St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA and Negligent Operation

CASE#: 26A4001627

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 1033 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 W St. Johnsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Colleen Fahey

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle that was being operated erratically on US Route 2 W in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The complainant stated the vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole before leaving the scene of the accident. Troopers located the vehicle near the intersection of Concord Avenue and Portland Street. The operator appeared to have fled the motor vehicle after it was no longer operational. Further investigation revealed, the vehicle was registered to Colleen Fahey (52) of Lancaster, New Hampshire. Fahey was located on 02/24/2026 at approximately 1420 hours. Fahey was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/30/2026 at 0830 hours for the offenses of LSA and Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111