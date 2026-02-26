CIRCA Launches The CIRCA Vault: An Exclusive Shoppable Experience

A Weekly Curated Collection Of Luxury, Pre-Owned Jewelry Available Through A Limited-Time Online Buying Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIRCA, a global leader in buying and selling pre-owned fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches, announced the launch of the CIRCA Vault, an exclusive online boutique offering a curated collection of pre-owned luxury pieces available for a limited time each week. Each CIRCA Vault release is thoughtfully curated by their team of fine jewelry experts, who draw on extensive industry knowledge and today’s trends. They select coveted pieces from renowned brands, including Cartier, Bvlgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels, and offer them for sale at incredible prices.

How the CIRCA Vault Works:

- New pre-owned collections are released from the vault every week

- Coveted, designer pieces are offered at prices far lower than other resellers

- Each new collection is available for sale for a limited time

- Once the vault closes, that collection disappears

- Any promotions, early access previews, and timing are subject to change

“The CIRCA Vault reflects the depth and quality of the pieces we see every day when buying from clients, and it allows us to share a thoughtful collection of exceptional jewelry as we connect with new clients who are looking to buy from us,” said Steven Schneider, CEO of CIRCA. “We are excited to grant access to our Vault with a thoughtfully curated collection of exceptional jewelry that we offer at accessible prices.”

For more than twenty five years, CIRCA has been at the forefront of the pre-owned jewelry world, building its reputation for trusted service, expertise, and transparency with its selling experience. Because of the large volumes of jewelry they buy every day, CIRCA is in the unique position of providing beautiful, luxury pre-owned jewelry to consumers at a value you won’t find elsewhere. The Recommerce Economy reached over $475 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to $854 billion by 2030 with CIRCA at the forefront of sustainable jewelry resale.

About CIRCA

CIRCA is a leading buyer of fine jewelry, diamonds, and luxury watches. With 27 offices worldwide and a team of renowned experts, the brand is dedicated to offering trustworthy, high-value client experiences. To shop the exclusive CIRCA Vault collections, please visit shop.circajewels.com. For more information visit www.circajewels.com and follow CIRCA on Instagram and Facebook.

