Matexcel Upgrades ASTM Standard Testing Services, Empowering Global Compliance Across Multiple Industries

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matexcel recently announced the launch of a full range of authoritative ASTM standard testing services. Based on the globally recognized consensus standards of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), it provides comprehensive and accurate testing and analysis solutions for multiple industries, including construction, aerospace, petroleum, and consumer goods. Leveraging professional technology and cutting-edge equipment, it helps companies control product quality and safety, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements worldwide, and enhance their products' international market access capabilities.As a global leader in setting materials and product testing standards, ASTM's voluntary consensus standards have become an important basis for improving product quality and ensuring smooth trade globally, widely recognized by regulatory agencies, industry associations, and enterprises worldwide. Matexcel's newly built ASTM standard testing service system focuses on actual industry testing needs, corely covering two major areas: 3D imaging standard testing and adhesive standard testing. It implements several classic and current ASTM testing standards, achieving multi-dimensional coverage from high-end precision testing to civilian industrial testing.In the field of 3D imaging standard testing, Matexcel provides professional performance testing for mid-range 3D imaging systems, optical tracking systems, and other equipment. This covers key indicators such as relative ranging performance, six-degree-of-freedom (6DOF) attitude measurement performance, point-to-point ranging performance, and system delay performance, corresponding to multiple ASTM standards including E2938-15, E3064-16 , and E3124-17. This provides scientific and authoritative performance data support for the application of 3D imaging technology in aerospace, precision manufacturing, and other fields, ensuring the accuracy and stability of equipment applications.Adhesive standard testing is a core component of this service, subdivided into four main categories: wood adhesives, metal bonding adhesives, construction adhesives, and plastic adhesives. It also covers sub-fields such as adhesive performance testing and tape/label matching testing. Testing indicators encompass a full range of performance parameters, including non-volatile content, shear strength, creep resistance, temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, and accelerated aging performance. From testing the anti-delamination properties of adhesive layers in wood processing to testing the fluid tightness of thread sealant adhesives in metal manufacturing, and testing the gap-filling strength of structural adhesives in the construction industry, Matexcel provides comprehensive quality testing services for companies across the adhesive industry chain, based on ASTM standards such as D1582-98 (2017), D6396-99 (2020), and D3632-98 (2019).As a professional testing service provider, Matexcel's ASTM standard testing services rely on a senior technical team and cutting-edge testing equipment. The test reports it issues are both authentic and accurate, fully aligning with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and government regulations in various countries, solving quality compliance challenges for companies in product development, manufacturing, and global trade. In addition to accurate test results, Matexcel also provides supporting services such as standard interpretation and compliance consulting, helping companies deeply understand the details of ASTM standards and optimize product processes and quality control systems.A Matexcel representative stated that the global applicability of ASTM standards determines the core value of its testing services. This upgrade to full-category ASTM standard testing services aims to build a quality bridge to the global market for companies across various industries, leveraging its authoritative and professional testing capabilities. Moving forward, Matexcel will continue to deepen its expertise in ASTM standard testing, constantly expanding its testing categories and industry coverage, integrating cutting-edge technologies to improve testing efficiency and accuracy, and developing customized solutions for the testing needs of emerging fields such as new energy and high-end equipment manufacturing, providing solid quality assurance for companies' global development.To know more detailed information about the ASTM standards testing service at Matexcel, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/standard-test.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.