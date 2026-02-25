Rutland Barracks /Assault and Robbery, Resisting Arrest ect

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B4001395 RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Sean Mulderry STATION: Rutland CONTACT#: 802-733-9101 DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 @ 1055 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, VT VIOLATION(S): -Assault and Robbery, a violation of Title 13 VSA 608 -Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023 -Petit Larceny, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2502 -Resisting Arrest, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017 ACCUSED: Amanda Martin AGE: 27 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported theft in Poultney, Vermont. Upon investigation, it was found that Amanda Martin (27) of Rutland, VT, assaulted another and took money and clothes, caused bodily injury to another, and resisted arrest. Martin was transported to the Rutland Barracks, where custody was transferred to the Department of Corrections for violating probation conditions. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 at 1230 COURT Rutland County Superior Court LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility BAIL: $500 MUG SHOT: Yes

