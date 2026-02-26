APRA releases superannuation statistics for December 2025
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its Quarterly Superannuation Performance publication report for the December 2025 quarter.
Key statistics for the superannuation industry as at 31 December 2025:
Total superannuation assets increased by 0.8 per cent over the quarter to $4.5 trillion as at December 2025, of which $3.2 trillion was in APRA-regulated funds. Total contributions increased by 11.5 per cent to $220.8 billion in the year ending in December 2025. Employer contributions increased by 8.6 per cent over the year to $156.3 billion. Member contributions increased by 19.2 per cent over the year to $64.5 billion.
Benefit payments increased by 12.5 per cent to $139.9 billion in the year ending in December 2025. This increase was the result of lump sum payments rising by 13.8 per cent to $77.6 billion and pension payments increasing by 10.8 per cent to $62.3 billion.
Key statistics for entities with more than six members for the year to December 2025:
*Net contribution flows comprise of contributions plus net benefit transfers, less benefit payments
Copies of the publication are available on APRA’s website at: Quarterly superannuation statistics
