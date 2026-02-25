Snowmobile Versus Motor Vehicle Crash in Bradford

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sergeant Kevin Bronson

603-352-9669

February 25, 2026

Bradford, NH – Just after 6:30 p.m. on February 24, 2026, New Hampshire Fish and Game was contacted by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch. A serious motor vehicle versus snowmobile crash occurred in the town of Bradford. Bradford Police, Henniker Police, Newbury Police, Bradford Fire Department, New Hampshire State Police along with a Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded.

Joshua McComish, 21, of Newbury attempted to cross Route 114 at a designated snowmobile trail crossing near the Student Transportation of America Facility. McComish did not see an oncoming truck traveling north on Route 114. The truck operator, 42-year-old Clayton Christie of Henniker, did not see the snowmobile enter the roadway. Christie and McComish collided causing serious damage to both the snowmobile and truck along with serious injuries to McComish. McComish was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment of his injuries by Henniker Ambulance.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors in this crash. This crash remains under investigation. New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds OHRV operators to operate with care while enjoying New Hampshire’s riding opportunities.