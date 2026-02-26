G.O.L.T.® STAR Certification for GRC Platform

Tom Pfennig | CEO & Founder Vincent Walden | CEO konaAI

konaAI, a Covasant company, certified by TRANSFORMING.LEGAL as G.O.L.T.® STAR

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TRANSFORMING.LEGAL , owner and operator of the GOLT.ai platform, proudly announces that konaAI , a Covasant company, successfully passed its validation program and has been certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR product.GOLT.ai is one of the world’s leading Legal AI discovery platforms and marketplaces. Its AI-powered recommendation engine matches user demand with 2,500+ listed tools. The G.O.L.T.STAR assessment is conducted by a team of legal, legal operations, compliance, and IT experts setting quality standards across different product categories.Tom Pfennig, CEO of TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and GOLT.ai, addresses a key challenge impacting the Legal AI market:“It is a jungle out there. With fierce competition across product categories, users are challenged to make informed decisions. G.O.L.T.STAR certification adds a layer of trust and confidence.”KonaAI, a Covasant company, is an intelligent risk and fraud detection platform that enables organizations to maintain an innovative and defensible compliance and risk management system. KonaAI supports companies in strengthening governance frameworks while proactively identifying and mitigating risk.Vince Walden, CEO of konaAI, a Covasant company, emphasizes the importance of independent validation:“We have built our product with the user at the center. We do not shy away from third-party software assessment, as it helps us stay ahead of the competition and saves our clients time and resources otherwise spent on costly proof-of-concept exercises. G.O.L.T.STAR certification is a natural step for us, assuring our clients that we deliver on our promises.”Organizations seeking to differentiate their solutions, stand out from competition, and integrate an objective trust layer into their go-to-market strategy will find a strategic partner in TRANSFORMING.LEGAL and its G.O.L.T.STAR certification.Further information about the G.O.L.T.STAR program can be found at:Congratulations konaAI, a Covasant company!May your G.O.L.T.STAR shine brightly.About konaAI - https://konaai.com konaAI, a Covasant company, delivers real-time fraud detection, anti-corruption, and compliance analytics through a proprietary AI engine. Built to monitor 100% of enterprise transactions, konaAI equips audit and compliance teams with the tools to proactively detect anomalies and reduce risk exposure. Powered by validated ML models and proprietary risk signals, konaAI is trusted by over two dozen Fortune 500 companies.About Covasant TechnologiesCovasant Technologies delivers Agentic AI-led services that address high-impact, industry-specific challenges. Through its Services-as-Software model, Covasant blends AI engineering, cloud, data, and digital transformation capabilities to help global enterprises simplify operations, automate decisions, and deliver business outcomes. With offices in Plano (Texas), London (UK), and Hyderabad (India), Covasant powers intelligent enterprise resilience.Media Contact:Nicole Noelle BarachinaMarketing Operations LeaderNbarachina@konaai.comAbout TRANSFORMING.LEGAL – https://Transforming.Legal TRANSFORMING.LEGAL is a global consulting boutique specializing in AI transformations in the legal and compliance space. The company has been founded by experienced in-house counsel, legal operations professionals, compliance experts, and legal tech specialists.TRANSFORMING.LEGAL helps in-house legal teams and law firms achieve measurable efficiency gains through human-centric change strategies, optimized processes, effective technology deployment, and responsible transformation.About GOLT.ai – https://GOLT.ai GOLT.ai – Global Overview Legal Technology (G.O.L.T.) - is a free, leading AI-powered Legal AI discovery hub and marketplace with 2500+ software solutions from 65 countries. A multi-disciplinary team of experts validates Legal AI solutions based upon comprehensive validation criteria. If successful, products are certified as a G.O.L.T.STAR.Media Contact:Dr. Vera RoedelCo-Founder & Chief Partnership OfficerVera.Roedel@transforming.legalTom PfennigCEO & FounderTom@Transforming.Legal

