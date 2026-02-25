First Sergeant Mike Hill Has Set an Example for Four Decades

By Molly Kirk/DWR

For the last 10 years, First Sergeant Mike Hill has been spreading the word about the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ (DWR) Conservation Police. Hill, a 41-year veteran of DWR’s Conservation Police and currently the Supervisor of Recruiting for the Conservation Police, works year-round introducing young people to the possibility of a career as a Conservation Police Officer (CPO).

“Every chance I get, I go out and try to educate people about what a good opportunity this career is for people,” Hill said. “A lot of people don’t really know who we are and what we do. I’ve had people say, ‘Y’all are the best kept secret in the world.’ So, I like to go out and share my experiences. I can provide good information for people and answer a lot of questions that they might have. There are just so many good things about this job—you’re never locked into doing one thing. One day you could be on a boat, the next day you could be on an ATV or mountain bike, or you could be on foot patrol.”

First Sergeant Mike Hill enjoys inspiring young people to consider a career in protecting natural resources. Photo by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

Hill comes to recruiting with a unique perspective, as he was the first Black CPO to serve at DWR. He’s the son of a police officer in South Boston, Virginia, and his father was the first Black police officer there. But as a young adult, Hill hadn’t really entertained the idea of following his father into law enforcement. That is, until a friend pointed out an ad for game wardens (now known as CPOs). “I loved being outdoors and I went fishing every chance I had,” Hill recalled. “I thought about protecting the natural resources that I love and said, ‘I’ll give it a try.’ I wasn’t happy in the job I was doing. So, I applied.”

As Hill went through the Conservation Police recruit training process, he became more and more sure he’d made the right choice. “It just became more and more intriguing to me,” he said. After graduation, he reported for duty in Charles City County, where he still lives today. Hill spent three decades in the field, including some years in covert operations, before transitioning to the recruitment role. His dedication to and enthusiasm for the job has never faded. “If we can’t protect our natural resources, then they’re not going to be here for future generations,” Hill said. “I have that passion for being outside and protecting the natural resources.”

First Sergeant Mike Hill during the early days of his career as a CPO. Photo courtesy of First Sergeant Mike Hill

Hill admits that paving the way as the first Black CPO with DWR wasn’t without difficult moments. The days of his youth coincided with the Civil Rights Movement, and Hill, who was born in 1957, was attending school when Virginia schools were integrated. “It was scary at times,” he said. “I can remember seeing the crosses burning in yards. It wasn’t that long ago.”

When he began with DWR’s Conservation Police in 1985 as the first Black CPO, Hill knew he’d face some headwinds. “There were challenges from the public and there were challenges within the department. I can’t say that it was easy,” he said. He recalled that some hunters or anglers he encountered in the field treated him with disrespect, even accusing him of wearing a fake badge. “But I’m the type that no one is going to run me from something that I want to do,” he said. “I knew I was highly qualified, even though some people questioned it. I didn’t take things personally. You learn to deal with things like that.”

First Sergeant Mike Hill (left) checking the required equipment on a boat while working in the field. Photo by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

And as he’s worked to recruit prospective young officers, Hill has made a concerted effort to reach out to more diverse audiences. He particularly enjoys visiting elementary and middle schools, to show young students what’s possible. “A lot of times, the first comment that I hear is, ‘I didn’t know we had a black CPO.’ I try to carry myself to set an example for people, and I let them know, ‘If I can do it, you can too,’” he said. “Someone paved the way for me to be able to enjoy what I do, so I want to give back and do that for others. It’s very rewarding.” Hill also participates in the recruit training academy, and he makes sure that new CPOs know he’s always available for advice and guidance.

As he looks back on his career, Hill is proud that he’s been able to connect with so many young people and advance the cause of protecting Virginia’s natural resources. He still gets to get out into the field every now and then, and he also enjoys fishing and hunting on his days off. He’s not quite ready to retire, but he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family and friends when he does. “When I first took the job, my mother was like, ‘Are you sure you want to do that?’ But I wouldn’t change a thing if I had to do it all over again,” he said.