Adweek’s 2026 AI Power List Names Shopsense’s Marissa Ramirez

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marissa Ramirez, Chief Commerce Officer at Shopsense AI, has been named to the 2026 AI Power List by Adweek, recognizing the most influential leaders shaping the future of artificial intelligence across marketing, media, and advertising.“Marissa is shaping the shoppable content experience,” said CEO Shopsense Glenn Fishback. “Her intuition and commerce chops make her an invaluable part of our team and a true leader in the industry.”Ramirez earned her place on the list for advancing practical, scalable applications of AI at the intersection of content and commerce. After a decade at Amazon Ads, where she launched and scaled off-site advertiser solutions, she joined Shopsense to help media companies, retailers, and brands transform moments of inspiration into measurable commercial outcomes.Under her leadership, Shopsense is pioneering how AI is embedded directly into the content experience. Today’s audiences expect more than passive consumption. They want to interact, discover, and act in the moment. Ramirez has helped media partners deploy AI-powered video, audio, image, and text analysis that identifies products within content and triggers contextually relevant purchase opportunities in real time.Through proprietary multi-agent AI systems, Shopsense scans video frames, editorial copy, and metadata, matching content signals to a universe of more than one billion SKUs across 1,200-plus retailer feeds. The platform then delivers Sponsored Product placements in context, without interrupting the viewer or reader experience. For advertisers and retailers, the result is native, high-performance inventory. For publishers and broadcasters, it unlocks incremental monetization from content they already produce. For consumers, discovery feels seamless rather than intrusive.A recent example of impact: Under Ramirez’s leadership, a major media client, People Inc., is using Shopsense’s AI-driven image recognition to make editorial photography shoppable at scale. The computer vision engine detects objects within images, understands them in context, and returns exact matches, visually similar alternatives, and “inspired by” products, surfaced dynamically as readers engage. Images that once went unmonetized now drive incremental engagement for brands and measurable new revenue for publishers.In parallel, Shopsense’s Sponsored Products modules, powered by the same contextual AI engine, are delivering engagement rates up to ten times higher than standard display benchmarks. Publishers are seeing earnings-per-click lifts of up to 70 percent, while advertisers are reporting efficiency improvements of up to 60 percent compared with traditional display placements.Ramirez is also establishing guardrails for editorial integrity, relevancy controls, and performance-based pricing models to ensure AI implementations are accountable and measurable. Her focus on clean integration and business outcomes distinguishes her work from more speculative AI initiatives.By embedding intelligence into the content layer itself, Ramirez is helping define a more equitable value exchange across the open internet, ensuring that innovation in media and commerce extends beyond closed platforms.For more information about the AI Power List, visit ADWEEK's AI Power 50 About ShopsenseShopsense AI turns content into commerce. Using a patent-pending agentic AI system, Shopsense transforms articles, videos, and broadcasts into seamless, personalized shopping moments. Publishers unlock premium revenue. Retailers extend their retail media footprint into moments of real inspiration. Advertisers gain incremental performance at scale. With fast, low-lift integrations, Shopsense helps the open internet monetize more sustainably—meeting consumers where intent truly begins: inside the content they already love.

