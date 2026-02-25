Interstate Dental and Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact Introduced In Five States

Momentum builds as Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts consider dental licensure portability legislation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Dental Boards (AADB) has introduced legislation to join the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure (IDDHL) Compact in four states: Mississippi, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. This growing momentum follows Louisiana becoming the first state to adopt the compact last year and the recent endorsement by the National Dental Association.The IDDHL Compact creates a streamlined pathway for qualified dental professionals to practice across state lines while maintaining rigorous standards that protect public health and safety. The compact preserves state authority over dental licensing while addressing workforce mobility needs."This momentum demonstrates a growing recognition that the IDDHL Compact is the right approach for dental licensure portability," said Dr. Clifford Feingold, Chair of the AADB. "When fully implemented, this compact will transform how dental professionals move between states, ultimately increasing access to quality dental care while maintaining the essential safeguards the public expects."The IDDHL Compact has gained significant support across the dental community. In 2025, the National Dental Association, the largest organization of minority dental professionals in the United States, endorsed the compact, recognizing its balanced approach to licensure portability. Mississippi nearly passed the legislation last year, with both chambers of the legislature approving the bill without opposition before time ran out in the legislative session. Additionally, a recent national poll found that 82% of Americans believe hand-skills examinations are necessary to assess a dentist's ability to perform procedures safely, which is required in the IDDHL Compact.Key features of the IDDHL Compact include:States can join at no cost, with all expenses covered by fees from dental professionals who voluntarily seek compact licenses.The compact requires graduates from Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA)-approved schools to pass the American Board of Dental Examiners (ADEX) licensure exam or have five years of practice after passing a regional licensing examination.It mandates criminal background checks for all applicants and requires full reporting of all disciplinary actions.It preserves state authority, allowing dental boards to maintain control over licensing and disciplinary actions within their jurisdictions.The IDDHL Compact operates through the AADB Repository, a centralized portal for verifying licensure documents and sharing disciplinary information among member states, enhancing public protection through transparency."We expect to see several additional states introduce IDDHL Compact legislation in the coming months," added Dr. Feingold. "The positive response from legislators, dental professionals and regulatory boards signals a clear path toward a nationwide network that will benefit both practitioners and patients while preserving each state's regulatory authority."For more information about the Interstate Dental & Dental Hygiene Licensure Compact, visit aadbcompact.org.

