2026 INTERNATIONAL LONG COVID AWARENESS MONTH

4th Annual Global Campaign Calls for Urgent Action for Long COVID and Heart Health

“Long COVID is impacting millions of people across every community. This disease is disrupting careers, families, and futures. We call on our global governments and healthcare to take action now!"” — Angela, ILCA

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Long COVID Awareness Month is observed each year in March to highlight the urgent need for prevention, research, funding, and long-term care for people suffering with Long COVID. Hundreds of millions worldwide continue to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, and many are still developing Long COVID. The World Health Organization estimates 10–20% of those infected experience prolonged symptoms.Many experience serious, life-altering complications after one or multiple COVID-19 infections, including: cardiac, neurological, and multi-organ damage, as well as fatigue, chronic pain, autoimmune disease, and new allergies. Long COVID is associated with more than 200 symptoms. For many, it has reshaped or destroyed daily life; affecting careers, education, and financial stability. Many have become disabled and are less visible in public, contributing to the veil of this global emergency. Someone in your life, a family member, friend, coworker, or even you, may be affected. Some remain unaware they have Long COVID, knowing they are sick, but lacking answers due to no approved biomarkers or diagnostic tests, asymptomatic infections, or not connecting symptoms to prior COVID infections.A 2024 study reported by Newsweek found that Long COVID has surpassed asthma as the most common chronic condition among children. Pediatric researchers warn it can cause cardiovascular symptoms, cognitive impairment, dysautonomia, fatigue, and autoimmune diseases, such as Type 1 diabetes, underscoring the urgent need for awareness and prevention.CARDIOVASCULAR RISKS AND LONG-TERM HEALTHThis year’s awareness campaign highlights the lasting damage COVID-19 and Long COVID inflict on the cardiovascular and vascular systems. Research and patient reports show elevated risks months and years after acute infection, including cardiac complications such as: fibrosis, necrosis, pericarditis, myocarditis, hypertension, heart failure, heart attack, thrombosis, arrhythmia, stroke, vascular damage, dysautonomia, and more.Governments and public health agencies must urgently address COVID-19 and Long COVID. For many patients, this marks six years of persistent illness. People need help. Prevention remains essential, including clean indoor air and masking. A study from the University of Maryland School of Public Health found that properly fitted N95 masks effectively block airborne SARS-CoV-2 particles.“LONG COVID: EVERY HEARTBEAT COUNTS”The 2026 campaign tagline, “Long COVID: Every Heartbeat Counts,” and the hashtag #LongCOVIDHeartbeats support science-based education, storytelling, and advocacy to raise awareness, fund research, push for better healthcare and clinical training, and promote policies to safeguard long-term heart health. More than 400 landmarks around the world will light up teal in support of International Long COVID Awareness Month, mostly on Long COVID Awareness Day on March 15th (#LitForLongCovid). Confirmed participating landmarks include Los Angeles City Hall, the CN Tower, and Cardiff Castle. Individuals are encouraged to light up their homes or businesses teal and wear teal to show solidarity.Demonstrations and advocacy events will take place in: United States ( Maryland, Washington State), Canada (Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver), France (Paris), and Spain (Zaragoza). Because many people with Long COVID are bedbound or homebound, the campaign will also feature accessible virtual events and online advocacy actions to ensure that Long COVID patient voices are heard. Visit website listed at bottom for a full calendar of events.A GROWING PUBLIC HEALTH AND ECONOMIC CRISISLong COVID is a mass disabling event affecting hundreds of millions, straining healthcare systems, disrupting economies, and devastating families. Some have not returned to work at all, contributing to labor shortages and economic instability. COVID-19 infections continue globally, and each reinfection carries risks. Long COVID is not rare. It is not mild. It is not over.CALL TO ACTIONWe must recognize the long-term cardiovascular consequences of COVID-19. We must invest in prevention, fund research, expand access to screening, treatment, and disability support. We must protect future generations. This campaign calls for awareness throughout International Long COVID Awareness Month and beyond.Every infection matters. Every patient is somebody. Every heartbeat counts.Long COVID Statistics* An estimated 400 million+ worldwide have contracted Long COVID* An estimated 5,000 Long COVID deaths in the U.S. (an undercount)* 52% Stroke, 63% Heart Attack, 72% Heart Failure risk increase year after COVID Infection* $3.7 trillion estimated cost of Long COVID to U.S. economy (2022)* 2-4 million people estimated to be out of work due to Long COVID in U.S. (2022)www.longcovidawareness.life⁠

