FRANDZEL ELEVATES CHRISTOPHER GRAVELL TO PARTNER

Christopher Gravell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today the elevation of Christopher Gravell to Partner. The promotion reflects the firm’s continued commitment to recognizing exceptional legal talent, leadership and client service.Chris has been an integral member of the firm, earning the trust of clients and colleagues alike through his thoughtful counsel, strong advocacy and practical approach to complex legal matters. His practice focuses on commercial and real estate loan documentation for banks, lenders and other financial institutions. Chris is also well versed in financing transactions, loan restructures and real property sales.“Chris’ elevation to Partner is well deserved,” said Managing Shareholder Hemal Master. “He exemplifies the qualities we value most at the firm—deep legal skill, sound judgment and an unwavering commitment to clients. We are excited to welcome him into the partnership.”Prior to joining Frandzel, Chris practiced as a transactional and litigation attorney and has served as Legislative Counsel to a United States Representative. He earned his J.D. from the University of San Diego, School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego, in Political Science and International Relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.