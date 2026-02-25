California SBDCS Post Record 2025 Results For Small Business

Statewide Small Business Advising Network Delivers $1.1 Billion in Capital Access, Nearly 20,000 Jobs Created, and Historic Small Business Growth

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California’s small business economy saw unprecedented support in 2025, driven by the statewide reach and performance of the California Small Business Development Center (CA SBDC) Network. With more than 66 service centers and five regional hubs, the Network served over 51,000 small businesses through expert one-on-one advising, training, and capital access—fueling historic gains in business financing with both equity and debt, new business formation, an increase in sales and contracts, and job creation.But 2025 was not only a year of growth—it was a year that demanded rapid response and long-term solutions.With its statewide infrastructure and proven performance, the CA SBDC Network was a key implementation partner in the development and deployment of business services throughout the state.A Record Year by the Numbers- $1.1 billion in capital accessed through 3,843 financing deals- 19,752 jobs created- $1.09 billion in increased client sales- $180.8 million in government contracts secured by 258 businesses- 1,618 new business starts- 3,477 training events serving 15,839 clients- 157,003 consulting hours delivered to 46,717 entrepreneurStrategic Advocacy and Capital Access“California is home to 4.2 million small businesses,” said Pat Nye, Los Angeles SBDC Regional Director. “Our advisors are not only business experts—they are frontline problem-solvers helping entrepreneurs navigate economic shocks and natural disasters. AB 685 is a critical lifeline for wildfire-impacted communities, and the SBDC Network is proud to help lead this recovery effort.”A core component of success is the Capital Infusion Program (CIP), which helped clients secure more than $1.1 billion in financing in 2025 by delivering capital-readiness advising and strengthening lender partnerships statewide. For every public dollar invested in CIP, small businesses leveraged an average of $368 in private capital—a return that underscores the program’s effectiveness during periods of economic volatility.Looking Ahead“As we move into 2026, our focus remains on innovation, accessibility, and resilience,” said Kristin Johnson, Norcal SBDC Regional Director. “We are expanding AI-powered marketing tools, supporting startups through critical funding gaps, and advancing and supporting policies that ensure small businesses are not left behind.”For more information about the California SBDC Network, visit www.californiasbdc.org

