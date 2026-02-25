Three UAGC Faculty and Staff Recognized as IGI Global Scientific Publishing Ambassadors

Bill Davis, assistant professor and program chair at UAGC Laurissa Armstead, Student Success Program Coordinator at UAGC LauraAnn Migliore, Ph.D.

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three faculty and staff members at the University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) have been recognized for their leadership in scholarly publishing and research dissemination, earning designation as Brand Ambassadors by IGI Global Scientific Publishing The recognition reflects continued engagement by UAGC faculty and staff in global research communities and underscores the university’s commitment to advancing scholarship as a public institution affiliated with the University of Arizona . Through research, publishing, and academic collaboration, faculty contribute to conversations that shape higher education, leadership, and workforce development.The IGI Global Ambassador Program recognizes scholars who have previously published with IGI Global and who actively support the responsible dissemination of peer-reviewed research within their academic and professional networks. IGI Global is an international academic publisher serving universities and research institutions worldwide, with a focus on advancing research accessibility and academic integrity.Laurissa Armstead, LauraAnn Migliore, and Bill Davis join a global network of ambassadors who act as thought leaders across disciplines. Ambassadors promote ethical publishing practices, encourage scholarly collaboration, recommend academic resources within their subject areas, and help educate peers about navigating the evolving research landscape.Davis, an assistant professor and program chair at UAGC, brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience in the Fortune 500 sector to his academic work. A published author of more than 160 articles and coauthor of Staying Engaged It’s Essential! Davis has taught more than 320 courses in both online and on-ground modalities and has contributed extensively to curriculum development.“Academic publishing is about contributing practical insight that can be applied in real organizations and classrooms,” said Davis. “Serving as an ambassador allows me to encourage responsible scholarship while helping connect research to leadership and workforce practice.”Migliore holds a Ph.D. in Organization Management with a specialization in Human Resources and brings more than 35 years of cross-industry experience spanning healthcare, higher education, nonprofit, automotive, and mobile technology sectors. She serves as a dissertation chair and doctoral faculty member, mentoring scholars in business, psychology, and education through the complexities of research design and scholarly writing. Her research explores artificial intelligence in leadership and education, organizational transformation, cross-cultural leadership, and mobile workforce innovation.“Global research collaboration is essential as technology and leadership continue to evolve,” said Migliore. “Through scholarly publishing and mentorship, we help ensure that research remains rigorous, ethical, and responsive to the needs of modern organizations and learners.”Armstead is a student success professional with more than seven years of experience supporting learners in higher education at UAGC. She holds a Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology and is a certified Global Career Development Facilitator. In addition to her academic engagement, she advises the UAGC chapter of Student Veterans of America, working closely with military-connected students to strengthen leadership development and career readiness.“Publishing and engaging in scholarly communities strengthens the connection between research and student support,” said Armstead. “As ambassadors, we are helping expand access to knowledge that ultimately benefits the learners and professionals we serve.”IGI Global ambassadors are selected based on their scholarly contributions and their commitment to promoting research accessibility, ethical publishing practices, and academic collaboration. Through conference participation, resource recommendation, mentorship, and engagement within professional networks, ambassadors help expand the reach and impact of peer-reviewed scholarship worldwide.Faculty and staff scholarship remains a vital component of the UAGC academic identity. Through publishing, mentoring, and participation in global research networks, UAGC faculty and staff contribute to advancing knowledge that informs teaching, strengthens student outcomes, and supports professional practice across industries.For more information about the IGI Global Ambassador Program, visit igi-global.com/about/ambassadors.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

