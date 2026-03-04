Vitrek Launches New Test & Measurement Solutions Catalog

Showcases Advanced Electrical Safety & High-Voltage Testing Technologies

LOCKPORT, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vitrek , a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance electrical safety and precision measurement equipment, announced the release of its newly updated Electrical Safety Test & Measurement Solutions Catalog Widely regarded as a trusted industry reference, the catalog supports global manufacturers, national laboratories, government agencies, universities, and distributors who depend on Vitrek expertise in high-voltage testing, noncontact measurement, metrology, engine balancing, and high-speed data acquisition.“Vitrek has built its reputation on precision, performance and trust,” said Chad Clark, Vitrek’s Vice President of Sales. “This updated catalog reflects the depth of our portfolio and makes it easier for customers worldwide to identify solutions that meet today’s increasingly rigorous performance and compliance requirements.” The new edition—available online at Vitrek.com and through authorized Vitrek sales representatives—provides comprehensive overviews of the company’s U.S.-designed and manufactured product portfolio, including:- Hipot testers, including the new V10x Series- High Voltage switching & cable test systems- Precision power analyzers- High-voltage measurement systems- Teraohmmeters and insulation resistance testers- DC electronic loads Precision power analyzers- QT Insite™ test management softwareEach section includes global standards support, application guidance, key features and benefits, model comparison charts, and detailed specifications—helping engineers, quality managers, and procurement teams confidently select the right solution.Vitrek technologies support critical industries including aerospace and defense, automotive, medical device manufacturing, industrial equipment production, calibration laboratories, and research and development. The updated catalog underscores the company’s continued commitment to precision, regulatory compliance, and innovation across highly regulated markets.View the new catalog at Vitrek.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.