Deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent 23,576 33,823 (10,246) Liquidity-providing swap arrangements 410 1,067 (656) Total 26,846 39,859 (13,013)

As at 31 December 2025 the largest component of this item was deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent for the European Commission, relating to the administration of EU borrowing and lending activities (see note 21 “Administration of borrowing and lending operations”).

This item also included TARGET balances, consisting of balances of non-euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB (see “Intra-ESCB/intra-Eurosystem balances” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”) and balances of the non-euro area ancillary systems connected to TARGET through the TARGET-ECB component.

Furthermore, it included a balance arising from the standing reciprocal currency arrangement with the Federal Reserve System. Under this arrangement, US dollars are provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to the ECB by means of swap transactions, with the aim of allowing short-term US dollar funding to be offered to Eurosystem counterparties. The ECB simultaneously enters into back-to-back swap transactions with euro area NCBs, which use the resulting funds to conduct US dollar liquidity-providing operations with Eurosystem counterparties in the form of reverse transactions. The back-to-back swap transactions result in intra-Eurosystem balances between the ECB and the euro area NCBs. Furthermore, the swap transactions conducted by the ECB with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the euro area NCBs result in forward claims and liabilities that are recorded in off-balance-sheet accounts (see note 20 “Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions”).

The remainder of this item consisted of balances arising from outstanding PSPP and public sector PEPP securities lending transactions conducted with non-euro area credit institutions. Since the cash received in TARGET accounts as collateral remained uninvested at year-end, these transactions were recorded in the balance sheet (see “Reverse transactions” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 17 “Securities lending programmes”).

Note 11 – Intra-Eurosystem liabilities

Note 11.1 – Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves

These are the liabilities to euro area NCBs arising from the transfer of foreign reserve assets to the ECB when those NCBs joined the Eurosystem. In line with Article 30.2 of the Statute of the ESCB, these contributions are fixed in proportion to the NCBs’ shares in the subscribed capital of the ECB. No changes occurred in 2025.

The liabilities to euro area NCBs arising from the transfer of foreign reserve assets to the ECB were as follows:

(EUR millions) Since

1 January 2024 Nationale Bank van België/Banque Nationale de Belgique (Belgium) 1,488 Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany) 10,802 Eesti Pank (Estonia) 121 Central Bank of Ireland (Ireland) 884 Bank of Greece (Greece) 916 Banco de España (Spain) 4,796 Banque de France (France) 8,114 Hrvatska narodna banka (Croatia) 314 Banca d’Italia (Italy) 6,498 Central Bank of Cyprus (Cyprus) 89 Latvijas Banka (Latvia) 157 Lietuvos bankas (Lithuania) 239 Banque centrale du Luxembourg (Luxembourg) 148 Central Bank of Malta (Malta) 52 De Nederlandsche Bank (Netherlands) 2,396 Oesterreichische Nationalbank (Austria) 1,199 Banco de Portugal (Portugal) 943 Banka Slovenije (Slovenia) 200 Národná banka Slovenska (Slovakia) 466 Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank (Finland) 737 Total 40,562

Since 1 January 2025 the remuneration of these liabilities has been calculated on a daily basis at the latest available interest rate applied to the deposit facility offered by the Eurosystem, adjusted to reflect a zero return on the gold component. Until that date, such remuneration was calculated at the latest available interest rate used by the Eurosystem in its tenders for main refinancing operations, also adjusted to reflect a zero return on the gold component (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 22.3 “Remuneration of NCBs’ claims in respect of foreign reserves transferred”).

Note 11.2 – Liabilities related to TARGET (net)

This item consists of the TARGET balances of euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB (see “Intra-ESCB/intra-Eurosystem balances” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”), which were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Due to euro area NCBs in respect of TARGET 1,545,403 1,593,185 Due from euro area NCBs in respect of TARGET (1,231,912) (1,245,111) Net TARGET liability 313,491 348,074

The decrease in the net TARGET liability was mainly attributable to the cash inflows as a result of the maturing of securities under the APP and the PEPP, which were settled via TARGET accounts (see note 4.1 “Securities held for monetary policy purposes”). The impact of this factor was partially offset, mainly by the cash outflows resulting from (i) lower deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent for the European Commission, relating to the administration of EU borrowing and lending activities (see note 10 “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”); and (ii) interest expense paid on the ECB’s net TARGET liability (see note 22.5 “Net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs”).

With the exception of balances arising from back-to-back swap transactions in connection with US dollar liquidity-providing operations, since 1 January 2025 the remuneration of TARGET positions held by euro area NCBs vis-à-vis the ECB has been calculated on a daily basis at the latest available interest rate applied to the deposit facility offered by the Eurosystem. Until that date, such remuneration was calculated at the latest available interest rate used by the Eurosystem in its tenders for main refinancing operations (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 22.5 “Net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs”).

Note 11.3 – Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)

As at 31 December 2025 this item amounted to €8 million (2024: €40 million). It included deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent for the European Commission relating to the administration of EU borrowing and lending activities (see note 21 “Administration of borrowing and lending operations”).

It also included a correspondent account used for processing administrative payments of the ECB.

Note 12 – Other liabilities

Note 12.1 – Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences

This item included valuation changes in forward transactions in securities denominated in foreign currency that were outstanding on 31 December 2025 (see note 19 “Forward transactions in securities”). These valuation changes amounted to €0.2 million and were primarily a result of the decline in the forward market price of the securities. The remaining valuation changes were related to the translation of such transactions into their euro equivalents at the exchange rates prevailing on the balance sheet date, compared with the euro values resulting from the translation of the transactions at the average cost of the respective foreign currency on that date (see “Off-balance-sheet instruments” and “Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”). As at 31 December 2024 there were no balances under this item.

Note 12.2 – Accruals and income collected in advance

Accruals and income collected in advance were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Accrued interest on TARGET balances due to NCBs 2,743 4,636 (1,892) Accrued interest on NCBs’ claims in respect of foreign reserves transferred to the ECB 790 1,448 (659) Accrued interest on deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent 45 103 (58) Other accruals and deferred income 83 101 (18) Total 3,661 6,288 (2,627)

As at 31 December 2025 the two main components of this item were accrued interest payable on TARGET balances due to NCBs for December 2025 (see note 10 “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro” and note 11.2 “Liabilities related to TARGET (net)”) and accrued interest payable to euro area NCBs for 2025 in respect of their claims relating to foreign reserves transferred to the ECB (see note 11.1 “Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves”). These amounts were settled in January 2026.

This item also included accrued interest payable on deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent (see note 9.1 “General government”, note 10 “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro” and note 11.3 “Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net)”).

The remainder of this item comprised (i) accrued interest payable on balances of the euro area ancillary systems connected to TARGET through the TARGET-ECB component (see note 9.2 “Other liabilities”), and (ii) miscellaneous accruals and deferred income.

Note 12.3 – Sundry

As at 31 December 2025 this item stood at €1,084 million (2024: €1,327 million). The total included balances amounting to €286 million (2024: €574 million) related to swap and forward transactions in foreign currency that were outstanding on 31 December 2025 (see note 20 “Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions”). These balances arose from the translation of such transactions into their euro equivalents at the respective currency’s average cost on the balance sheet date, compared with the euro values at which the transactions were initially recorded (see “Off-balance-sheet instruments” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

The item also included a lease liability of €227 million (2024: €110 million) (see “Leases” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

The remainder of this item mainly included (i) liabilities in relation to ESCB services, and (ii) liabilities arising under the ECB’s medical and long-term care plans for staff as well as for the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB.

In addition, this item included the ECB’s net defined benefit liability in respect of the post-employment and other long-term benefits of its staff,[54] the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB.

Post-employment and other long-term benefits

Balance sheet

The amounts recognised under “Sundry” (liabilities) in the balance sheet in respect of post-employment and other long-term benefits were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Staff Boards Total Staff Boards Total Defined benefit obligation 2,948 42 2,990 2,712 37 2,749 Fair value of plan assets (2,604) - (2,604) (2,253) - (2,253) Net defined benefit liability included under “Sundry” (liabilities) 344 42 386 459 37 496 Note: The columns labelled “Boards” report amounts in respect of both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

As at 31 December 2025 the present value of the defined benefit obligation vis-à-vis staff amounted to €2,948 million (2024: €2,712 million), including unfunded benefits amounting to €356 million (2024: €293 million) relating to post-employment benefits other than pensions and to other long-term benefits. The present value of the defined benefit obligation vis-à-vis the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board of €42 million (2024: €37 million) relates solely to unfunded arrangements in place for post-employment and other long-term benefits.

Remeasurements of the ECB’s net defined benefit liability in respect of post-employment benefits are recognised in the balance sheet under “Revaluation accounts”. As at 31 December 2025 the remeasurement gains under that item amounted to €585 million (2024: €416 million) (see note 14 “Revaluation accounts”).

Changes in the defined benefit obligation, plan assets and remeasurement results

Changes in the present value of the defined benefit obligation were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Staff Boards Total Staff Boards Total Opening defined benefit obligation 2,712 37 2,749 2,458 35 2,493 Current service cost 128 2 130 121 3 123 Past service cost 0 0 0 119 1 120 Interest cost on the obligation 99 1 101 85 1 86 Contributions paid by plan participants1 40 0 41 38 0 38 Benefits paid (39) (3) (42) (31) (3) (34) Remeasurement (gains)/losses 7 4 11 (77) 0 (77) Closing defined benefit obligation 2,948 42 2,990 2,712 37 2,749 Note: The columns labelled “Boards” report amounts in respect of both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

1) Net total including compulsory contributions and transfers into/out of the plans. The compulsory contributions paid by staff amount to 7.4% of their basic salary, while those paid by the ECB amount to 20.7%.

The remeasurement losses on the defined benefit obligation arose in 2025 as a result of the experience adjustments reflecting the difference between the actuarial assumptions made in the previous year’s report and actual experience. The resulting losses were partially offset by remeasurement gains stemming mainly from the increase in the discount rate used for the actuarial valuation from 3.6% in 2024 to 3.9% in 2025.

The past service cost recognised in 2024 related to the current contributors and pensioners and resulted from an amendment to the rules governing the ECB’s pension plans introduced in that year, according to which the annual increase of pensions aligns with the annual general salary adjustments for ECB employees starting from 2025.

Changes in the fair value of plan assets in the defined benefit pillar relating to staff were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Opening fair value of plan assets 2,253 1,983 Interest income on plan assets 83 69 Remeasurement gains 166 104 Contributions paid by employer 88 81 Contributions paid by plan participants 40 38 Benefits paid (26) (21) Closing fair value of plan assets 2,604 2,253

The remeasurement gains on plan assets in 2025 reflect the fact that the actual return on the fund assets was higher than the estimated interest income on plan assets, which was based on the discount rate of 3.6% used for the actuarial valuation in 2024.

Changes in the remeasurement results were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Opening remeasurement gains 416 238 Gains on plan assets 166 104 Gains/(losses) on obligation (11) 77 (Gains)/losses recognised in the profit and loss account 14 (2) Closing remeasurement gains included under “Revaluation accounts” 585 416

Profit and loss account

The amounts recognised in the profit and loss account were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Staff Boards Total Staff Boards Total Current service cost 128 2 130 121 3 123 Past service cost 0 0 0 119 1 120 Net interest on the net defined benefit liability 16 1 18 16 1 17 - Interest cost on the obligation 99 1 101 85 1 86 - Interest income on plan assets (83) - (83) (69) - (69) Remeasurement (gains)/losses on other long-term benefits 14 0 14 (2) 0 (2) Total included in “Staff costs” 159 3 162 253 5 258 Note: The columns labelled “Boards” report amounts in respect of both the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board.

The amounts recognised in the profit and loss account for the current service cost, interest cost on the obligation and interest income on plan assets are estimated using the assumptions that applied in the preceding year. The applicable discount rate rose from 3.4% to 3.6%, as used for the actuarial valuations in 2023 and 2024 respectively. The higher balances and the higher discount rate led to an increase of the interest cost on the obligation and interest income on plan assets. The current service cost increased marginally in 2025, resulting mainly from the amendment to the rules governing the ECB’s pension plans in 2024.

The past service cost resulting from this amendment was recognised in full in the profit and loss account for 2024, which was the year in which the amendment decision was taken.

Key assumptions

When preparing the valuations referred to in this note, the independent actuaries used assumptions which the Executive Board has accepted for the purposes of accounting and disclosure. The principal assumptions used for the purposes of calculating the liability for post-employment and other long-term benefits were as follows:

(%) 2025 2024 Discount rate 3.90 3.60 Expected return on unit funds of members1 4.90 4.60 Future general salary increases2 2.00 2.00 Future pension increases3 2.00 2.00 1) These assumptions were used to calculate the part of the ECB’s defined benefit obligation which is funded by assets with an underlying capital guarantee.

2) In addition, allowance is made for prospective individual salary increases of up to 1.8% per annum, depending on the age of the plan participants.

3) In accordance with the ECB’s pension plan rules, pensions will be increased annually. In 2024 these rules were amended to align the annual increase in pensions with the annual general salary adjustments for ECB employees starting from 2025. Prior to this amendment, the annual increase in pensions was also linked to the general salary adjustment, but subject to further conditions.

Note 13 – Provisions

Note 13.1 – Other provisions

As at 31 December 2025 this item comprised administrative provisions amounting to €84 million (2024: €72 million).

Note 14 – Revaluation accounts

This item consists mainly of revaluation balances arising from unrealised gains on assets, liabilities and off-balance-sheet instruments (see “Gold and foreign currency assets and liabilities”, “Securities”, “Income recognition” and “Off-balance-sheet instruments” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).[55] It also includes remeasurements of the ECB’s net defined benefit liability in respect of post-employment benefits (see “Post-employment and other long-term benefits” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 12.3 “Sundry”).

Revaluation accounts were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Gold 55,957 37,097 18,860 Foreign currency 6,042 12,819 (6,777) - US dollars 6,042 12,717 (6,675) - Chinese renminbi - 30 (30) - SDRs - 72 (72) - Others - 0 (0) Securities and other instruments 484 320 164 Net defined benefit liability in respect of post‑employment benefits 585 416 169 Total 63,068 50,653 12,415

The revaluation accounts increased in 2025 due predominantly to the rise in the market price of gold in euro terms. The increase was partially offset by a decline in the revaluation accounts related to foreign currency, mainly owing to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

The exchange rates used for year-end revaluation of main foreign currencies and gold were as follows:

Exchange rates 2025 2024 US dollars per euro 1.1750 1.0389 Japanese yen per euro 184.09 163.06 Chinese renminbi per euro 8.2262 7.5833 Euro per SDR 1.1656 1.2544 Euro per fine ounce of gold 3,669.106 2,511.069

Note 15 – Capital and reserves

Note 15.1 – Capital

The ECB’s capital key

Pursuant to Article 29 of the Statute of the ESCB, the weightings assigned to the NCBs of EU Member States in the key for subscription of the ECB’s capital are determined according to the shares of the respective Member State in the total population and gross domestic product of the EU, in equal measure. These weights are adjusted every five years and whenever there is a change in the number of NCBs that contribute to the ECB’s capital.

Capital of the ECB

The capital key is applied to the ECB’s subscribed capital of €10,825 million to determine the share of subscribed capital for each NCB.

The euro area NCBs have fully paid up their share of subscribed capital, while the non-euro area NCBs have paid up 3.75% of their subscribed capital as a contribution to the operational costs of the ECB. Non-euro area NCBs are not entitled to receive any share of the distributable profits of the ECB, nor are they liable to cover any loss of the ECB.

No changes occurred in 2025. The following table shows the capital key, subscribed capital and paid-up capital:

Since 1 January 2024 Capital key

(%) Subscribed capital

(EUR millions) Paid-up capital

(EUR millions) Nationale Bank van België/

Banque Nationale de Belgique (Belgium) 3.0005 325 325 Deutsche Bundesbank (Germany) 21.7749 2,357 2,357 Eesti Pank (Estonia) 0.2437 26 26 Central Bank of Ireland (Ireland) 1.7811 193 193 Bank of Greece (Greece) 1.8474 200 200 Banco de España (Spain) 9.6690 1,047 1,047 Banque de France (France) 16.3575 1,771 1,771 Hrvatska narodna banka (Croatia) 0.6329 69 69 Banca d’Italia (Italy) 13.0993 1,418 1,418 Central Bank of Cyprus (Cyprus) 0.1802 20 20 Latvijas Banka (Latvia) 0.3169 34 34 Lietuvos bankas (Lithuania) 0.4826 52 52 Banque centrale du Luxembourg (Luxembourg) 0.2976 32 32 Central Bank of Malta (Malta) 0.1053 11 11 De Nederlandsche Bank (Netherlands) 4.8306 523 523 Oesterreichische Nationalbank (Austria) 2.4175 262 262 Banco de Portugal (Portugal) 1.9014 206 206 Banka Slovenije (Slovenia) 0.4041 44 44 Národná banka Slovenska (Slovakia) 0.9403 102 102 Suomen Pankki – Finlands Bank (Finland) 1.4853 161 161 Subtotal for euro area NCBs 81.7681 8,851 8,851 Българска народна банка

(Bulgarian National Bank) (Bulgaria) 0.9783 106 4 Česká národní banka (Czech Republic) 1.9623 212 8 Danmarks Nationalbank (Denmark) 1.7797 193 7 Magyar Nemzeti Bank (Hungary) 1.5819 171 6 Narodowy Bank Polski (Poland) 6.0968 660 25 Banca Naţională a României (Romania) 2.8888 313 12 Sveriges Riksbank (Sweden) 2.9441 319 12 Subtotal for non-euro area NCBs 18.2319 1,974 74 Total 100.0000 10,825 8,925

Note 16 – Accumulated losses carried forward

As at 31 December 2025 this item amounted to €9,210 million (2024: €1,266 million). It comprised the ECB’s losses for 2023 and 2024, which, following a decision by the Governing Council, were carried forward on the ECB’s balance sheet to be offset against future profits.

2.5 Off-balance-sheet instruments

Note 17 – Securities lending programmes

As part of the management of the ECB’s own funds, the ECB has a securities lending programme agreement in place under which specialised institutions enter into securities lending transactions on behalf of the ECB. In accordance with the Governing Council’s decisions, the ECB has also made securities held for monetary policy purposes available for lending.[56]

Depending on the collateral received, securities lending operations are recorded in (i) off-balance-sheet accounts, when conducted against securities collateral; or (ii) on-balance-sheet accounts, when conducted against cash that remains uninvested at the end of the year (see note 8 “Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro” and note 10 “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”).

The market value of the securities lent and the corresponding collateral was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Securities lent against securities collateral1 (27,727) (37,393) of which related to securities held for monetary policy purposes (19,387) (28,585) Securities lent against cash collateral (650) (4,273) of which related to securities held for monetary policy purposes (650) (4,273) Market value of securities lent (28,377) (41,666) Securities collateral1 28,972 38,970 of which related to securities held for monetary policy purposes 20,144 29,761 Cash collateral2 677 4,450 of which related to securities held for monetary policy purposes 677 4,450 Market value of collateral 29,649 43,420 1) This amount is recorded in off-balance-sheet accounts.

2) This amount is recorded in on-balance-sheet accounts under “Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro” and “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”.

Note 18 – Interest rate futures

Foreign currency interest rate futures transactions were conducted in the context of the management of the ECB’s foreign reserves. The following transactions, translated at year-end foreign exchange rates, were outstanding at year-end:

(EUR millions) 2025

Contract value 2024

Contract value Change Foreign currency interest rate futures Purchases 880 382 498 Sales 105 734 (629)

Note 19 – Forward transactions in securities

Forward transactions in securities were conducted in the context of the management of the ECB’s foreign reserves. The following transactions, translated at year-end foreign exchange rates, were outstanding at year-end:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Forward transactions in securities Purchases 1,248 - 1,248 Sales 51 - 51

Note 20 – Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions

Management of foreign reserves

Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions were conducted in the context of the management of the ECB’s foreign reserves. The following claims and liabilities resulting from these transactions, translated at year-end foreign exchange rates, were outstanding at year-end:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Foreign exchange swap and forward transactions Claims 2,102 2,873 (771) Liabilities 2,038 2,742 (704)

Liquidity-providing swap arrangements

The ECB is part of a swap line network of central banks and has in place reciprocal swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the Swiss National Bank, the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve System. It also holds a reciprocal swap line with the People’s Bank of China. These swap arrangements allow for the provision of (i) liquidity in any of the respective currencies of the above central banks to euro area banks, or (ii) euro liquidity to financial institutions in the jurisdictions of the above central banks. Furthermore, swap agreements are also in place with Danmarks Nationalbank and Sveriges Riksbank for the provision of euro liquidity to financial institutions in their jurisdictions. The above arrangements are aimed at preventing tensions in international funding markets from hampering the effectiveness of euro area monetary policy transmission.[57]

US dollar-denominated claims and liabilities with a maturity date in 2026 arose in connection with the provision of US dollar liquidity to Eurosystem counterparties (see note 10 “Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro”).

Note 21 – Administration of borrowing and lending operations

The ECB acts as a fiscal agent for the European Commission for the administration of EU borrowing and lending activities.[58] In 2025 the ECB was responsible for the administration of accounts and the processing of payments relating to the following EU programmes:

EU borrowing and lending activities The medium-term financial assistance facility (MTFA) The European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) The loan facility agreement for Greece The European instrument for temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency (SURE) The Next Generation EU (NGEU) programme The Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM) The Ukraine Facility Macro-financial assistance (MFA) The Reform and Growth Facility for the Western Balkans

Moreover, the ECB acts as a paying agent for the European Commission in relation to its EU Issuance Service.

2.6 Notes to the profit and loss account

Note 22 – Net interest income/(expense)

The net interest expense was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Foreign reserves 2,089 2,537 (448) Securities held for monetary policy purposes 3,814 3,850 (36) Lending of securities held for monetary policy purposes 17 32 (15) Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem 2,900 5,232 (2,332) TARGET balances due from NCBs 29,896 54,542 (24,645) Own funds 611 703 (92) Other 1 3 (2) Total interest income 39,328 66,898 (27,569) Foreign reserves (0) (0) (0) Lending of securities held for monetary policy purposes1 (26) (137) 111 NCBs’ claims in respect of foreign reserves transferred (790) (1,448) 659 TARGET balances due to NCBs (37,603) (70,216) 32,613 Deposits accepted by the ECB in its role as fiscal agent (601) (1,219) 618 Other (488) (861) 374 Total interest expense (39,507) (73,881) 34,374 Net interest expense (178) (6,983) 6,805 1) This item comprises the interest expense on cash received as collateral.

Note 22.1 – Net interest income on foreign reserves

The net interest income on the ECB’s foreign reserves, broken down by instrument type, was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Current accounts 55 85 (30) Money market deposits 123 149 (26) Repurchase agreements (0) (0) (0) Reverse repurchase agreements 229 225 4 Securities 1,591 1,936 (345) Forward and swap transactions in foreign currencies 90 142 (51) Net interest income on foreign reserves 2,089 2,537 (449)

The net interest income on the ECB’s foreign reserves, broken down by foreign currency, was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change US dollars 1,961 2,434 (472) Japanese yen 64 9 56 Chinese renminbi 9 12 (3) SDRs 53 83 (29) Other 0 0 (0) Net interest income on foreign reserves 2,089 2,537 (449)

Note 22.2 – Interest income arising from the claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem

In 2025 the interest income relating to the ECB’s 8% share of the total value of euro banknotes in circulation (see “Banknotes in circulation” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” and note 5.1 “Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem”) amounted to €2,900 million (2024: €5,232 million). The decline was due to the lower average remuneration rate (2025: 2.3%, 2024: 4.1%), resulting mainly from the decrease in the key ECB interest rates in 2025 and, to a lesser extent, from the application of the deposit facility rate as the remuneration rate instead of the rate on the main refinancing operations (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

Note 22.3 – Remuneration of NCBs’ claims in respect of foreign reserves transferred

In 2025 the remuneration expense arising from euro area NCBs’ claims in respect of the foreign reserves transferred to the ECB (see note 11.1 “Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves”) amounted to €790 million (2024: €1,448 million). The decline was due to the lower average remuneration rate (2025: 2.3%, 2024: 4.1%), adjusted to reflect a zero return on the gold component, resulting mainly from the decrease in the key ECB interest rates in 2025 and, to a lesser extent, from the application of the deposit facility rate as the basis for remuneration instead of the rate on the main refinancing operations (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”).

Note 22.4 – Net interest income on securities held for monetary policy purposes

The net interest income on securities held for monetary policy purposes was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change SMP1 15 24 (9) APP CBPP3 159 178 (20) ABSPP 137 419 (281) PSPP – government/agency securities 2,022 2,022 (0) Total APP 2,318 2,619 (301) PEPP PEPP – covered bonds 6 6 0 PEPP – government/agency securities 1,475 1,201 274 Total PEPP 1,481 1,206 275 Net interest income on securities held for monetary policy purposes 3,814 3,850 (36) 1) The ECB’s net interest income on SMP holdings of Greek government bonds amounted to €14 million (2024: €18 million).

Note 22.5 – Net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs

The net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Interest income arising from TARGET balances due from NCBs 29,896 54,542 (24,645) - Euro area NCBs 29,896 54,542 (24,645) Interest expense arising from TARGET balances due to NCBs (37,603) (70,216) 32,613 - Euro area NCBs (37,586) (70,150) 32,564 - Non-euro area NCBs (17) (66) 49 Net interest expense arising from TARGET balances due from/to NCBs (7,706) (15,674) 7,968

The decline was predominantly due to the lower average remuneration rate (2025: 2.3%, 2024: 4.1%), resulting mainly from the decrease in the key ECB interest rates in 2025 and, to a lesser extent, from the application of the deposit facility rate as the remuneration rate instead of the rate on the main refinancing operations (see “Other issues” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”). Lower TARGET balances, resulting mainly from maturing monetary policy securities, also contributed to this decrease.

Note 23 – Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations

Realised gains and losses arising from financial operations were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Net realised price gains/(losses) 45 (53) 98 Net realised exchange rate and gold price gains 905 36 869 Net realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations 950 (17) 967

The net realised price result includes realised gains and losses on securities and interest rate futures. The net realised price gains in 2025 were mainly driven by the price gains realised on the sale of US dollar-denominated securities whose market price had increased as a result of a decrease in the corresponding yields.

The net realised exchange rate gains in 2025 resulted predominantly from a standard rebalancing of the composition of the ECB’s foreign reserves during the first quarter of 2025 to align with the target allocation. The ECB sold a small portion of its US dollar holdings and fully reinvested the proceeds in Japanese yen.

Realised gains and losses arising from financial operations, broken down by currency and quarter, were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Net realised price gains/(losses) US dollars 11 29 39 17 97 (10) (23) 38 (13) (8) Japanese yen (8) (4) (7) (5) (23) (0) (2) (0) (2) (4) Chinese renminbi 1 0 1 1 4 1 1 3 1 7 Euro (26) (2) (2) (1) (32) (27) (11) (3) (6) (48) Subtotal (22) 23 31 12 45 (36) (35) 38 (20) (53) Net realised exchange rate and gold price gains/(losses) US dollars 909 0 0 0 909 (0) (0) 0 37 37 Japanese yen 0 (0) (0) (8) (8) (0) (0) (0) (0) (1) Chinese renminbi 0 0 0 (0) (0) 0 (0) (0) (0) (0) Other 5 0 (1) (0) 4 0 0 0 0 0 Subtotal 914 (0) (1) (8) 905 (0) (0) 0 36 36 Total 892 23 30 4 950 (36) (35) 38 17 (17)

Note 24 – Write-downs on financial assets and positions

Write-downs on financial assets and positions were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Unrealised price losses on securities (130) (187) 57 Unrealised exchange rate losses (1,316) (81) (1,235) Write-downs on financial assets and positions (1,446) (269) (1,178)

The market value of a number of securities, mainly held in the own funds and Japanese yen portfolios, declined alongside an increase in the corresponding yields in 2025. This resulted in unrealised price losses at year-end.

The unrealised exchange rate losses arose from all of the ECB’s foreign currency holdings except for the US dollar holding, with €1,229 million coming from the holding of Japanese yen. The average acquisition cost of these holdings was written down to the 2025 year-end exchange rate owing to the depreciation of these currencies against the euro to a level lower than their average cost.

Note 25 – Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions

The net income related to fees and commissions was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Income from fees and commissions 719 697 22 Expenses relating to fees and commissions (19) (22) 3 Net income from fees and commissions 700 674 26

Income under this item consists primarily of supervisory fees. Expenses comprise predominantly custody fees.

Income and expenses related to supervisory tasks

The income related to supervisory tasks was as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Income from supervisory fees 690 681 9 - Fee income from significant entities or significant groups 659 651 8 - Fee income from less significant entities or less significant groups 31 29 2 Administrative penalties imposed 29 16 13 Income related to banking supervision tasks 718 696 22

Banking supervision-related income mainly comprises income from supervisory fees levied annually on supervised entities in order to recover the annual expenditure incurred by the ECB in the performance of its supervisory tasks.

Banking supervision-related expenses result from the direct supervision of significant entities, the oversight of the supervision of less significant entities and the performance of horizontal tasks and specialised services. They consist of the direct expenses of the ECB’s supervisory function and the relevant expenses arising from support areas needed to fulfil the ECB’s supervisory responsibilities. This reflects their services in relation to premises and facilities; human resources; information technology (IT); legal, audit and administration; communication and translation; and other activities.

The actual annual expenses relating to the ECB’s supervisory tasks increased due to the biennial EU-wide stress tests which took place in 2025,[59] the new mandate introduced by the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)[60] and continued investment into IT systems dedicated to banking supervision.

In order to determine the amount of the fees to be paid by the supervised entities, the actual annual expenditure is adjusted for amounts reimbursed to/received from individual banks for previous fee periods and other adjustments, including interest received on late payments.[61] Taking into account an adjustment corresponding to interest received on late payments as well as net reimbursements to individual banks for previous fee periods, the annual supervisory fees to be levied on the supervised entities for the fee period 2025 amounted to €690 million (see note 6.4 “Accruals and prepaid expenses”). This total is almost equal to the actual annual expenses.[62] The individual supervisory fees will be invoiced in the second quarter of 2026.[63]

The ECB is also entitled to impose administrative penalties on supervised entities for failure to comply with applicable EU banking law on prudential requirements (including ECB supervisory decisions). The related income is not considered in the calculation of the annual supervisory fees, nor are reimbursements of such penalties in the event that previous sanction decisions are amended or annulled. Instead, the related amounts are recorded in the ECB’s profit and loss account.

Note 26 – Income from equity instruments and participating interests

The income from equity instruments and participating interests stood at €14 million in 2025 (2024: €1 million). The total included dividends received on the equity exchange-traded funds held in the ECB’s own fund portfolio and on the shares in the BIS held by the ECB (see note 6.2 “Other financial assets”).

Note 27 – Other income

Miscellaneous other income stood at €135 million in 2025 (2024: €119 million). The total arose mainly from contributions of participating NCBs to costs incurred by the ECB in connection with ESCB projects and services.

Note 28 – Staff costs

Staff costs were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Salaries and allowances 619 560 59 Staff insurance 29 26 2 Post-employment and other long-term benefits 162 258 (96) Staff costs 809 844 (34)

The average number of employees in 2025, expressed in full-time equivalents (FTEs),[64] amounted to 4,388 (2024: 4,297), of whom 388 (2024: 386) were managerial staff.

Costs in relation to post-employment and other long-term benefits were lower in 2025 mainly because a non-recurring past service cost was charged in 2024 in relation to an amendment to the rules governing the ECB’s pension plans. In accordance with the ECB’s relevant accounting rules for pensions, this cost was recognised in full in the profit and loss account for 2024 when the decision was taken. Salaries and allowances increased in 2025 in line with the planned higher average number of staff employed by the ECB and the regular salary adjustments.

ECB remuneration of the Executive and Supervisory Boards

Members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB receive a basic salary and a residence allowance (15% of basic salary). In the case of the President, a residence is provided in lieu of a residence allowance. Members of the Executive Board and the Chair of the Supervisory Board also receive a representation allowance.[65] Subject to the Conditions of Employment for Staff of the European Central Bank,[66] members of both boards may be entitled to household, child, education and other allowances, depending on their individual circumstances. Salaries are subject to a tax for the benefit of the EU, as well as to deductions in respect of contributions to the pension, medical, long-term care and accident insurance schemes. Allowances are non-taxable and non-pensionable.

In 2025 the basic salaries of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board employed by the ECB (i.e. excluding representatives of national supervisors) were as follows:[67]

(EUR) 2025 2024 Total Executive Board 2,320,416 2,197,332 Christine Lagarde (President) 492,204 466,092 Luis de Guindos (Vice-President) 421,908 399,528 Piero Cipollone (Board Member) 351,576 332,928 Frank Elderson (Board Member) 351,576 332,928 Philip R. Lane (Board Member) 351,576 332,928 Isabel Schnabel (Board Member) 351,576 332,928 Total Supervisory Board (members employed by the ECB)1 1,604,632 1,364,558 of which: Claudia Buch (Chair of the Supervisory Board) 351,576 332,928 Total 3,925,048 3,561,890 1) The total figure includes the remuneration of the Chair of the Supervisory Board and the ECB members. Frank Elderson does not receive any additional remuneration in his role as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. The totals for 2024 were affected by a gap between the end and start of the terms of office of two members of the Supervisory Board and their successors.

Total allowances paid to members of both boards and the ECB’s contributions to medical, long-term care and accident insurance schemes on their behalf amounted to €1,320,276 (2024: €1,254,013).

Transitional payments may be made to former members of both boards for a limited period after the end of their terms of office. In 2025 these payments, including related allowances and the ECB’s contributions to the medical, long-term care and accident insurance schemes, totalled €1,039,478 (2024: €552,772). These payments increased in 2025 as most of the board members received them for the entire year, whereas in 2024 some of these members only received them for a few months.

Pension-related payments, including post-employment allowances, and contributions to the medical, long-term care and accident insurance schemes for former board members and their dependants amounted to €2,005,333 (2024: €2,185,215).[68] In 2025, similar to 2024, this amount included a lump sum payment to one former board member upon departure in lieu of future pension payments.

Note 29 – Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses were as follows:

(EUR millions) 2025 2024 Change Rent, property maintenance and utilities 62 57 5 Staff-related expenses 69 74 (5) IT-related expenses 170 153 17 External services 142 162 (20) Other expenses 73 67 6 Administrative expenses 516 513 4

The slight rise in administrative expenses in 2025 was driven mainly by higher spending on IT services and projects (“IT-related expenses”). The decrease in “External services” was mainly due to lower expenses related to financial advisory and other consultancy services and a reallocation of costs to IT-related expenses due to evolving IT delivery models.

Note 30 – Banknote production services

In 2025 this expense amounted to €8 million (2024: €9 million). The total arose predominantly from the cross-border transportation of euro banknotes (i) between banknote printing works and NCBs, for the delivery of new banknotes; and (ii) between NCBs, for the compensation of shortages with surplus stocks. These costs are borne centrally by the ECB.

Note 31 – Transfer (to)/from risk provisions

The provision for financial risks (see “Provision for financial risks” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies”) was released in full to cover losses in 2022 and 2023 arising from exposures to financial risks. As no transfers to this provision have occurred in the subsequent years, this provision has stood at zero since the end of 2023.

2.7 Post-balance-sheet events

Note 32 – Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area

Pursuant to Council Decision (EU) 2025/1407 of 8 July 2025,[69] taken in accordance with Article 140(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, Bulgaria adopted the single currency on 1 January 2026. In accordance with Article 48.1 of the Statute of the ESCB and the legal acts adopted by the Governing Council on 31 December 2025,[70] Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) paid up an amount of €102 million with effect from 1 January 2026, which is the remainder of its capital subscription to the ECB. In accordance with Article 48.1, in conjunction with Article 30.1, of the Statute of the ESCB, the Bulgarian National Bank transferred foreign reserve assets with a total value equivalent to €1,483 million to the ECB with effect from 1 January 2026. These foreign reserve assets comprised US dollars in the form of cash (85%) and gold (15%).

The Bulgarian National Bank was credited with claims in respect of the paid-up capital and foreign reserve assets equivalent to the amounts transferred. The latter is to be treated in the same way as the existing claims of the other euro area NCBs (see note 11.1 “Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves”).

2.8 Financial statements 2021-25

Balance sheet

Assets (EUR millions) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Gold and gold receivables 26,121 27,689 30,419 40,895 59,754 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 51,433 55,603 55,876 58,117 54,764 Receivables from the IMF 1,234 1,759 2,083 2,227 1,772 Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets 50,199 53,844 53,793 55,890 52,992 Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency 2,776 1,159 1,450 4,094 2,236 Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro 3,070 - - - - Balances with banks, security investments and loans 3,070 - - - - Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 38 12 17 2 1 Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro 445,384 457,271 425,349 376,781 325,265 Securities held for monetary policy purposes 445,384 457,271 425,349 376,781 325,265 Intra-Eurosystem claims 123,551 125,763 125,378 127,067 129,563 Claims related to the allocation of euro banknotes within the Eurosystem 123,551 125,763 125,378 127,067 129,563 Other assets 27,765 31,355 34,739 33,644 31,756 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 1,189 1,105 1,023 971 1,055 Other financial assets 21,152 21,213 22,172 22,781 23,211 Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences 620 783 552 681 273 Accruals and prepaid expenses 4,055 7,815 10,905 9,158 7,108 Sundry 749 438 88 53 110 Total assets 680,140 698,853 673,229 640,600 603,339

Liabilities (EUR millions) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Banknotes in circulation 123,551 125,763 125,378 127,067 129,563 Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro 9,473 17,734 4,699 2,388 489 Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro 7,604 63,863 20,622 24,554 26,022 General government 3,200 48,520 143 73 74 Other liabilities 4,404 15,343 20,479 24,482 25,947 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro 112,492 78,108 23,111 39,859 26,846 Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency - - 24 - - Deposits, balances and other liabilities - - 24 - - Intra-Eurosystem liabilities 375,136 355,474 445,048 388,676 354,060 Liabilities equivalent to the transfer of foreign reserves 40,344 40,344 40,671 40,562 40,562 Liabilities related to TARGET (net) 334,618 315,090 404,336 348,074 313,491 Other liabilities within the Eurosystem (net) 174 41 40 40 8 Other liabilities 2,877 5,908 9,498 7,615 4,745 Off-balance-sheet instruments revaluation differences 568 430 68 - 0 Accruals and income collected in advance 32 3,915 8,030 6,288 3,661 Sundry 2,277 1,562 1,401 1,327 1,084 Provisions 8,268 6,636 67 72 84 Risk provisions 8,194 6,566 - - - Other provisions 74 69 67 72 84 Revaluation accounts 32,277 36,487 37,099 50,653 63,068 Capital and reserves 8,270 8,880 8,948 8,925 8,925 Capital 8,270 8,880 8,948 8,925 8,925 Accumulated losses carried forward - - - (1,266) (9,210) Profit/(loss) for the year 192 - (1,266) (7,944) (1,254) Total liabilities 680,140 698,853 673,229 640,600 603,339 Note: In order to ensure comparability, the layout of the balance sheet for the years 2021-23 has been adjusted to match the layout introduced in 2024. Furthermore, since the item “Profit/(loss) for the year” has been included as a standalone negative item on the liabilities side of the balance sheet, the amounts for “Total assets” and “Total liabilities” in 2023 have been adjusted accordingly. Further details on these changes can be found under “Changes to presentation in the financial statements” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” of the ECB’s Annual Accounts 2024.

Profit and loss account

(EUR millions) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Net interest income/(expense) 1,566 900 (7,193) (6,983) (178) Interest income 1,575 12,314 63,723 66,898 39,328 Interest expense (9) (11,414) (70,916) (73,881) (39,507) Net result of financial operations and write-downs (139) (1,950) (144) (286) (497) Realised gains/(losses) arising from financial operations (6) (110) (106) (17) 950 Write-downs on financial assets and positions (133) (1,840) (38) (269) (1,446) Net income/(expense) from fees and commissions 559 585 650 674 700 Income from equity instruments and participating interests 2 1 1 1 14 Other income 56 61 72 119 135 Staff costs (674) (652) (676) (844) (809) Administrative expenses (444) (460) (481) (513) (516) Depreciation of tangible and intangible fixed assets (108) (103) (106) (104) (94) Banknote production services (13) (9) (9) (9) (8) Other expenses (5) - - - - Profit/(loss) before the transfer (to)/from risk provisions 802 (1,627) (7,886) (7,944) (1,254) Transfer (to)/from risk provisions (610) 1,627 6,620 - - Profit/(loss) for the year 192 - (1,266) (7,944) (1,254) Profit distribution 192 - - - - Note: In order to ensure comparability, the layout of the profit and loss account for the years 2021-23 has been adjusted to match the layout introduced in 2024. Furthermore, the amounts shown under the sub-items “Interest income” and “Interest expense” have been restated in line with the interest income and expense netting rationale applied from 2024. Further details on these changes can be found under “Changes to presentation in the financial statements” in Section 2.3 “Accounting policies” of the ECB’s Annual Accounts 2024.

To the President and Governing Council

of the European Central Bank

Frankfurt am Main

Report on the Audit of the ECB’s Financial Statements 2025

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of the European Central Bank (ECB) for the year ended 31 December 2025 – included in the ECB’s Annual Accounts – which comprise the balance sheet, the profit and loss account, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory notes.

In our opinion, the accompanying Financial Statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the ECB as at 31 December 2025 and of the results of its financial operations for the year then ended in accordance with the principles established by the Governing Council, which are laid down in Decision (EU) 2024/2938 of the European Central Bank of 14 November 2024 on the annual accounts of the European Central Bank (ECB/2024/32), which is based on Guideline (EU) 2024/2941 of the European Central Bank of 14 November 2024 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2024/31).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (“ISAs”). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the ECB in accordance with the German ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements, which are consistent with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (“IESBA Code”) and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The ECB’s Executive Board (“Executive Board”) is responsible for the other information included in the ECB’s Annual Accounts. The other information comprises all the information included in the ECB’s Annual Accounts except the Financial Statements of the ECB and our auditor’s report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of the Executive Board and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Executive Board is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the Financial Statements in accordance with the principles established by the Governing Council, which are laid down in Decision (EU) 2024/2938 of the European Central Bank of 14 November 2024 on the annual accounts of the European Central Bank (ECB/2024/32), which is based on Guideline (EU) 2024/2941 of the European Central Bank of 14 November 2024 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2024/31), and for such internal control as the Executive Board determines is necessary to enable the preparation of Financial Statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Executive Board is responsible for assessing the ECB’s ability to continue as going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the ECB’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the planning and performance of the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than the risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the ECB’s internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Executive Board.

Conclude on the appropriateness of the Executive Board’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ECB’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves a true and fair view.

We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

Frankfurt am Main, 17 February 2026

Forvis Mazars GmbH & Co. KG

Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft

Steuerberatungsgesellschaft



Markus Morfeld

Wirtschaftsprüfer Christina Fernholz

Wirtschaftsprüferin

This note is not part of the financial statements of the ECB for the year 2025.

Pursuant to Article 33 of the Statute of the ESCB, the net profit of the ECB is to be transferred in the following order:

an amount to be determined by the Governing Council, which may not exceed 20% of the net profit, is to be transferred to the general reserve fund, subject to a limit equal to 100% of the capital; the remaining net profit is to be distributed to the shareholders of the ECB in proportion to their paid-up shares.[71]

In the event of a loss incurred by the ECB, the shortfall may be offset against the general reserve fund of the ECB and, if necessary, following a decision by the Governing Council, against the monetary income of the relevant financial year in proportion and up to the amounts allocated to the NCBs in accordance with Article 32.5 of the Statute of the ESCB.[72]

The ECB’s loss for 2025 was €1,254 million, compared with a loss of €7,944 million in 2024. Following a decision by the Governing Council, this loss will be carried forward on the ECB’s balance sheet and offset against future profits.