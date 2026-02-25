Submit Release
Rutland Barracks /Assault and Robbery, Resisting Arrest ect

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4001395

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Sean Mulderry

STATION: Rutland              

CONTACT#: 802-733-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 02/23/2026 @ 1055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, VT 

 

VIOLATION(S):

 

-Assault and Robbery, a violation of Title 13 VSA 608

-Simple Assault, a violation of Title 13 VSA 1023

-Petit Larceny, a violation of Title 13 VSA 2502

-Resisting Arrest, a violation of Title 13 VSA 3017

 

ACCUSED: Amanda Martin                                   

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a reported theft in Poultney, Vermont.

 

Upon investigation, it was found that Amanda Martin (27) of Rutland, VT, assaulted another and took money and clothes, caused bodily injury to another, and resisted arrest.

  

Martin was transported to the Rutland Barracks, where custody was transferred to the Department of Corrections for violating probation conditions.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2026 at 1230             

COURT Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

