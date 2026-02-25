Nassau County Grievance Deadline is Set for March 31, 2026 (Update)

Nassau County Grievance Deadline is Set for March 31, 2026

O'Connor discusses how the Nassau County grievance deadline has been updated to be set for March 31, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Nassau County has some of the most desirable real estate in the nation but has some of the highest property values and taxes in the country. Filled with old homes, classic architecture, and history, the county is a unique area adjacent to one of the world’s top cities. The perfect balance of suburban and urban living that drew families to settle in the county is now making things unaffordable. While taxes, taxable value, and demand keep soaring all across Long Island’s counties, longtime business owners and homeowners in Nassau can start feeling the squeeze on all sides. Affordability across the county, but especially in the New York City area, has become a talking point for a reason.The huge taxable value of Nassau County looks to get an even larger bump, which means taxpayers across the county will be paying billions more in taxes. This will make keeping a home or business that much more difficult. Property owners do have some options to fight these rising costs, including exemptions. However, property tax grievances are a tool that can help even the odds. The deadline to file a grievance with the Assessment Review Commission (ARC) is March 31, 2026. If owners want to fight your 2027 property values, they will need to file by that date.The Nassau Tentative Assessment RollThe tentative assessment roll for the county was released in January, giving owners a preview of how their assessment will change. This can be viewed on the Nassau County Department of Assessment’s website, where they have an advanced property search function that will allow owners to find their property. Here owners will be able to see the basic details on their property, including its size, the number of rooms, improvements, and classification. Owners can also see any exemptions that are currently applied to the property. This is a useful tool, as it lets owners discover basic errors that can be addressed. For instance, records may indicate that owners have a pool or garage that they do not have.Besides basic errors, owners can see their fair market value and their assessed value. The fair market value is what the assessor believes their home would get on the open market. This acts as the basis for their property tax bills and is what they can actually grieve if they think it is incorrect. This makes an owner's fair market value a key number that they need to understand. An owner's assessed value is likewise derived from this number, which means grieving the market value will have a domino effect on the tax bill.The Market Value of Homes in Nassau County Jumped 5.7%To underscore how vital it is to understand the tentative assessment roll, and ensure all numbers are fair, look at how much residential property value in Nassau County is set to change. Currently, the noticed value for the county increased by 5.7%. This means a gain of roughly $12.11 billion. While this is a general number across the county and cannot be applied to singular homes, residential value is clearly climbing quickly. As new construction is relatively rare in the county, this could reflect yet another increase in both market and taxable value for homes. This means that owners need to review their assessment and make sure that their value is correct.Nassau County Deadline Extended to March 31Traditionally, Nassau County sets March 1 as the final deadline for grievances. While most of New York State has a deadline in May, Nassau follows New York City’s counties closely, unlike its fellow Long Island county, Suffolk, which does not. However, due to increasing demand, an extension has been granted for taxpayers trying to grieve their values. The new deadline is now March 31, 2026, giving homeowners and businesses a few more weeks to prepare their evidence. If owners have not filed a grievance before, this gives them extra time to take the plunge.Building A Grievance CaseWhile it is natural to want to lower taxes in any way possible, winning a grievance takes a lot of effort if owners want to prove that they are overvalued or unequally valued. To demonstrate that their property’s market value is inflated, owners must prove it to the ARC by showing sales records of similar homes in the area from the past three years. This includes photographing both the property and the comparable property. Owners must follow a similar process to prove that their property is being valued more than their neighbors, though they do not have to go to realtors to find out sale prices. Either approach takes a lot of work to prove, though with huge tax burdens on the line, it is usually worth it.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

