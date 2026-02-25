Live Well PEI Wellness Grants fund 37 projects
CANADA, February 25 - The Government of Prince Edward Island is providing more than $194,000 to support projects that promote healthier communities across the province.
The 2025–2026 Live Well PEI Wellness Grant Program is funding 37 projects led by Island communities, schools, and organizations. This includes initiatives ranging from community food programs, accessible recreation, and nature-based wellness to school gardens, sensory classrooms, mental health programs, and culturally inclusive activities.
“What stands out about this year’s grant recipients is the diversity of ideas and the reach of these projects. These initiatives reflect what wellness looks like in real life, such as supporting physical activity, healthy eating, social connection, and mental well-being in ways that make sense for local communities and schools across Prince Edward Island.”
— Minister of Health and Wellness, Cory Deagle
Funding is available through two grant streams:
- Community Catalyst Grants (up to $7,500), which support communities and organizations in mobilizing local wellness initiatives; and
- School Health Grants (up to $3,000), which support the comprehensive school health framework and initiatives that promote the physical, mental, and social well-being of Island students.
Projects funded this year include a community food mentorship program, pickleball programs for newcomers, trail-based therapy, wellness programs for seniors, movement through the arts, adaptive sport “try-it” days, and school-based initiatives focused on mindfulness, cooking skills, outdoor learning, and inclusive play spaces.
Spinal Cord Injury PEI received the Live Well Grant this year to do accessibility reviews for healthier, more inclusive PEI.
“For individuals living with spinal cord injuries and other mobility challenges, accessibility is closely tied to independence, community participation, employment, and overall well-being. The spaces being reviewed were identified by our members themselves, ensuring this work is rooted in lived experience and real community connection. By partnering with local businesses, we are fostering collaboration and practical improvements that will help create welcoming spaces where all Islanders can fully belong and participate.”
— Peggy Doughan with Spinal Cord Injury PEI
For more information about Live Well PEI initiatives, visit www.livewellpei.ca
Media Contact:
Autumn Tremere
Department of Health and Wellness
agtremere@gov.pe.ca
Backgrounder
The following are the 2025-26 Live Well PEI Wellness Grant program recipients for the Community Catalyst Grants and the School Health Grants.
Community Catalyst Grants
- Down East Food Collective - Community Food Mentor Program
- Mi'kmaq Family Resource Centre Inc - Llika' Wksitqumuk
- Spinal Cord Injury - Accessibility Reviews for Healthier, More Inclusive PEI
- East Prince Women's Information Centre - East Prince Women's Health & Wellnesss Group
- Rural Municipality of Mount Stewart - Growing Greener
- Boys and Girls Club Summerside - The Balance Project: Live Well Wednesdays
- Learning Disabilities Association of PEI - Social Connections Program
- Sierra Club Canada Foundation - Sprout School: The Edible Ed Project
- The Canadian Vietnamese Association on PEI - Wellness Through Pickleball: Building Healthy, Connected Communities for Newcomers
- Town of Souris - From Garden to Table: Growing Wellness Together
- Southeast Environmental Association - Trail Therapy & Nature Connection Series
- Stars for Life - Nourish & Move: Building Wellness Skills with Autistic Adults
- UPEI Student Union - Wellness Wallets @ Fox & Crow
- Morell Legion Seniors – Taking Charge of Aging
- Alberton Home & School - Sensory Room
- Charlottetown Library Learning Centre - Ice Skates Collection Expansion
- Women's Network PEI - Active Living and Food Security: Building Resilience for Senior Women
- WISE - Skate Well: Building Healthy Futures Through Skateboarding
- Conseil scolaire-communautaire Evangeline - Health and Wellness Program for Acadian Seniors in East-Prince
- BGC Charlottetown - Movement Through the Arts: Dancing Away the Winter Blues
- Parasport and Recreation PEI - Try It Days Initiative
- Tignish Community Member Relations Inc - Happy Well Beings
- Milton Community Hall - More Plants, More Health
- Kids West - Building Blocks West
School Health Grants
- Westwood Primary - Mindful Movements & Wellness Initiative
- Westwood Primary - School Grounds Revitalization Community Garden Initiative
- Westile Composite High School Alt Ed - Bright Futures
- Spring Park Elementary - Wellness Warriors
- Westwood Primary - Rubiks Cube Lending Library
- Birchwood Intermediate - Sensory Classroom
- Charlottetown Intermediate Alt. Ed - Cooking with Confidence
- John J Sark Memorial School - Bringing Land Based Learning to our Schools
- Elm Street Elementary School - Classroom Rocking Chairs
- St. Louis Elementary - Winter Outdoor Club
- Colonel Grey High School - Diversity Appreciation Club
- Bloomfield Elementary - Active for Life
- KISH - Wellness Area
