Patrick Koller joins Jolt Capital as Operating Partner

PARIS, FRANCE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolt Capital, the leading private equity firm specializing in European growth deeptech companies, welcomes Patrick Koller, one of the most seasoned executives in the automotive industry in Europe, former CEO of FORVIA, as Operating Partner.Patrick Koller has spent 29 years in the automotive industry (VDO from 1990 to 1991, HELLA from 1991 to 1994, Valeo from 1994 to 2000, and FORVIA since 2006) and 6 years in the chemical industry (Rhodia, now Solvay, from 2000 to 2006), in France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Holding EVP/ExCom positions since 2003, he’s been involved in R&D, program management, sales and operations.He spent the last 18 years with FORVIA (becoming its CEO and board member in 2016), transforming the company from a traditional auto parts supplier to a sustainable tech company, now the 7th largest tier1 in the world. During his decade-long tenure at the helm, sales grew from €17bn (2015) to €27bn (2024), CAGR was 4.6%, and there were 17 acquisitions, 12 joint ventures and 10 major disposals.With the acquisitions of Parrot, Coagent, Clarion and HELLA, he guided FORVIA on its way to become a truly global electronics business. His leadership also made a big dent in China, where sales grew from 9% of FORVIA’s sales in 2015 to 23% in 2025. Finally, Patrick was instrumental in the CO2 scopes 1 & 2 net neutrality achieved in 2025, and for launching FORVIA’s foundation 5 years ago.Apart from FORVIA’s board of directors, Patrick has also served on those of HELLA (2022-2025), and Fondation du Collège de France (2017-2024). He still sits on Legrand’s board (since 2018) and is currently a senior advisor to BCG (since 2025).At Jolt Capital, he will join an extremely experienced and very complementary group of existing operating partners: Henri Richard (ex-NetApp), François Barbier (ex-Flex), Yves Maître (ex-HTC), Jens Olsen (ex-Maersk), Dan Newman (ex-Sofinnova), Jean-Marc Daillance (ex-Zodiac Aerospace), Reza Zadno (ex-PROCEPT BioRobotics) and Florence Parly (current Chair at Air France-KLM).Jean Schmitt said: “The arrival of Patrick onboard will elevate even further our ambition to grow innovative industrial champions here in Europe, what we call rhinos at Jolt Capital. He will strongly reinforce us in his domains of expertise like mobility and materials and will also help us structure our current European industrial portfolio companies.”“I am excited to join a firm that combines deep technological expertise with disciplined and common-sense investment thinking. I am enthusiastic to work alongside entrepreneurs who are turning cutting-edge technology into real-world positive impact.” said Patrick Koller.Patrick Koller holds degrees both in engineering (from ESSTIN, now Polytech Nancy) and in business and management (from Institut Français de Gestion and INSEAD). He is also a knight of the French legion of honor.

