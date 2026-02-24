By Trevor Ruble/DWR

Taking a boating safety course in Virginia is an important step for anyone who plans to operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on the state’s waterways. Beyond being a smart safety decision, boating education is required by law for many operators and helps ensure a safer experience for everyone on the water.

Legal Requirements for Boating Certification in Virginia

Virginia law requires anyone who operates a motorboat with an engine of 10 horsepower or greater or a personal watercraft (PWC) to have completed an approved boating safety course. These courses must be recognized by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and accepted by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). Operators are required to carry proof of course completion while boating.

For personal watercraft, operators must be at least 14 years of age, have completed an approved Boating Safety course and have their certification on board.

Why Taking a Boating Safety Course Is a Smart Choice

Even for boaters who are already experienced, a boating safety course provides valuable information that can reduce accidents and improve confidence on the water. Many boating incidents result from operator inexperience or lack of knowledge of navigation rules. A course helps boaters understand their responsibilities and make better decisions, especially in busy or challenging conditions.

In addition, completing a boating safety course can help operators avoid fines or penalties for noncompliance with state law, while also promoting responsible and respectful boating behavior.

What You Learn in a Virginia Boating Safety Course

Boating safety courses approved in Virginia cover a wide range of essential topics. These typically include state and federal boating laws, navigation rules and markers, boat handling techniques, and required safety equipment. Students also learn how to respond to emergencies, recognize hazardous weather conditions, prevent collisions, and understand the effects of alcohol on boating safety.

Courses are designed to provide practical knowledge that applies directly to real-world boating situations, making them useful for both new and seasoned boaters.

Choosing the Right Course

DWR offers several ways to meet the boating education requirement. Boaters can choose from free in-person classroom courses, virtual instructor-led classes, or approved online courses that allow learning at your own pace. Experienced boaters may also qualify to take an equivalency or challenge exam.

When selecting a course, consider your learning style, schedule, and whether you prefer an instructor-led format or an online option. To ensure the course meets Virginia’s legal requirements, visit DWR’s boating education page, which provides an up-to-date list of approved courses and registration information.

Completing a boating safety course is a responsible step that promotes safety, confidence, and enjoyment on Virginia’s waters.