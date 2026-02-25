Assisting Massachusetts with Snow Removal

Governor Hochul today deployed snow removal personnel and equipment to Massachusetts to support the state’s winter storm response as a blizzard brought more than two feet of snow to areas across the southeastern region of the commonwealth. The New York State Thruway Authority, New York State Department of Transportation and the New York Power Authority are providing the equipment in response to a request for assistance. Snow removal operations across New York State remain underway and personnel or equipment remain readily available for localities statewide if needed.

“I am grateful to all of our first responders and snow removal staff who have worked tirelessly throughout this historic blizzard to keep impacted communities in New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Thanks to their efforts, we are well-positioned as snow removal efforts continue in New York, and stand ready to support Governor Healey and the people of Massachusetts as they continue their recovery efforts.”

New York State Thruway Authority deployments include 10 large dump trucks and 16 personnel:

12 operators

2 supervisors

2 mechanics

New York State Department of Transportation deployments include 58 personnel:

46 operators

3 supervisors

2 management staff

2 employee safety and health representatives

5 fleet staff (4 mechanics and 1 supervising mechanic)

As well as 69 pieces of equipment including:

12 loaders

12 skid steers (6 with blowers)

10 lowboy trailers

12 equipment trailers

12 medium-duty/patrol trucks

6 light-duty pickup trucks

2 minivans

2 service trucks

1 fleet recruitment trailer

New York Power Authority deployments include two lowboy tractor trailers to support movement of snow removal equipment and truck operators.

This assistance was primarily deployed as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s all-hazards national mutual aid system. EMAC has been ratified by the U.S. Congress (PL 104-321) and is law in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. EMAC's members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Terry O’Leary said, “When this week’s historic storm sped up the East Coast, Massachusetts was hit even harder than New York. While we are still digging out in some places, we are happy to have team members bring extra resources to help our Bay State neighbors.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “In the wake of the massive nor’easter that impacted our neighbors to the east, the Thruway Authority is proud to join Governor Hochul and other state agencies in supporting the recovery efforts. New York State agencies work together seamlessly during emergencies, and this is another example of that partnership in action. We stand ready to assist our regional partners whenever needed. That’s the true meaning of neighbors helping neighbors.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Nor’easter that pounded the east coast this weekend left record snowfall in its wake, impacting numerous states. When New York is facing an emergency situation head on, neighboring states regularly reach out to offer a helping hand. That outreach is always appreciated and when the opportunity does arise, Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation are always happy to return the favor and offer our assistance in the form of people power, technical expertise and state-of-the-art equipment. New York State DOT’s snow and ice forces and equipment will soon be on the ground in Massachusetts, helping our friends and partners at MassDOT clear the roads as quickly as possible and restoring a path to normalcy for our neighbors across the Bay State.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “We at the Power Authority are always ready, willing, and able to help our neighbors in need. Although some places in New York had 30 inches of snow, our neighbors in Massachusetts had even more accumulation. The Power Authority will be supplying transportation equipment and operators who can help move heavy snow removal equipment to where it is needed in Massachusetts.”

New York State has a history of deploying resources to EMAC members in need. In 2025, Governor Hochul deployed canine teams from the New York State Police to assist with search efforts following devastating floods in Kerr County, Texas. In 2024, more than 200 emergency management staff members from numerous State agencies responded to calls for help in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida following Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Team members included staff from the National Guard, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Police, Thruway Authority, Agriculture and Markets, Office of Information Technology Services, New York City, and Ulster and Montgomery counties.