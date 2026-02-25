Governor Stein Celebrates Public Schools Week at Bluford STEM Academy

NORTH CAROLINA, February 25 - Today Governor Josh Stein and Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green visited Bluford STEM Academy in Greensboro to celebrate Public Schools Week and highlight the need for a comprehensive state budget that invests in teachers and public schools.

“Our public schools open doors of opportunity for students, providing them with the education to learn new knowledge and skills, explore their passions, and prepare for the workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “If we believe our children are our future, then we must invest in them – starting with raising starting teacher pay to the highest in the Southeast and ensuring all students receive an excellent education.”

"Celebrating public schools means recognizing the real results our students and educators are achieving," said North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice "Mo" Green. "North Carolina's strength has long been rooted in public education, and this past year proves it. Our students achieved our highest four-year cohort graduation rate ever, set all-time participation and performance records on college level Advanced Placement exams and earned the most industry recognized credentials through Career and Technical Education courses ever. When we invest in our public schools, our students can achieve educational excellence."

During the visit, Governor Stein and Superintendent Green observed several innovative programs designed to support student success. Bluford STEM Academy has implemented the Science of Reading, an evidence-based approach to literacy instruction, and the academy has developed advanced teaching roles that provide career pathways and mentorship opportunities while improving student outcomes. Governor Stein recommended both of these initiatives his 2025-2027 biennium budget.

Public Schools Week, held February 23-27, recognizes the important work happening in classrooms across the state and shines a light on the opportunities provided in public schools. Earlier this year, Governor Stein visited East Mecklenburg High School, where educators shared that implementing cell phone-free classrooms has improved student focus, collaboration, and well-being. He also toured the school’s career and technical education programs that prepare student for future employment.

Governor Stein continues to urge the General Assembly to pass a comprehensive state budget that invests in North Carolina’s public schools. His proposed 2025–2027 budget would raise starting teacher pay to make it the highest in the Southeast and raise average teacher pay by 10.6 percent, reinstate master's degree pay, and expand funding for school nurses, counselors, and social workers.

Click here to view Governor Stein's proclamation of Public Schools Week.