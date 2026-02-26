Online Advisory Letters

|2025/12/04
|2025/09/10
|The Moringa Tree
|moringatreeorganic.com
|Amygdalin Vitamin B17, Graviola and Ultimate Probiotic
|
|2025/09/10
|Quit Kit, LLC
|tryquitkit.com
|Quit Kit
|
|2025/09/08
|MOLOOCO dba Ourlyard
|molooco.com, ourlyard.net
|DoubleNano Advanced Lung Detox Relief Patch
|
|2025/08/20
|HerbBaby, Inc.
|herbbabypowerup.com
|“Cancer Care Package,” “Autism Gummies,” “Autoimmune Care Package, “ Love Bug Care Package,” “HSV/Parasite Cleanse Package,” “Chill Pill Care Package,” “Eye Food Care Package,” “Liver Care Capsules,” “Respiratory Plus,” and “Diabetes Care Package"
|
|2025/08/01
|Four Hearts Creations LLC
|fourheartscreations.com
|Oregano Oil Extract, Turkey Tail Mushroom Extract, Red Reishi Mushroom Extract, Lions Mane Mushroom Extract, Green Tea Extract, Garlic Extract ,Cleaver Extract, Cinnamon Extract, Black Cumin Seed Extract, Barberry Extract, and Ashwagandaha Root Extract
|
|2025/07/24
|Aardsma Research & Publishing
|biblicalchronologist.org, draardsmasvitamins.com
|Dr. Aardsma's Anti-Aging Vitamins
|
|2025/06/17
|Ananeoo Wellness LLC
|ananeoowellness.com
|Ananeoo Cellular Nutrition & Detoxification
|
|2025/06/03
|Perrin's Products Inc.
|perrinnaturals.com
|Perrin’s Blend,” “Creme Complete Original/Legacy Formula,” “Creme Complete Scent of Rose,” “Crème Complete,” “Revive,” “Blist-Eeze,” “X Fungal,” and “Grape Seed Extract"
|
|2025/04/24
|Ancestral Supplements, LLC
|ancestralsupplements.com
|Ancestral Grassfed Beef Thyroid
|2025/02/19
|HellCoverX LLC dba Lignosus®
|lignosus.com, lignosusofficial.com
|Lignosus®
|
|2024/11/06
|NavaFresh, Nava Global LLC, Handelnine Global LLC
|navafresh.com
|Addiction Free Plus Powder, HAILONN ANTI ADDICTION DROPS, ZERO Addiction DROP, GOLD-YEAR PLUS Tablets, DIACURE Capsules, ENVITAL Diabetic Care Capsules, Cardio Health Active Powder, GRANDI-CO Tablets, Heartwin Capsules, PARKIKYOR Parkinson’s Tablets, Pancreatin Enzyme Powder, Zealous RESPIRON, ZOEZEN Tablets, KBIR Immunity Booster Kit, HOOTONE HOO-IMM PLUS (D) Capsules, Birla Ayurveda Manasamithra Vatakam, and A&A Ayurvedic Kidneyguardia
|
|2024/09/27
|SightCare
|getsightcarefast.com, getsightcarefast.org, getsightcarefast.net, getsightcare.com, getsightcare.net, trysightcarefast.org, sightcare-com.us, sightcare-eye.com
|SightCare
|
|2024/08/01
|Galpin Naturals
|galpinnaturals.com
|Rhodiola Rosea Tincture, Saffron Tincture, St. John’s Wort Tincture, (sic) Hawthroneberry Tincture, Soursop Tincture, Colloidal Silver, Ashwagandha Tincture, Stinging Nettle Tincture, Mullein Tincture/Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Base, Lavender Tincture, Rosemary Tincture, Goldenrod Tincture, Oregano Oil, Calendula Flower Tincture, Olive Leaf Tincture, Passion Flower Tincture, Skullcap Tincture, Raspberry Leaf Tincture, Dandelion Tincture/Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Base, Sage Tincture, Hibiscus Tincture, Hawthorn Leaf Tincture, and Dandelion Tincture/Extracted Alcohol Base
|
|2024/05/23
|Upper Echelon Empire Beauty & Health Co.
|upperechelonempire.com
|“Yoni Detox Pearls” and “Yoni Pops”
|
|2024/04/26
|Vive Minerals, LLC
|viveminerals.com
|Vive mineral supplement
|
|2024/01/05
|Blue Boy Herb Company
|blueboyherbs.com
|Blue Boy Herb Co. products, including Arthritis Formula, Blood Tonic, Diabecon, Brain Tonic, Gout Formula, Gravel Formula, Heart Tonic, Liver Tonic, Lung Tonic, Oats +, Poke Root Formula, Poke Root Salve, Pressex, Rumalaya, Sacred Meditation Oil, Turmeric Tincture, and Uterine
|
|2023/05/17
|Presilky dba Burhealthy.com
|burhealthy.com
|AnnieCare Natural Repair Vaginal Capsules
|
|2022/02/15
|Natures Formula
|getsugarbalance.com, sugarbalance.world, facebook.com/sugarbalance
|Sugar Balance
|
|2021/07/14
|Healthy Livin' Solutions
|healthylivin.solutions
|Diabetic Patch (aka Herbal Diabetic Patch)
|
|2021/04/28
|The Underground Cure
|theundergroundcure.com, twitter.com.com/Undergroundcure, youtube.com/c/TheUndergroundCureUGC
|Herpes Protocol Ultimate Kit, Herpes Protocol Vitamin Kit, Olive Leaf Extract, DMSO Liquid 70/30, and Gentiana Complex
|
|2021/03/29
|Nature's Pharmacy, LLC
|naturespharmacyllc.com
|Formula I, Formula II, Formula III, Formula IV, Formula V
|
|2021/03/29
|Better Supplement Solutions Inc. dba XanFree
|xanfree.com, facebook.com/getxanfree
|Magnesium Transdermal Patches, Tranquil Blend, Tranquil Blend + Magnesium Transdermal Combo
|
|2019/12/09
|Kelley Pure Essential Oils
|kelleypureessentialoils.com
|Bergamot bergaptene free (Citrus bergamia), Listea Cubea, Cypress – Cupressus sempervirens, Cinnamon Leaf – Cinnamomum zeylanicum, Chamomile Roman – Anthemis nobilis, and Carrot Seed – Daucus carota
|
|2019/12/09
|Coochie Couture
|coochiecouture.net, instagram.com/coochiecouture_/, facebook.com/coochiecouturee/
|3pc Herbal Detox Pearls, 6pc Herbal Detox Pearls
|
|2019/12/09
|Blood Sugar Ultra
|healthtech24.net/diabetes-report, bloodsugarultra.com
|Blood Sugar Ultra
|
|2019/12/09
|Simply Natural Advanced Pharma
|adhdsnap.com, facebook.com/SNAPtoday/, instagram.com/snap4health, twitter.com/SNAP4ADHD
|SNAP Capsule Formula, SNAP Liquid Formula
|
|2019/07/25
|Moyeam USA Tea, LLC
|pureamitea.com, getmoyeam.com, facebook.com/groups/103282720227549/
|Qing Yun Moyeam Tea, Eagle Tea, Chrysanthemum/Hibiscus Blend Tea
|
|2019/07/25
|ALIVEBYNATURE INC
|alivebynature.com
|NAD+/H2S Energizer, NAD+ Defender, Pure NAD+ Sublingual tablets, Pure NAD+ Sublingual powder, Liquid NAD+ Sublingual drops, Pure NAD+ Nasal Spray, NMNs Sublingual tablets (30 ct and 240 ct) and Pure NMN Sublingual powder
|
|2019/07/25
|Doctor Eden LLC
|doctoreden.com, facebook.com/dredenhealth/, twitter.com/DrMEden, pinterest.com/drmarioeden
|Pulverexx
|
|2019/07/25
|Leading Edge Health
|leadingedgehealth.com, genf20.com, gen20.com
|GF20 Plus Oral Spray and GF20 Plus Capsules
|
|2019/07/25
|Bible Healing Oils
|biblehealingoils.net
|Moses Kit (Moses Cream + Moses Oil); IQ+ Joy, Sleep, Anxiety; Essential Eye Oil for Glaucoma; Certified Organic Frankincense; High Blood Pressure Support; Moses Lip Balm-Rose; Moses Lip Balm-Natural; Fix It All; Moses Oils; Moses Cream; Clear Nose; Hair Maximizer; and Cancer Support (Big C Support)
|
|2018/11/08
|Alzheimer's Corporation (ALZcorp)
|lifeimagined.com, alzheimerscorp.com, memoryrevitalizer.com, alzcorp.com
|Memory Revitalizer, Cerebara GPC (L-Alpha glycerophosphocholine), and Life Imagined
|
|2018/11/08
|Alzheimer's Organization
|alzheimersorganization.org
|Mind and Memory Support
|
|2018/11/07
|Dr. Fitt Intelligent Designs, LLC
|drfitt.com, drfittinfo.com
|BALI Greens, BALI Purples, Black Seed Oil, DHEA Capsules, Lugol’s Solution 2% Drops, Robenyzme Capsules, OMG Max Drops, New Dawn Capsules, Vitamin C with R-Lipoic Acid
|
|2018/11/07
|Healthcare Products, LLC d/b/a The Alzheimer's Store d/b/a MindCare Store
|alzstore.com, mindcarestore.com
|Aromatherapy for Dementia Memory Kit Premier Edition, Aromatherapy for Dementia Memory Kit Second Edition, Bodyguard Blend Essential Oil, ClearMind Blend Essential Oil, Lavender Essential Oil, Attention Aromatherapy Patch, Calming Aromatherapy Patch, Lavender Aromatherapy Patch, Perk Up Aromatherapy Patch, Refresh Aromatherapy Patch, Rested Aromatherapy Patch, Aromatherapy Patch Sample Pack
|
|2018/11/07
|This Wonderful Life New Age Shop
|twlshop.com
|Dementia/Alzheimer's (Day) Synergy Oil, Dementia/Alzheimer's (Night) Synergy Oil, Joints/Arthritis/Rheumatism Massage Oil 50ml, Angelica Root 10% (in Coconut), Melissa 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil 10ml, Cajeput Essential Oil, Juniperberry Essential Oil, Black Pepper Essential Oil, Nutmeg Essential Oil, Palo Santo (Ecuador) Essential Oil, Palo Santo (Peru) Essential Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Essential Oil, Vetiver Essential Oil, Yarrow Essential Oil, Sweet Thyme Essential Oil, Pine Scotch Essential Oil, Myrrh Essential Oil, May Chang Essential Oil, Manuka 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Jasmine Absolute 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Galbanum Essential Oil 10% (in Coconut) Essential Oil, Bergamot Essential Oil, Camphor Essential Oil
|
|2018/08/29
|Optimal Health Knowledge LLC
|optimalhealthknowledge.com
|Cell Stop, Cardio Forte, Inflam-Alieve, Liv Assist, Mindful, GI Comfort, Tranquil
|
|2018/05/14
|Olivia's Healing Herbs
|oliviashealingherbs.com
|Anti-Stroke, Bones, Viral-X, Candida, Iron Infusion, Mental Focus, Natural Cancer Fighter, Sugar Diabetes Control, Niagra, “Honey, I’m Home” Body Wash, “Ancient Healing Herbs” Body Wash, and “Cinnamon Sensations” Body Wash
|
|2018/05/14
|MediViral, Inc.
|mediviral.com
|MediViral Extra Strength Herpes Treatment and MediViral Extra Strength Herpes Topical Treatment
|
|2017/12/06
|
Cura Cura, Inc.
|getcuros.com
|Curos Essential
|
|2017/12/06
|Synergy Health Solutions
|cure4herpes.com, treatment4herpes.com
|Combination Herpes Treatment, L-Lysine, Tribulus, Astragalus, Rhodiola, and Amino Acid Formula (or “Unique Amino Formula”)
|
|2017/12/06
|Chill6
|chill6.com
|Chill6
|
|2017/12/06
|Healthy Nutrition Group LLC
|naturalshilajit.com, organicagsolutions.org
|Shilajit Resin, NutriHoney, and Bulk Shilajit
|2017/12/06
|Prostalgene LLC
|prostalgene.com
|Prostalgene Oral Drops
|
|2017/12/06
|Gallbladder Attack
|gallbladderattack.com
|After Gallbladder Removal Kit, Beet Root Capsules, 30 Day Gallbladder Solution, Bile Salts, Choline, Dissolve GS, Gallbladder ND Detox, Gallstone Kit, Glutathione Liposomal Liquid, Liver Detox Kit, Liver ND Detox, Peppermint Oil Capsules, and Tranquinol
|
|2017/06/29
|ARS Therapeutics, LLC
|alstreatments.com
|ALS Complete and PD Complete
|
|2017/06/29
|Hart & Soul Herbal, LLC
|hartandsoulherbal.com
|Agony Balm, Auburn Oil, Rose of Sharon Salt/Olive Soap, Mudd Bombs, Harmony Castile Soap, Rouse Oil, Dew of the Sea Salt/Olive Soap, Season Infusions, Serenity Castile Soap
|
|2017/06/29
|Hysen USA
|hysenusa.com
|Comglycan Essence, Red Yeast Rice Supreme, and Corpo CoQ10
|
|2017/06/29
|Myos Rens Technology Inc.
|myosrens.com, qurr.com
|QURR Toned, QURR Well, and QURR Strong products
|2017/06/29
|NutriBlade
|nutriblade.com, facebook.com/nutriblade
|Nutriblade Organic Wheat Grass products
|
|2017/06/29
|Rx Pharma Solutions, LLC
|diabazole.com, diabazoldirect.com, diabazolenow.com
|Diabazole
|
|2017/06/29
|Super Sprout LLC
|usa.supersprout.co
|Apple, Barley Grass, Beetroot, Blueberry, Broccoli Sprout, Carrot, Ginger, Lemon, Strawberry, and Wheatgrass Sprout Powders
|
|2017/02/13
|Nathans Natural
|levodyn.com, buynathansnatural.com
|Levodyn
|
|2017/02/13
|www.healinginabottle.com
|healinginabottle.com, facebook.com/EximiusCancerFighter
|Immuno Boost Eximius
|
|2017/02/13
|CellMark Biopharma LLC
|cellmarkbiopharma.com
|CellAssure
|
|2017/02/13
|Landis Revin, LLC
|landisrevin.com, trevinol.com
|Trevinol ES Fibrin Defense Systemic Enzyme, Trevinol ES Health Joint & Inflammation Support, Trevinol Professional Blend
|
|2016/09/27
|Fx Herbals LLC
|fxherbals.com
|Fx Vital
|
|2016/09/27
|Tiens Group
|tiensproduct.com
|TIENS Super Calcium with Lecithin, TIENS Selenium Supplement, TIENS Natto Ginkgo, TIENS Cell Rejuvenation Yi Kang, TIENS Cordyceps, and TIENS Wei Kang Vitality
|
|2015/11/20
|Life Decoders, LLC
|stemcelltherapyplus.com
|Sheep Placenta Advanced Capsules
|
|2015/08/04
|Herbalmax, Inc.
|herbalmax.com
|Cancer Support Formula, Heart Formula, Liver Formula
|
|2015/08/04
|Merchants of the World, LLC
|merchantsoftheworldstore.com
|Alternative Against Carcinogen, Asthma Relief Formula, Bitter Melon Capsules, Hypertension Plus, Kidney Gall Bladder Stones Dissolver, Pure Garlic Capsules
|
|2015/08/04
|Discount Remedies, Inc.
|discountremediesinc.com
|Alfalfa Leaf Capsules, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Barberry Tincture, Glandular System, Herbal Eyebright, Hydrangea Root Extract, Kid-e-Soothe Extract, Milk Thistle Seed, Passion Flower Tincture, Super Garlic Immune Supplement
|
|2015/08/04
|ActiveHerb Technology, Inc.
|activeherb.com
|Jiang Ya Pian (Wan) (HypertenSure™), Long Dan Xie Gan Pian (Wan) (Liver FireClear™), Tumoclear™ (Kang Zhong Pian), Huo Xue Tong Mai Pian (Wan) (CircuFine™), Yu Ping Feng Pian (Wan) (JadeDefender™), Xue Fu Zhu Yu Pian (Wan) (Blood Stasisclear™), and Chuan Xin Lian Kang Yan Pian (Wan) (InflamClear™)
|
