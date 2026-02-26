VIOTAS and Verde Energy Group Advance Applications for Fully Funded, Low-Carbon Back-Up Generation Programme

LIMERICK, IRELAND, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIOTAS , Ireland’s largest Virtual Power Plant operator and a global leader in smart grid flexibility, today announced a strategic partnership with Verde Energy Group (part of the Octopus Energy Generation managed Sky Fund) to deploy low-carbon back-up generation for large energy users across Ireland.The partnership is now processing applications for a programme designed to strengthen industrial resilience without requiring upfront capital from participating sites.Supported by almost €80m in contracted revenues secured by VIOTAS, the initiative couples Verde’s funding and project delivery capabilities with VIOTAS’ market expertise. Together, they will deliver modern, ultralow-emission resilience assets that protect critical operations while supporting Ireland’s transition to a renewable-led electricity system.Sustainable Resilience as a ServiceDesigned specifically for the needs of large industrial and commercial energy users, the programme focuses on improving uptime and reducing operational risk through a fully managed model.Under the partnership, Verde will fund and develop the portfolio, while VIOTAS will onboard qualifying sites, allocate capacity, and oversee ongoing optimisation. For participating businesses, this means immediate access to security of supply with no balance sheet burden. The funded low-carbon generators are designed to meet the highest sustainability standards, ensuring that site resilience contributes to, rather than hinders, Ireland’s decarbonisation goals.A Critical Time for Grid StabilityThe partnership arrives as weather events, such as last year’s Storm Éowyn, bring operational continuity into sharp focus. With electricity demand growing and the grid becoming increasingly dependent on variable renewables, dispatchable low-carbon back-up generation has become essential for industrial users seeking to manage risk without compromising their environmental commitments.Prof. Paddy Finn, Co-founder & CEO of VIOTAS, commented:“Large energy users are the heartbeat of the Irish economy. For them, power resilience is about far more than keeping the lights on; it is about protecting Ireland’s reputation as a premier destination for FDI and job creation. This programme safeguards those critical operations, but it does so intelligently.We are backing this initiative with almost €80m in contracted revenues, providing the certainty needed to deploy infrastructure at scale. By utilising low-carbon assets, we are ensuring that the resilience of individual sites actively contributes to the stability and decarbonisation of the wider grid for all electricity users.”John Keohane, Co-founder & CCO of Verde, added:“As Ireland adds more renewables, flexibility and dependable low-emission generation matter more than ever. Verde is proud to fund and deliver assets based on modern, low-emissions technology that secures supply for large energy users. The revenue certainty provided through VIOTAS’ contracted portfolio gives this programme the longevity needed to deliver real impact, ensuring each site is optimised, compliant, and delivering value over the long term.”How to ParticipateVIOTAS is currently allocating programme capacity on a rolling basis to eligible large energy users. Companies are encouraged to engage immediately to assess site suitability and secure participation before the current allocation is filled.Enquiries: info@viotas.comProgramme Details:About VIOTAS:VIOTAS is Ireland’s leading smart grid technology partner and operator of the country’s largest Virtual Power Plant.Founded in Limerick in 2013, the company has revolutionised how large energy users interact with the power system. By aggregating the flexibility of industrial and commercial sites, VIOTAS enables them to act as a single, powerful grid resource—balancing the electricity network in real-time and earning significant revenue. Managing a global portfolio across Ireland, Australia, and the US (Texas/ERCOT), VIOTAS combines proprietary hardware, a 24/7 Network Operations Centre, and AI-driven trading strategies to deliver a fully managed, zero-risk service. The company is dedicated to accelerating the renewable transition by building the intelligent infrastructure needed to support a zero-carbon grid.About Verde Energy Group:Verde Energy Group is a market-leading energy partner for industrial and commercial businesses, specialising in funded decarbonisation solutions.Founded in 2010, Verde Energy Group is a market-leading energy services business focused on the C&I market in Ireland. As part of Octopus Energy Generations managed Sky fund (ORI SCsp), Verde helps its clients to decarbonise and reduce energy costs by delivering and funding a range of renewable and energy efficient technologies on client sites, including Solar PV, Battery Storage, HVO Gensets, LED Lighting & EV charging.

