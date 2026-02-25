St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4001627
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 at 1033 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2 W St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Colleen Fahey
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA) and Negligent Operation.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a motor vehicle that was being operated erratically on US Route 2 W in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The complainant stated the vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole before leaving the scene of the accident. Troopers located the vehicle near the intersection of Concord Avenue and Portland Street. The operator appeared to have fled the motor vehicle after it was no longer operational. Further investigation revealed, the vehicle was registered to Colleen Fahey (52) of Lancaster, New Hampshire. Fahey was located on 02/24/2026 at approximately 1420 hours. Fahey was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/30/2026 at 0830 hours for the offenses of LSA and Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
