Investment aims to increase meat snack production

$125 million expansion project will create 75 new jobs at Old Wisconsin facility in Sheboygan

MADISON, WI. FEB. 26, 2026 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today it is supporting Carl Buddig and Company’s $125 million investment project at its Sheboygan facilities that will expand operations to meet growing demand for meat snack options.

Carl Buddig and Company acquired a large facility that it plans to renovate and equip in Sheboygan for its Old Wisconsin product line. The new facility will be designed to accommodate advanced manufacturing processes, expand production capacity by approximately 195,000 square feet, and create 75 new jobs.

WEDC is providing up to $2.75 million in performance-based state income tax credits. The amount of credits the company will receive depends on the number of jobs created and capital invested in the project.

“This expansion demonstrates Carl Buddig and Company’s commitment to the state of Wisconsin, our communities, and our workers,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “The Old Wisconsin brand reinforces Wisconsin’s reputation for quality food and beverages and our leadership in this important manufacturing sector.”

The project also includes targeted upgrades across Carl Buddig and Company’s Old Wisconsin operation to support the continued growth of the Old Wisconsin, YUMBO, and private label partner brands.

Carl Buddig and Company is a family-owned meat manufacturer that focuses on deli meats, meat snacks, and other ready-to-eat products. Old Wisconsin production is based in Sheboygan and focuses on producing meat sticks and summer sausages.

Since 2015, Old Wisconsin has experienced remarkable growth. Sales, which have more than doubled, have been driven by consumers seeking convenient protein snack options and an expanded distribution footprint.

“This expansion reflects strong momentum behind the Old Wisconsin, YUMBO, and private label brands and their commitment to scaling capacity to meet accelerating demand,” said Christopher Witte, president of Carl Buddig and Company.