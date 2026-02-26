Work Institute Releases 10th Annual Retention Report Highlighting Persistent Preventable Turnover & Organizational Risks

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Institute announces the release of its 2026 Retention Report. This report is the tenth edition of its annual research examining why employees leave and what organizations must do to strengthen retention in an increasingly complex labor market.

Drawing on 25 years of behavioral research and a decade of Retention Reports, the latest findings point to a clear and consistent pattern: organizations are listening to employees more than ever, yet many still struggle to uncover the full truth behind employee behavior and translate insight into sustained action.

The 2026 findings confirm that career-related factors continue to drive the largest share of voluntary turnover, reinforcing a consistent conclusion across the report’s history that compensation has never been the dominant driver of employees quitting. Instead, clarity of growth, manager effectiveness, workload alignment, and everyday workplace experience continue to shape retention outcomes.

Plans for the Future of Work Institute and Its Products

Along with presenting key findings, the 2026 Retention Report outlines Work Institute's direction moving forward. With turnover remaining costly and preventable exits persisting across industries, the company is expanding its focus beyond exit data to proactive retention systems using predictive insights, engagement assessment surveys, and structured action-planning tools. These can all help leaders intervene earlier.

"Most organizations don't have a data problem," said Danny Nelms, CEO of Work Institute. "They have an execution problem. They measure engagement. They run surveys. But they struggle to connect feedback to consistent action. That's where retention either stabilizes or continues to erode."

Integrating engagement survey data with exit interview trends allows Work Institute to give employers a clearer view of retention risk before it becomes turnover.

Leaning Into Engagement Assessment Surveys and Action Plans

The 2026 report highlights a significant gap in the market: many organizations collect employee sentiment, but too few operationalize it. Work Institute's expanded engagement assessment solutions close that gap. The updated platform pairs survey insights with guided action plans tied to manager capability, career development pathways, communication clarity, and workload alignment.

"Engagement isn't about asking how people feel once a year. It's about identifying patterns early and building disciplined follow-through at the leadership level," Nelms said. “While listening has expanded dramatically, collecting feedback and uncovering truth are not the same thing. When insight is incomplete or misinterpreted, retention strategies can focus on the wrong issues.”

The company’s approach places an emphasis on collecting the right data at the right time and assisting its clients to take respond with measurable action.

Room for Improvement and Why It Matters

Despite increased focus on employee experience over the past decade, preventable turnover remains widespread. The 2026 Retention Report underscores how much opportunity exists for organizations to strengthen retention fundamentals.

Retention and recruitment are now tightly connected. High turnover inflates hiring costs, strains teams, and weakens employer brand. Organizations that fail to address the root drivers of exit often find themselves hiring at scale without improving stability.

“Retention is not solved by measurement alone,” Nelms said. “It improves when insight leads to action. Our hope is that this report continues to help organizations move beyond awareness toward intentional, sustained change.”

About Work Institute

Work Institute is a leading authority on employee retention and engagement, providing data-driven insights, exit interview analysis, engagement assessments, and consulting services to organizations across industries. Its annual Retention Report is widely recognized for identifying workforce trends and actionable strategies that reduce preventable turnover and strengthen organizational performance.

The 2026 Retention Report is now available. To download the report or learn more about Work Institute's engagement and retention solutions, visit https://www.workinstitute.com or contact info@workinstitute.com.



