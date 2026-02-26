A delegation from UN Tourism visits UTM

MACAU, February 26 - On 25 February, a delegation led by Mr. Antonio López de Ávila, Director of Innovation, Education and Investments at UN Tourism, visited the Macao University of Tourism (UTM). The delegation was warmly received by Rector Dr. Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan, Vice Rector Dr. Connie Loi Kim Ieng, and representatives of relevant academic units. The two sides discussed innovation in tourism education and the cultivation of international talent, and held in-depth exchanges on further extending their co-branded programmes to the Guangdong–Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

During the visit, Director Mr. López de Ávila toured UTM’s teaching facilities and reviewed its academic achievements, congratulating the University on its development accomplishments. He expressed particular interest in UTM’s efforts to integrate smart technologies and data analytics into tourism education, noting that the University demonstrates a distinctive approach of “driving education through innovation and connecting industry through practice”. He expressed his expectation that both sides would pursue deeper cooperation in areas such as joint curriculum development, faculty and student exchanges, and international training programmes. Looking ahead, through the collaborative platform established between UN Tourism and UTM, Macao’s practical experience can be shared with more developing countries and regions, jointly enhancing the overall standards of global tourism education.

Rector Dr. Fanny Vong thanked UN Tourism for its longstanding support and recognition of UTM. She noted that, with the University’s campus extending into the Cooperation Zone, the new academic year will bring further opportunities for the development of the co-branded programmes. She expressed confidence that this will attract more international students and further strengthen talent cultivation and international exchange. At the same time, she looked forward to leveraging the geographical advantages of the Cooperation Zone to deepen collaboration with industry partners and international stakeholders. Rector Vong emphasised that UTM will continue to build on its partnership with UN Tourism to contribute the “Macao experience” to global tourism education and to nurture more professionals equipped with international perspectives, innovative thinking and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The delegation subsequently visited the Mong-Há and Taipa campuses, touring the training restaurant, two teaching hotels and various practical training facilities, and interacting with students to gain a deeper understanding of the University’s education model, which places “equal emphasis on theory and practice”.

On the following day, with the support of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of the Guangdong–Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the two sides conducted a field visit to learn in detail about the planning and construction progress of the Hengqin Dezhi Plaza project under first phase of the Macao–Hengqin International Education (University) Town. They were also briefed on the planning of the third phase development site and the plan to extend co-branded programmes to the Cooperation Zone.

UTM and UN Tourism have maintained cooperation for over a decade. Through co-branded programmes, specialised training, internship schemes and other initiatives, both parties have continued to build international learning platforms and professional networks for faculty members, students and industry practitioners, jointly promoting innovation and high-quality development in global tourism education.